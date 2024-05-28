Heather Dubrow Reveals Husband Terry Dubrow's New Mounjaro-Inspired Career Move

Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

"He will definitely be off," she added. "We're taking a trip and it's gonna be fun."

Terry previously opened up about his positive experience on the drug and why he ultimately quit it because he felt "low-grade nausea" on it. But that doesn't mean he's off Mounjaro for good.

"How am I doing off Ozempic? I'm overweight and chubby," Terry told E! News in March. "There's more to love, but I'll tell you something: I'm off it, but I plan on going back on it when it's appropriate. Like we have a vacation and after that I'll come back. It's like the new Botox, Ozempic. I love it. It's so good."

Heather and Terry's upcoming anniversary will be even more meaningful given that he's fully recovered after surviving a nearly fatal blood clot last year. And Heather fully credits the Life360 app for helping her locate her husband and get him much-needed medical attention.

"He had that mini-stroke and we were in Beverly Hills and he just took off and left me and my son standing there because he like didn't want to be bothered," she shared. "Literally it was integral in saving his life because, if we had not found him, we never could have convinced him to go to the hospital and things could have ended up very differently."

