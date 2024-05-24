Victoria Justice Teases What Goes Down in Victorious and Zoey 101 Group Chats

Watch : Victoria Justice Speaks Out About “Quiet on Set” and Dan Schneider

Victoria Justice is giving us the 411 on 101.

The Nickelodeon alum shared that she still keeps in touch with her costars from Victorious and Zoey 101 in separate group chats, revealing that both TV shows' threads are very "active."

"We're all just going back and forth," Victoria told E! News in an exclusive interview May 23. "It's very fun and silly."

The 31-year-old recalled one of her most recent times catching up with castmates Elizabeth Gillies, Avan Jogia and Daniella Monet in the Victorious chat, where they were "just talking about all kinds of stuff."

But when it's not active, it's only because it can be challenging to coordinate with everyone's schedules.

"It's hard because everyone's busy living their own lives," Victoria explained. "People are living in different states, so I don't get to see everyone as often as I'd like to. But it's nice when we can all come together in the group chat."