Shop Lands' End Irresistible Memorial Day Sale & Get 50% off Your Order Plus an Extra 10% on Swim

When you're picking out swimwear, there are so many choices you can make to get just the right fit. But when it comes down to it, you want something flattering to you, that makes you feel chic and confident. You also want a great deal. Which is where Lands' End Memorial Day Sale enters the chat. From now until May 27, you can save 50% on your order (online only), plus get an extra 10% off swim and free shipping over $50 (with code COURAGE). And if you're shopping in the sale and clearance section, you'll see an extra 60% off. So, you're getting a cute and stylish swimsuit for less. Hell yes.
But, we're not just talking about any swimsuits. Lands' End has tops, bottoms, one-pieces, tankinis, swim shorts, swim dresses, and more, in a variety of shapes and sizes. Swimwear is available in regular, petite, long, and plus sizing, and you can pick your cup sizes on some styles, which include regular, D, DD, DDD cups or soft cup sizing. There's also options for tummy control, chlorine-resistance, and mastectomy tops with pockets for prosthesis. Tons of fashionable picks at great prices, what more could you ask for?
So, head over to Lands' End and start adding to your cart. This sale ends Monday, but now is the time to stock up on your summer swimwear. See you by the pool.
Women's Chlorine Resistant Smoothing Control Crochet Stitch Surplice High Leg One Piece Swimsuit
All the it girls are rocking crochet fashions right now. Join the trend and add this crochet-accented one-piece to your cart ASAP. It's made of durable, chlorine-resistant spandex with crochet stitching around the neckline, plus adjustable straps, to make you feel as cool as you look. Sizing is available from 2 to 18.
Women's SlenderSuit Grecian Tummy Control Chlorine Resistant One Piece Swimsuit
With tummy control, plus size and cup options, this chic one-piece is a must-add-to-cart situation. It holds you in just the right places, and it's made of a spandex with UPF50 sun protection that resists breakdown from chlorine, sunscreen, and sweat. Made in a variety of colors and prints, picking one might be the hard part here.
Women's Chlorine Resistant Tulip Wrap Swim Dress One Piece Swimsuit
When you want a little more coverage, but still want to look modern and chic, you should reach for this swim dress. Featuring a wrap silhouette and a tulip hemline, it even comes with a built-in one-piece for support. The straps are adjustable, the soft cups are removable, and you'll be spending a lot less than the original price.
Women's Chlorine Resistant Tummy Control High Waisted Bikini Swim Bottoms
Priced at just $11, these tropical bottoms belong in your cart. They include tummy control, a high-waisted fit, and moderate coverage in the back, to get you beach-ready this summer. Plus, they're made of a durable, chlorine-resistant spandex, so they'll last you more than one season.
Women's Plus Size Mastectomy Chlorine Resistant Tugless One Piece Swimsuit Soft Cup
This is one of Lands' End's Tugless Swimsuits, and it's called that because it's meant to give you a "flattering and fuss-free fit." It's in a plus size option that includes pockets for mastectomy prosthesis, and it's available in 3 colors. And, it's such a classic design, you'll wear it year after year.
Women's Gingham Square Neck Halter Bikini Swimsuit Top
With an adjustable halter top and a super cute gingham pattern, you'll be turning heads in this swimsuit top. There's an under bust band for extra support and a sophisticated square-neck, so you'll feel modern and retro at the same time.
Women's Chlorine Resistant Bandeau Tankini Swimsuit Top
Get your camera ready, you'll want to be photographed in this tankini top all summer long. Wear it as a bandeau or attach the adjustable shoulder straps and you're good to go. Plus, with silicone at the neckline and built-in cups, you'll be supported and confident when you hit the water (or the patio deck).
Women's Chlorine Resistant Plunge X-Back Tankini Swimsuit Top
Wear this tankini with traditional straps or as a racerback, and let the plunging neckline do the rest. There's a light control mesh lining and soft cups sewn it to give you some shape, and it's available in 5 colors. One reviewer reported, "It's so comfortable and the fit is very flattering. Highly recommend!"
Women's Mastectomy Flutter Tankini Top
Want a tankini with a looser fit? Then this top is a solid bet. It comes with padded shoulder straps, plus an all-around bra with prosthesis pockets, so you're comfortable and supported. There are 4 colors and prints to choose from, and sizing from X-Small to X-Large.
Women's Plus Size 9-inch Quick Dry Modest Swim Shorts with Panty
On days that you just don't want to put on swim bottoms, having a backup pair of swim shorts (like this plus size option) is a great choice. They'll give you tons of comfort and coverage, plus they're lightweight and comfy -- you can even wear them as regular shorts. Not only that, you have the option of getting them with built-in panties or not.
Women's Chlorine Resistant High Neck UPF 50 Modest Tankini Swimsuit Top
Looking for a tankini top with a little more coverage? Then your search is over. This top has a high neckline (which is also a bonus for extra sun protection) and the hem hits right at the hip. It's available in regular, petite, long, and plus sizing, and you can choose from 12 colors and prints.
Women's Chlorine Resistant Tummy Control High Waisted Bikini Swim Bottoms
Available in 12 sizes, and priced less than $20, you should probably snag a few of these high-waisted swim bottoms. They include tummy control, a moderate bum coverage, and a durable, chlorine-resistant spandex. These bottoms check all the boxes.