You'll Be Stuck On New Parents Sofia Richie and Elliot Grainge's Love Story

Watch : Sofia Richie Welcomes First Baby With Elliot Grainge

Sofia Richie and Elliot Grainge are saying hello to a new chapter.

The model and her music executive husband shared that they welcomed baby girl Eloise Samantha Grainge on May 20 and, of course, mom and dad are over the moon.

After all, Sofia posted a sweet black and white photo of her baby daughter's feet to Instagram May 24, alongside the caption, "Best day of my life."

And their friends and family were just as excited to celebrate the baby news.

Sofia's sister Nicole Richie joked in the comments, "I now have a new favorite EG. sorry Elliot," while Katy Perry was quick to pay tribute to the new mom, writing, "Our QUEEN."

Kylie Jenner also sent her love, adding heart and smiling face with three hearts emojis and writing, "congratulations."

Meanwhile, Lily Collins couldn't get over the adorable moniker Eloise, commenting, "omg what a name!! So excited for you guys."