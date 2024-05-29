RHOC's Heather Dubrow Teases Shannon Beador, Alexis Bellino, John Janssen Love Triangle Drama

Watch : Dr. Terry Dubrow Reveals How He's Doing Now That He's Off Ozempic

Heather Dubrow is stuck between an orange a rock and a hard place.

That's because after her longtime Real Housewives of Orange County costar Shannon Beador's ex-boyfriend John Janssen started dating returning series alum Alexis Bellino last year, Heather has felt torn amid her two BFFs' love triangle drama.

"This is a hard situation for everyone to navigate," Heather exclusively told to E! News. "These are tough waters to swim. Shannon is my friend and wanna support her in the best way that I can, and Alexis is my friend and I want to support her in the best way I can. I really just want everyone to be happy."

The 55-year-old promised RHOC's upcoming 18th season is going to be "quite interesting" given Alexis returning and starting a relationship with Shannon's ex, adding, "I heard the first three episodes are amazing."

As for Heather's initial reaction when she learned John had moved on with one of their former castmates?

"When I first heard it, I didn't really believe it," she admitted. "I didn't believe it until Alexis told me."