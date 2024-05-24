Millie Bobby Brown Marries Jake Bongiovi in Private Ceremony

Watch : Millie Bobby Brown Shares Look Inside Jake Bongiovi Romance While Celebrating His Birthday

We're livin' for this news: Millie Bobby Brown and Jake Bongiovi are married.

The Stranger Things actress and Jon Bon Jovi's son—who got engaged in April 2023—officially said "I do" during a private ceremony last weekend, multiple outlets report.

This relationship update comes three years after Millie, 20, and Jake, 22, first sparked romance rumors when they spent time together in New York City in June 2021. However, the duo didn't officially confirm their relationship until November of that year, when she posted a sweet PDA pic with Jake at the London Eye.

Since then, the couple hasn't shied away from putting their love on display. In fact, it was just a few weeks ago that Millie shared a sweet birthday tribute to Jake, writing on Instagram May 7, "the day u were born is my favorite day i love you."

Earlier this year, Jake also celebrated Millie's special day with a message of his own. "Happy birthday my beautiful fiancé," he captioned an adorable Instagram pic February 19. "I love you so much."

He even teased their upcoming nuptials, concluding his note, "Big year ahead."