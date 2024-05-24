The 17 Best Memorial Day 2024 Deals on Celeb Brands: Fenty Beauty by Rihanna, Kelly Clarkson Home & More

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.

If you're anything like me and always on the lookout for the latest in celebrity-owned brands, then you're in for a treat this Memorial Day. From makeup to fashion and everything in between, there's no shortage of fabulous deals to amp up your glam game.

Score top-notch beauty essentials from the likes of Rihanna's Fenty Beauty, Kylie Jenner's Kylie Cosmetics, and Kim Kardashian's SKKN by Kim. Revamp your space with gorgeous finds from Kelly Clarkson's Wayfair brand, Kelly Clarkson Home.

But why stop there? Let's talk fashion, darling! Elevate your wardrobe with denim delights from Khloé Kardashian's Good American, cozy up in loungewear from Scott Disick's Talentless, dress up with some classic styles from Reese Witherspoon's Draper James, and accessorize with flair courtesy of Kristin Cavallari's Uncommon James jewelry. Step into cuteness with shoes from Jessica Simpson's iconic brand.

Achieve a picture-perfect smile with the Kendall Jenner's teeth whitening pen from Moon Oral Care. Tracee Ellis Ross' Pattern Beauty has got your back with curly hair products tailored just for you. Here are the best deals on celeb brands, according to an E! Shopping Editor and a pop culture enthusiast.