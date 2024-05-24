NewsPhotosVideosShopE! InsiderKardashiansTV ScoopRoyals

You'll Be Stuck On New Parents Sofia Richie and Elliot Grainge's Love Story

Sofia Richie and Elliot Grainge welcomed baby girl Eloise Samantha Grainge on May 20. To celebrate the news, take a look back at their cutest moments together.

By Sabba Rahbar May 24, 2024 7:21 PMTags
FamilyBabiesCouplesCelebritiesSofia Richie
Watch: Sofia Richie Welcomes First Baby With Elliot Grainge

Sofia Richie and Elliot Grainge are saying hello to a new chapter.

The model and her music executive husband shared that they welcomed baby girl Eloise Samantha Grainge on May 20 and, of course, mom and dad are over the moon.

After all, Sofia posted a sweet black and white photo of her baby daughter's feet to Instagram May 24, alongside the caption, "Best day of my life."

And their friends and family were just as excited to celebrate the baby news.

Sofia's sister Nicole Richie joked in the comments, "I now have a new favorite EG. sorry Elliot," while Katy Perry was quick to pay tribute to the new mom, writing, "Our QUEEN."

Kylie Jenner also sent her love, adding heart and smiling face with three hearts emojis and writing, "congratulations."

Meanwhile, Lily Collins couldn't get over the adorable moniker Eloise, commenting, "omg what a name!! So excited for you guys."

photos
Sofia Richie and Elliot Grainge's Wedding Album

Eloise is the first child for Sofia, 25, and Elliot, 30, who confirmed they were dating in April 2021. However, the couple had actually known each other for years as Elliot's dad, Universal Music Group CEO Lucian Grainge, is a longtime friend of Sofia's father Lionel Richie.

Gilbert Flores/WWD via Getty Images

Trending Stories

1

TikToker Remi Bader Reveals Before-and-After Fitness Transformation

2
Exclusive

Brittany Mahomes Gives Health Update After Fracturing Her Back

3

Millie Bobby Brown Marries Jake Bongiovi in Private Ceremony

Elliot went on to propose to the model during a 2022 Hawaiian vacation alongside their family and friends. And as source told E! News at the time, Sofia was shocked.

"Sofia truly had no idea," the source explained. "She thought they were just going on a fun vacation. Sofia's reaction was epic, she was so surprised and taken back."

The couple officially tied the knot during a star-studded ceremony in the south of France in 2023. Sofia wore three custom Chanel dresses for the occasion, but as she explained after the nuptials, everything about the wedding was planned to make her and Elliot happy.

"For me, my wedding wasn't an event," she told Town & Country in August 2023. "It was just my wedding." 

And life after "I do" has been incredible for the happy couple.

"I'm obsessed with Elliot," Sofia told Vogue in July. "When we're together, it's just calm and quiet."

"I feel so relaxed," she continued. "I feel like I'm finally in a place where I can breathe and just relax with my husband. Being married is the best."

For more from the newly minted mom and dad's adorable love story, keep reading.

Instagram/Sofia Richie

Romance Rumors

Sofia Richie sparked dating rumors with music executive Elliot Grainge in the spring of 2021, nearly a year after her breakup from Scott Disick.

Though the pair's history went way back—as Elliot's dad, Universal Music Group CEO Lucian Grainge, is a longtime friend of Sofia's father Lionel Richie—romance speculation started swirling when they were seen out on a date

Instagram/Sofia Richie

Instagram Official

The model confirmed her relationship with Elliot in April 2021, posting this PDA photo on Instagram.

Michael Kovac/Getty Images for EJAF

Father's Approval

Shortly Sofia went public with the romance, a source told E! News that Lionel gave his seal of approval.

"He thinks they are a perfect match and it was very natural progression for Sofia and Elliot to get together," the insider said in April 2021. "They are all family friends and Sofia and Elliot [started] hanging out more recently this year."

Instagram

Engaged

Elliot popped the question in early 2022 during a Hawaiian vacation with friends and family.

"Sofia truly had no idea," another source told E! News at the time. "She thought they were just going on a fun vacation. Sofia's reaction was epic, she was so surprised and taken back."

Instagram

Wedding Preparations

In May 2022, the couple celebrated their engagement with their inner circle—including Sofia's sister Nicole Richie and brother-in-law Joel Madden—at a backyard bash.

Instagram

Married

Sofia and Elliot tied the knot on April 22, 2023 at Hotel du Cap-Eden-Roc in the South of France.

 

Instagram / Sofia Richie

Honeymooners

The newlyweds jetted off for their tropical honeymoon shortly after the lavish nuptials.

Instagram/Sofia Richie

Oh Baby

Sofia announced her pregnancy in January 2024, telling Vogue, "I've learned more in the past six months than I have in my entire life. And also just like what the female body is capable of."

The influencer continued, "Every week brings new things, whether it's hormonal shifts or expansion—there's just so much our bodies go through, and it's so interesting to experience it all."

Gilbert Flores/Billboard via Getty Images

It's a Girl!

Days after sharing news of her pregnancy, Sofia posted a TikTok video of her and Elliot's reaction to learning that they were having a daughter.

"Oh my god," Sofia screamed after she was showered with pink confetti during an intimate backyard reveal with Elliot. "I'm so excited!"

We value your thoughts! Click here to share your feedback and help us improve!

Trending Stories

1

TikToker Remi Bader Reveals Before-and-After Fitness Transformation

2
Exclusive

Brittany Mahomes Gives Health Update After Fracturing Her Back

3

Millie Bobby Brown Marries Jake Bongiovi in Private Ceremony

4

Sofia Richie Gives Birth, Welcomes First Baby With Elliot Grainge

5

Jennifer Lopez Cheekily Reacts to Ben Affleck Breakup Question