Victoria Justice Teases What Goes Down in Victorious and Zoey 101 Group Chats

Victoria Justice is giving us the 411 on 101.
The Nickelodeon alum shared that she still keeps in touch with her costars from Victorious and Zoey 101 in separate group chats, revealing that both TV shows' threads are very "active."
"We're all just going back and forth," Victoria told E! News in an exclusive interview May 23. "It's very fun and silly."
The 31-year-old recalled one of her most recent times catching up with castmates Elizabeth Gillies, Avan Jogia and Daniella Monet in the Victorious chat, where they were "just talking about all kinds of stuff."
But when it's not active, it's only because it can be challenging to coordinate with everyone's schedules.
"It's hard because everyone's busy living their own lives," Victoria explained. "People are living in different states, so I don't get to see everyone as often as I'd like to. But it's nice when we can all come together in the group chat."
Those sentiments also extend to her Victorious costar Ariana Grande, whom Victoria denied having a feud with back in April.
Reaffirming that there is "nothing to" the bad blood rumors, she insisted to E!, "I love that entire cast. I love everyone from that show, and that's really all it is."
And now that Victoria's set the record straight on the past, she's looking forward to all of the exciting new developments in her future, which include her new single "Raw," a guest role on the forthcoming reboot Suits: L.A. and a partnership with ARM & HAMMER to promote their Power Sheets Laundry Detergent.
"I've been using Arm & Hammer products since I was an actual child," Victoria said. "I love the brand; I trust the brand."
Noting that she tries to "lead an environmentally conscious lifestyle," she added, "The fact that you don't have to lug around a heavy bottle anymore, and there's no drippy mess—you can just rip a sheet and throw it in and do laundry that way—it makes laundry so much more fun and so much easier."
— Reporting by Nikaline McCarley