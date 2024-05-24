NewsPhotosVideosShopE! InsiderKardashiansTV ScoopRoyals

Millie Bobby Brown Marries Jake Bongiovi in Private Ceremony

Stranger Things actress Millie Bobby Brown married Jake Bongiovi, the son of singer Jon Bon Jovi, during a private ceremony one year after getting engaged.

We're livin' for this news: Millie Bobby Brown and Jake Bongiovi are married.

The Stranger Things actress and Jon Bon Jovi's son—who got engaged in April 2023—officially said "I do" during a private ceremony last weekend, multiple outlets report.

This relationship update comes three years after Millie, 20, and Jake, 22, first sparked romance rumors when they spent time together in New York City in June 2021. However, the duo didn't officially confirm their relationship until November of that year, when she posted a sweet PDA pic with Jake at the London Eye.

Since then, the couple hasn't shied away from putting their love on display. In fact, it was just a few weeks ago that Millie shared a sweet birthday tribute to Jake, writing on Instagram May 7, "the day u were born is my favorite day i love you."

Earlier this year, Jake also celebrated Millie's special day with a message of his own. "Happy birthday my beautiful fiancé," he captioned an adorable Instagram pic February 19. "I love you so much."

He even teased their upcoming nuptials, concluding his note, "Big year ahead."

And Millie, of course, has the stamp of approval from Jake's famous father. 

"She's fabulous," the Bon Jovi frontman—who shares Jake as well as kids Stephanie, 30, Jesse, 29, and Romeo, 20, with wife Dorothea Hurley—told E! News in April. "She's really wonderful and her and Jake are a great couple."

Instagram

After all, it didn't take Millie and Jake long to fall for each other. 

"I was interested in him and wanted to know more," the Damsel star told The Times in August. "As soon as we spoke I knew he was going to be a huge part of my life. I ran to my mum and said, 'I really, really like him!' After we met we knew we never wanted to leave each other's side."

"You can't pinpoint why, it's just the feeling of knowing that that's the person you want to spend the rest of your time with," she continued. "I think so much of life is overthinking. The one thing that made clear sense to me was him."

E! News has reached out to reps for Millie and Jake for comment and has not heard back.

The Sun was first to report the marriage news.

Keep reading to revisit Millie and Jake's romance from the beginning...

Instagram / Jake Bongiovi
June 2021: First Instagram Pic

The pair sparked romance rumors around the time that Jake posted this photo, with the caption, "bff <3"

Instagram / Jake Bongiovi
November 2021: Never Say Goodbye

The couple officially confirmed their romance with this PDA pic.

Instagram / Jake Bongiovi
November 2021: Bon Jovi 2.0

"We're starting a band," Jake wrote on Instagram, "send name ideas."

Instagram / Jake Bongiovi
December 2021: Merry Christmas

The Stranger Things star and the actor celebrated their first Chirstmas together in 2021.

Instagram / Jake Bongiovi
December 2021: Happy Holidays

Sweet selfie.

Instagram / Jake Bongiovi
February 2022: Celebrating Millie's 18th Birthday

Twinning.

Joe Maher via Getty Images
March 2022: Red Carpet Official

Millie and Jake make their first joint appearance at a celebrity event—the 2022 BAFTA Film Awards in London.

Cindy Ord/Getty Images
May 2022: Stranger Things Premiere

Millie and Jake were twinning at the premiere of Stranger Things season four in New York City.

Instagram
January 2023: New Year's

Millie shared photos of the couple in celebration of the New Year, writing, "endlessly in love with the year I've had."

Instagram
January 2023: New Year's

One snapshot showed a photo booth strip of the loved-up couple.

Instagram
January 2023: New Year's

As Millie put it, "grateful for my friends, family, donkey (bernard), my doggies, my puppies teeth, and my partner for life."

Instagram
February 2023: Golden Birthday

Jake marked Millie's 19th birthday on Feb. 19, 2023 with a sweet tribute, writing, "Another year around the sun together happy 19th to the girl of my dreams."

Instagram
February 2023: Golden Birthday

The sweet post included photos of the couple.

Instagram
February 2023: Golden Birthday

The pair's silly side is depicted in one image of Jake and Millie clowning around in the pool

Instagram
February 2023: Golden Birthday

Jake and Millie snuggle up in a romantic selfie.

Instagram
April 2023: Engaged

Millie announced the couple's engagement on Instagram, quoting Taylor Swift's song "Lover." The two would go on to celebrate with family and friends at an engagement party weeks later.

Instagram / Millie Bobby Brown
July 2023: Six Flags Visit

Millie and Jake enjoyed a day out with her sister Ava Brown, 11, and friends at the Six Flags Over Georgia theme park.

Instagram (@jakebongiovi)

September 2023: Summer Nights

Jake shared this pic in the final days of summer 2023.

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for Glamour

November 2023: Glamour Women of the Year

The two appear at the event, where Millie was honored as one of two Global Women of the Year.

Instagram / Jake Bongiovi

February 2024: Happy Birthday Millie

Jake shared a tribute to his partner for her 20th birthday, writing, "Happy birthday my beautiful fiancéI love you so much. Big year ahead."

Instagram / Millie Bobby Brown

March 2024: Anniversary

Millie shared this tribute to Jake on their third dating anniversary.

Instagram/Jake Bongiovi

May 2024: Married

After three years of dating, the duo tied the knot in a private ceremony, multiple outlets reported.

