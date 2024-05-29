RHOC's Heather Dubrow Teases Shannon Beador, Alexis Bellino, John Janssen Love Triangle Drama

Heather Dubrow is stuck between
an orange a rock and a hard place.
That's because after her longtime Real Housewives of Orange County costar Shannon Beador's ex-boyfriend John Janssen started dating returning series alum Alexis Bellino last year, Heather has felt torn amid her two BFFs' love triangle drama.
"This is a hard situation for everyone to navigate," Heather exclusively told to E! News. "These are tough waters to swim. Shannon is my friend and wanna support her in the best way that I can, and Alexis is my friend and I want to support her in the best way I can. I really just want everyone to be happy."
The 55-year-old promised RHOC's upcoming 18th season is going to be "quite interesting" given Alexis returning and starting a relationship with Shannon's ex, adding, "I heard the first three episodes are amazing."
As for Heather's initial reaction when she learned John had moved on with one of their former castmates?
"When I first heard it, I didn't really believe it," she admitted. "I didn't believe it until Alexis told me."
Despite the bad blood between Shannon and Alexis, Heather teased RHOC's new season will have plenty of entertaining storylines aside from the love triangle.
"So much happened this season that I don't even know how they're gonna fit it all in," the Let's Talk podcast host noted. "The dynamic is really good and we have so many strong people around, which is nice. So much history between so many of us, it's a crazy season."
"There's a lot of laughs too," Heather—who will also be joined by returning Housewives Tamra Judge, Gina Kirschenheiter, Emily Simpson and Jennifer Pedranti for season 18—added. "Orange County is back to its comedic form."
And when it comes to Heather's personal life, fans might get a first-hand look at her husband Terry Dubrow's near-fatal blood clot scare last August. In fact, Heather credits the app Life360, which she recently partnered with, for helping get the famed plastic surgeon the medical attention he didn't know he needed.
"He had that mini-stroke and we were in Beverly Hills and he just took off and left me and my son standing there because he like didn't want to be bothered," she revealed to E!. "Literally it was integral in saving his life because, if we had not found him, we never could have convinced him to go to the hospital and things could have ended up very differently."
