Karen Read Murder Trial: Why Boston Woman Says She Was Framed for Hitting Boyfriend With Car

A Massachusetts woman is maintaining her innocence as she stands accused in the death of her police officer boyfriend.

Karen Read, whose trial for the 2022 murder of Boston Police Officer John O'Keefe has captivated the nation, has alleged local and state law enforcement officials have framed her and let the real killer go.

Early in the morning of January 29, 2022, O'Keefe's body was found in a snowbank outside the Canton, Mass., home of Boston Police detective Brian Albert, where he, Read and others had been at a gathering. At the time, Read told authorities, per May 2023 court filings obtained by E! News, that she dropped off O'Keefe at the party before leaving.

She also said that when he still hadn't returned at 5 a.m. the following morning and she couldn't reach him, she said she and friends Jennifer McCabe, Albert's sister-in-law, and Kerry Roberts went looking for him and found him in the snow outside Albert's home. O'Keefe was pronounced dead later that morning at Good Samaritan Hospital in Boston.