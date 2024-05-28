Heather Dubrow Reveals Husband Terry Dubrow's New Mounjaro-Inspired Career Move

Mounjaro has changed Terry Dubrow's life in more ways than one.
In fact, after admitting to using the FDA-approved Type 2 diabetes drug to shed some pounds, his wife Heather Dubrow recently revealed how his weight-loss journey has inspired the Botched plastic surgeon to expand his area of medical expertise.
"He's very into these miracle weight loss drugs and he is actually getting board certified right now in obesity medicine," Heather exclusively told E! News while promoting her partnership with Life360. "He's fascinated by the whole specialty and he really believes they have amazing properties, not just for weight loss, but cardio-protective properties."
The Real Housewives of Orange County star also shed some light on why Terry starting using Mounjaro in the first place.
"It's our 25-year wedding anniversary coming up and he wanted to shred a bit before we go off and celebrate," she noted, "so I'm sure he'll look good in the photos."
However, when Heather and Terry—who are parents to twins Max and Nick, 20, Kat, 17, and Ace, 13—take their well-deserved anniversary vacation, he won't be taking the appetite-suppressing medication.
"He will definitely be off," she added. "We're taking a trip and it's gonna be fun."
Terry previously opened up about his positive experience on the drug and why he ultimately quit it because he felt "low-grade nausea" on it. But that doesn't mean he's off Mounjaro for good.
"How am I doing off Ozempic? I'm overweight and chubby," Terry told E! News in March. "There's more to love, but I'll tell you something: I'm off it, but I plan on going back on it when it's appropriate. Like we have a vacation and after that I'll come back. It's like the new Botox, Ozempic. I love it. It's so good."
Heather and Terry's upcoming anniversary will be even more meaningful given that he's fully recovered after surviving a nearly fatal blood clot last year. And Heather fully credits the Life360 app for helping her locate her husband and get him much-needed medical attention.
"He had that mini-stroke and we were in Beverly Hills and he just took off and left me and my son standing there because he like didn't want to be bothered," she shared. "Literally it was integral in saving his life because, if we had not found him, we never could have convinced him to go to the hospital and things could have ended up very differently."
