The Best Memorial Day Bedding & Bath Deals of 2024: Shop Parachute, Brooklinen, Cozy Earth & More

Memorial Day weekend is officially here, and we can already bet that after celebrating the holiday by participating in all the warm weather activities you can think of, you'll be looking forward to slipping right into bed at the end of the night, ready to rest and recharge. But nothing makes drifting into a sound sleep better than owning high-quality bedding. We get it though, many of these luxury bedding brands can get quite pricey. Lucky for us, Memorial Day weekend isn't just for barbecuing and pool parties, it's also one of the best times of the year for endless sales on sales from all of your favorite brands.
From luxury retailers like Parachute, Cozy Earth, Pottery Barn, and Brooklinen, to other more affordable retailers like Amazon, Wayfair, and Quince, we've rounded up all the best bedding deals worth shopping this three-day weekend. And while you're at it, we also recommend upgrading your bath towels during these jaw-dropping sales. Keep scrolling for our top picks below.
E! Shopping Editor Picks
- Amazon: Get up to 80% off on all bedding items, including sheets, comforters, and more.
- Brooklinen: Don't miss 70% off everything you need to prep for the summer.
- Buffy: Save 20% off sitewide (or more), plus free shipping!
- Casper: Score up to 35% off sitewide, including bundles and more.
- Cozy Earth: Enjoy up to 35% off everything, plus free shipping on all orders over $50.
- Parachute: Shop 25% off sitewide, and 30% off bundles.
- Pottery Barn: Save up to 60% off, plus an extra 20% off clearance with code EXTRA.
- Walmart: Get up to 80% off all bedding items.
- Wayfair: Take up to 50% off bedding and more.
Best Memorial Day Deals on Comforters
Buffy Breeze Comforter
Beloved by our very own editors, this temperature-regulating comforter is filled with materials derived from eucalyptus and other wood pulps—making it extra soft, lightweight, and eco-friendly. Crafted with a sateen weave Tencel Lyocell shell and fill, it's not only luxurious but also biodegradable and compostable.
Customer review: "Ordered Buffy Breeze because my boyfriend and I are both hot sleepers—it makes a huge difference in regulating our temperature! It's super soft and cozy and keeps us at a comfortable temperature."
Brooklinen Down Comforter
This comforter boasts over 2,000 five-star reviews, with many mentioning its exceptional breathability, making it perfect for summer nights. Available in lightweight, all-season, and ultra-warm options, its 100 percent cotton sateen shell and down cluster fill ensure both quality and comfort.
Customer review: "This is by far the best down comforter I've ever had. It's perfectly thin enough but also perfectly warm to support me all year, in a climate where temps vary to extreme highs and extreme lows. It's the best!"
Parachute Down Duvet Insert
Indulge in luxury and comfort with this sumptuously fluffy yet breathable comforter, featuring a 100% cotton shell and filled with premium European white down. Available in lightweight and all-season options, the lightweight version is ideal for those prone to sleeping hot.
Customer review: "Pricey but worth every penny. Excellent quality, very light and fluffy, it is like sleeping in a cloud. Getting out of bed in the morning is a challenge!!"
Best Memorial Day Deals on Sheets
Cozy Earth Bamboo Sheet Set
Experience unmatched comfort with Cozy Earth's top-selling bamboo sheet set, meticulously crafted from 100% premium viscose derived from bamboo. Boasting an oversized fit and luxurious drape, these sheets are designed to regulate temperature while offering unparalleled softness.
Customer review: "These sheets are absolutely the best sheets I have ever bought. So very soft. They wash up beautifully and seem to even get softer. Don't hesitate to buy."
Quince Classic Organic Percale Piped Sheet Set
Elevate your bedding with Quince's Classic Organic Percale Piped sheet set, featuring the coolness and crispness of percale now with a subtle piping detail for added sophistication. Made from the finest 100% organic cotton and woven into a 270-thread-count fabric, this set offers a smooth feel that gets softer with every wash, ensuring lasting luxury and breathability for even the warmest of sleepers.
Customer review: "Sheets are great!! Super soft after a couple of washes. Really comfy."
Brooklinen Luxe Sateen Core Sheet Set
For those who cherish softness and crave cozy cuddles, Brooklinen's Luxe Sateen sheets are a dream come true. Crafted from the finest long-staple cotton with a unique one-yarn-under and three-yarn-over weave, these sheets offer buttery smoothness that only enhances with each wash, providing the luxurious comfort you truly deserve.
Customer review: "Had these about 1 month. These are like sheets when you stay in a luxury hotel. Light airy and feels amazing on your skin."
Best Memorial Day Deals on Pillows
Parachute Down Side Sleeper Pillow
For dedicated side sleepers seeking optimal comfort, look no further. This European down-filled pillow, crafted with a 3.5-inch gusset, alleviates strain on your neck and shoulders, providing unparalleled relief. Not only did it assist me in easing neck pain, but its plush support also promotes spinal alignment, all while offering a heavenly feel against my cheek.
Customer review: "After trying many many pillows, this one is the most comfortable for my sore neck. It's firm but not hard and works for a side sleeper."
Brooklinen Marlow Pillow
What sets Brooklinen's Marlow pillow apart for me is its 100% vegan, allergy-friendly design. Not only does it offer luxury at an affordable price, but its hybrid filling, composed of 80% polyurethane foam (memory foam) and 20% polyester fiber, ensures an ideal blend of support and plushness. While I found the fill perfect, it's worth noting that it may feel overstuffed for those who prefer less fluffiness.
Customer review: "It took me a few nights to get used to it but I now can say I love this pillow! It has immensely improved my sleep and is very comfy and cozy."
Buffy Cloud Pillow
Just because it's technically considered a luxury pillow, doesn't mean it can't be affordable! Not to be dramatic, but this Buffy cloud pillow perfectly cradles my head and has to be one of the softest pillows I've tried. It features a recycled BPA-free fill and a silky smooth outer layer that absorbs moisture, making it perfect for hot sleepers!
Customer review: "I finally found the PERFECT soft pillows at Buffy. I love everything about them, from the softness to the stay-cool bonus to the larger size."
Best Memorial Day Deals on Towels
Parachute Classic Turkish Cotton Towels
Crafted with 100% long-staple Turkish cotton and innovative aerocotton technology, these plush towels promise exceptional softness, absorbency, and quick-drying capabilities, leaving you feeling fresh and clean after every use. They also come in 10 muted colors to match any aesthetic.
Customer review: "These towels washed beautifully and without need for softener, they remain soft."
Brooklinen Super-Plush Bath Towels
Experience pure extravagance with these best-selling Super-Plush towels, crafted from the finest 100% long-staple Turkish cotton, ensuring durability and unmatched softness. With an indulgent 820 GSM, each wash, wrap, and dry is elevated to a luxurious experience, enveloping you in over-the-top plushness that feels like a warm hug every time. What more can you want?
Customer review: "We love these towels! My husband says they changed his life. Hyperbole, but pretty true since these feel so good when you wrap yourself in one after a shower!"
Cozy Earth White Waffle Bath Towels
Responsibly made using 100% Mulberry silk, these Cozy Earth waffle bath towels are another favorite from our editors. They're ultra-absorbent thanks to their 600-gram weight, and are also machine washable. The best part? The enhanced weave doesn't allow them to pill, keeping the towels looking brand new after constant use.
Customer review: "Cozy Earth towels are so well made and are nicer than any top-rated hotel towels I've used. They are thick but not stiff. They wash and dry well and look very classy when hung. After using these towels - I just can't go back to any other brand."
When is Memorial Day 2024?
Memorial Day falls on May 27, 2024.
When do Memorial Day sales start?
You can shop all Memorial Day Weekend. Or you can get a jump start with some early deals you can shop today.
