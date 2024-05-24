You'll Be Stuck On New Parents Sofia Richie and Elliot Grainge's Love Story

Sofia Richie and Elliot Grainge are saying hello to a new chapter.
The model and her music executive husband shared that they welcomed baby girl Eloise Samantha Grainge on May 20 and, of course, mom and dad are over the moon.
After all, Sofia posted a sweet black and white photo of her baby daughter's feet to Instagram May 24, alongside the caption, "Best day of my life."
And their friends and family were just as excited to celebrate the baby news.
Sofia's sister Nicole Richie joked in the comments, "I now have a new favorite EG. sorry Elliot," while Katy Perry was quick to pay tribute to the new mom, writing, "Our QUEEN."
Kylie Jenner also sent her love, adding heart and smiling face with three hearts emojis and writing, "congratulations."
Meanwhile, Lily Collins couldn't get over the adorable moniker Eloise, commenting, "omg what a name!! So excited for you guys."
Eloise is the first child for Sofia, 25, and Elliot, 30, who confirmed they were dating in April 2021. However, the couple had actually known each other for years as Elliot's dad, Universal Music Group CEO Lucian Grainge, is a longtime friend of Sofia's father Lionel Richie.
Elliot went on to propose to the model during a 2022 Hawaiian vacation alongside their family and friends. And as source told E! News at the time, Sofia was shocked.
"Sofia truly had no idea," the source explained. "She thought they were just going on a fun vacation. Sofia's reaction was epic, she was so surprised and taken back."
The couple officially tied the knot during a star-studded ceremony in the south of France in 2023. Sofia wore three custom Chanel dresses for the occasion, but as she explained after the nuptials, everything about the wedding was planned to make her and Elliot happy.
"For me, my wedding wasn't an event," she told Town & Country in August 2023. "It was just my wedding."
And life after "I do" has been incredible for the happy couple.
"I'm obsessed with Elliot," Sofia told Vogue in July. "When we're together, it's just calm and quiet."
"I feel so relaxed," she continued. "I feel like I'm finally in a place where I can breathe and just relax with my husband. Being married is the best."
For more from the newly minted mom and dad's adorable love story, keep reading.