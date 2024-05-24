The 17 Best Memorial Day 2024 Deals on Celeb Brands: Fenty Beauty by Rihanna, Kelly Clarkson Home & More

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
If you're anything like me and always on the lookout for the latest in celebrity-owned brands, then you're in for a treat this Memorial Day. From makeup to fashion and everything in between, there's no shortage of fabulous deals to amp up your glam game.
Score top-notch beauty essentials from the likes of Rihanna's Fenty Beauty, Kylie Jenner's Kylie Cosmetics, and Kim Kardashian's SKKN by Kim. Revamp your space with gorgeous finds from Kelly Clarkson's Wayfair brand, Kelly Clarkson Home.
But why stop there? Let's talk fashion, darling! Elevate your wardrobe with denim delights from Khloé Kardashian's Good American, cozy up in loungewear from Scott Disick's Talentless, dress up with some classic styles from Reese Witherspoon's Draper James, and accessorize with flair courtesy of Kristin Cavallari's Uncommon James jewelry. Step into cuteness with shoes from Jessica Simpson's iconic brand.
Achieve a picture-perfect smile with the Kendall Jenner's teeth whitening pen from Moon Oral Care. Tracee Ellis Ross' Pattern Beauty has got your back with curly hair products tailored just for you. Here are the best deals on celeb brands, according to an E! Shopping Editor and a pop culture enthusiast.
The Best Memorial Day Fashion Deals on Celebrity Brands
Uncommon James Memorial Day Deals
I never get more compliments than when I wear jewelry from Kristin Cavallari's brand Uncommon James. Shop $30 deals on thousands of items before they sell out.
Draper James: Use the code HELLOSUMMER to get an extra 40% off sale styles from Reese Witherspoon's Draper James.
Good American: Use the code MAY30 to get 30% off Khloé Kardashian's brand Good American. Get an EXTRA 50% off sale items (discount applied at checkout).
Jessica Simpson: Save 25% on styles from Jessica Simpson's clothing brand.
JMP the Label: Buy 1 sale style, get 1 free from Juliette Porter's swimwear line (discount applied at checkout).
SKIMS: Don't miss 30% discounts on shapewear from Kim Kardashian's brand SKIMS.
Talentless: Get 40% off everything from Scott Disick's Talentless.
Uncommon James: Shop $30 deals on thousands of items from Kristin Cavallari's brand Uncommon James.
The Best Memorial Day Beauty Deals on Celebrity Brands
Fenty Beauty by Rihanna Memorial Day Deals
Save 60% on summer beauty must-haves from the Fenty Beauty by Rihanna Summer Warmup Sale.
Keys Soulcare: Nab 15% off sunscreen from Alicia Keys' brand Keys Soulcare.
Kylie Cosmetics: Take up to 30% on your favorite products from Kylie Jenner's brand Kylie Cosmetics.
Moon Oral Care: Get 25% off Moon Oral Care, including the beloved Kendall Jenner Platinum Teeth Whitening Pen.
Pattern Beauty: Shop 20% discounts on curly hair essentials from Tracee Ellis Ross' brand Pattern Beauty. Plus, get a free gift when you spend $65+.
SKKN by Kim: Save 20% on skincare and makeup from Kim Kardashian's brand SKKN by Kim.
Supergoop!: Get 20% discounts on sunscreens from Supergoop!, a brand co-owned by the iconic Maria Sharapova.
Sweet July Skin: Reinvigorate your skincare routine with 15% off deals from Ayesha Curry's Sweet July Skin.
The Best Memorial Day Home and Food Deals on Celebrity Brands
Kelly Clarkson Home Memorial Day Deals
Renovate your space with amazing deals on Kelly Clarkson''s Wayfair brand Kelly Clarkson Home.
Cravings by Chrissy Teigen: Crave more, save more with Memorial Day deals on Chrissy Teigen's products.
Wayfair: Don't miss deals up to on home decor, furniture, rugs, and more from Kelly Clarkson''s brand Kelly Clarkson Home.
When is Memorial Day 2024?
Memorial Day falls on May 27, 2024.
When do Memorial Day sales start?
You can shop all Memorial Day Weekend. Or you can get a jump start with some early deals you can shop today.
What stores have the best Memorial Day 2024 deals?
There are lots of amazing Memorial Day 2024 discounts. Here are some of the best deals: Old Navy, Fenty Beauty by Rihanna, Anthropologie, J.Crew Factory, Kate Spade Outlet, Coach Outlet, Pottery Barn, Tatcha, Good American, Gymshark, Uncommon James, Michael Kors,Disney, REI, Zappos, and Sunday Riley.
What are the best Memorial Day 2024 deals on celebrity brands?
Feel like a star with the best discounts on celebrity-founded brands including Fenty Beauty by Rihanna, Kylie Cosmetics, SKKN by Kim, Kelly Clarkson Home,Good American, Talentless, Draper James, Uncommon James, Jessica Simpson, and Pattern Beauty.
Where can I find the best Memorial Day deals?
If you love discounts, but you don't have the time to search, you can count on E! Insider Shop to scout the best deals. We share the must-shop sales every week day morning from our favorite retailers.
What stores always have deals?
Even if there isn't a designated sale, you can always find amazing discounts at Nordstrom Rack, Banana Republic Factory, Coach Outlet, the lululemon We Made Too Much section, Kate Spade Outlet, J.Crew Factory, TJ Maxx, and Marshalls.