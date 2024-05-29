NewsPhotosVideosShopE! InsiderKardashiansTV ScoopRoyals
Exclusive

RHOC's Heather Dubrow Teases Shannon Beador, Alexis Bellino, John Janssen Love Triangle Drama

Heather Dubrow teased juicy details about Real Housewives of Orange County's upcoming 18th season amid Shannon Beador's ex-boyfriend John Janssen dating returning series alum Alexis Bellino.

By Brett Malec May 29, 2024 1:00 PMTags
TVBreakupsReality TVExclusivesThe Real Housewives Of Orange CountyBravoCouplesNBCUHeather Dubrow
Watch: Dr. Terry Dubrow Reveals How He's Doing Now That He's Off Ozempic

Heather Dubrow is stuck between an orange a rock and a hard place.

That's because after her longtime Real Housewives of Orange County costar Shannon Beador's ex-boyfriend John Janssen started dating returning series alum Alexis Bellino last year, Heather has felt torn amid her two BFFs' love triangle drama.

"This is a hard situation for everyone to navigate," Heather exclusively told to E! News. "These are tough waters to swim. Shannon is my friend and wanna support her in the best way that I can, and Alexis is my friend and I want to support her in the best way I can. I really just want everyone to be happy."

The 55-year-old promised RHOC's upcoming 18th season is going to be "quite interesting" given Alexis returning and starting a relationship with Shannon's ex, adding, "I heard the first three episodes are amazing."

As for Heather's initial reaction when she learned John had moved on with one of their former castmates?

"When I first heard it, I didn't really believe it," she admitted. "I didn't believe it until Alexis told me."

photos
2024 Celebrity Breakups

Despite the bad blood between Shannon and Alexis, Heather teased RHOC's new season will have plenty of entertaining storylines aside from the love triangle.

MICHAEL TRAN/AFP/Getty Images/Jocelyn Prescod/Bravo/Amanda Edwards

"So much happened this season that I don't even know how they're gonna fit it all in," the Let's Talk podcast host noted. "The dynamic is really good and we have so many strong people around, which is nice. So much history between so many of us, it's a crazy season."

"There's a lot of laughs too," Heather—who will also be joined by returning Housewives Tamra Judge, Gina Kirschenheiter, Emily Simpson and Jennifer Pedranti for season 18—added. "Orange County is back to its comedic form."

And when it comes to Heather's personal life, fans might get a first-hand look at her husband Terry Dubrow's near-fatal blood clot scare last August. In fact, Heather credits the app Life360, which she recently partnered with, for helping get the famed plastic surgeon the medical attention he didn't know he needed.

"He had that mini-stroke and we were in Beverly Hills and he just took off and left me and my son standing there because he like didn't want to be bothered," she revealed to E!. "Literally it was integral in saving his life because, if we had not found him, we never could have convinced him to go to the hospital and things could have ended up very differently."

While fans wait for the new season of RHOC, keep reading to see E!'s official ranking of every Real Housewife ever.

Trending Stories

1
Exclusive

Dance Moms' Kelly Hyland Reveals Breast Cancer Diagnosis

2

Isabella Strahan Spent 19th Birthday Unconscious Amid Cancer Battle

3

Royal Website Removes Prince Harry’s Meghan Markle Romance Statement

Adam Olszweski/Bravo

152-155. The Real Housewives of D.C.

Bravo's ill-fated attempt at highlighting our nation's capital brought together four women so forgettable you'd be forgiven for erasing them from your memory—though their names are Mary Amons, Lynda Erkiletian, Cat Ommanney and Stacie Scott Turner—and one so desperate for fame that she gate-crashed a party at the White House. More on her later.

Chris McPherson/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank

151. Kimberly Bryant, The Real Housewives of Orange County

Who?

Matthias Clamer/NBCU Photo Bank

150. Tammy Knickerbocker, The Real Housewives of Orange County

Vaguely familiar, but...

Virginia Sherwood/Bravo/NBCU Photo Bank

149. DeShawn Snow, The Real Housewives of Atlanta

Once upon a time, DeShawn starred on the same TV show as NeNe Leakes. Surprising, we know.

Yavir Ramawtar/Bravo

148. Elizabeth Lyn Vargas, The Real Housewives of Orange County

This one-season Housewife brought nothing to the Orange County table.

Chad Kirkland/Bravo/NBCU Photo Bank

147. Jennie Nguyen, The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City

Utah's newest season two Housewife went out with a bang (and not in a good way). In January 2022, Jennie was fired after "offensive" and racially insensitive old Facebook posts resurfaced online. Jennie later apologized but the damage was done.

Kelsey McNeal/Bravo/NBCU Photo Bank

146. Quinn Fry, The Real Housewives of Orange County

Her defining trait was "cougar."

Tommy Garcia/Bravo

145. Jen Armstrong, The Real Housewives of Orange County

The Orange County doctor was never a source of drama during season 16 and her brief marriage troubles with eternally shirtless husband Ryne (or Ryan?) were less than riveting. However, we will never forget Dr. Jen getting absolutely wasted on wine during the Dubrows' insanely awkward—yet wildly entertaining—dinner party.

Bravo

144: Annemarie Wiley, The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills

The nurse anesthetist's flop first season can be summed up in one cringe-worthy word we hope we never hear again: Esophagus-gate

Tommy Garcia/Bravo/NBCU Photo Bank

143. Katie Rost, The Real Housewives of Potomac

Katie loved to talk about her charity work, but...didn't do much else on screen. She was one and done, only to come back and not contribute much as a friend. Leaving the cast trip early? A Housewives no-no.

Tommy Garcia/Bravo/NBCU Photo Bank

142. Charrisse Jackson Jordan, The Real Housewives of Potomac

Her marriage problems were on full display the two seasons she was a full-time Housewife...that and her champagne room are the two memorable things about Charrisse.

Alex Martinez/Bravo/NBCU Photo Bank

141. Shamari DeVoe, The Real Housewives of Atlanta

A one-and-done Housewife, Shamari was at least fun?

Tommy Garcia/Bravo

140. Peggy Sulahian, The Real Housewives of Orange County

While it was nice to see some diversity in the lily-white O.C., Peggy ultimately proved to be a frustrating presence in season 12. The fights she chose to pick were bizarre, and often involving someone using a word she simply didn't understand, and her decision to simply hide out in her room for an entire day during the trip to Iceland proved that she wasn't really cut out for this Real Housewives life.

Jai Lennard/Bravo

139. Nneka Ihim, The Real Housewives of Potomac

Instead of bonding with fellow Nigerian costar Wendy Osefo during season eight, Nneka's first season storyline centered entirely around her allegedly accusing Wendy's mom of being a witch (yes, seriously). We wish we could have seen the two bond over their shared culture rather than fighting with no resolve.

Charles Sykes/Bravo/NBCU Photo Bank

138. Noella Bergener, The Real Housewives of Orange County

Noella spun through season 16 like a tornado of frantic energy. While her personal struggles were somewhat compelling (her husband James up and left the country and asked for a divorce right before filming started), it was her constant drama with queen bee Heather Dubrow that helped her not land completely at the bottom of the list. Maybe with more time and another season, we'll warm up to Mrs. Bergener.

Tommy Garcia/Bravo/NBCU Photo Bank

137. Siggy Flicker, The Real Housewives of New Jersey

From peacekeeper in her first season to unrelenting complaints about a thrown cake and unfounded claims of anti-Semitism in her second (and last) season, we're not sure we've ever seen a quicker Real Housewives fall from grace than this one.

Tommy Garcia/Bravo/NBCU Photo Bank

136. Eva Marcille, RHOA

The America's Next Top Model veteran picked up a peach for seasons 11 and 12, but never really made an impression in the world of RHOA, aside from being pregnant for what felt like her entire tenure. Points for that epic read of Marlo Hampton while in Tokyo, though.

Gustavo Caballero/Getty Images for Allied-THA

135. Karent Sierra, The Real Housewives of Miami

All we remember about Karent is that she was a dentist and none of her co-stars seemed to like her at all. Next!

Alexander Tamargo/WireImage

134. Cristy Rice,The Real Housewives of Miami

This was a real person with a show on Bravo. We promise.

Charles Sykes/Bravo/NBCU Photo Bank

133. Jules Wainstein, The Real Housewives of New York City

As one of RHONY's more recent one-and-dones, Jules' tenure was too brief to rank any higher. However, she sure did deliver her fair share of drama. 

Mike Pont/Getty Images

131-132. Teresa Aprea and Nicole Napolitano, RHONJ

So unnecessary they couldn't even get individual taglines.

Alex Martinez/Bravo/NBCU Photo Bank

130. Amber Marchese, RHONJ

Everything Amber and her husband Jim did seemed to reek of desperation. Plus, he was involved in more of the drama than she was. Not a good look.

Chris Haston/Bravo

129. Nina Ali, The Real Housewives of Dubai

Much like co-star Sara Al Madani, Nina exemplified a multidimensional, successful Arab woman who is blending modern life with centuries-old cultural traditions. She avoided most of the season one drama and was sometimes overshadowed by her co-stars' bigger, louder personalities.

Rich Polk/Bravo

128. Sara Al Madani, The Real Housewives of Dubai

Sara's positive, enlightened outlook on life was certainly pleasant, but didn't provide for much drama (besides that one time she offered co-star Caroline Brooks some not-so-well received parenting advice). However, the tech entrepreneur shattered stereotypes of what it means to be a modern Muslim woman in the Middle East and for that we applaud her. 

Andrew Eccles/Bravo

126-127. Rachel Fuda & Danielle Cabral, The Real Housewives of New Jersey

RHONJ's season 13 newbies certainly fit the mold of your typical Garden State Housewife and quickly found themselves in a season-long fight over literally nothing that Andy Cohen deemed pointless at the reunion. We'd love to see both return for season 14 for a chance to move up even higher on the list after an entertaining first go-around.

Tommy Garcia/Peacock

125. Larsa Pippen, The Real Housewives of Miami

Larsa didn't make a big impression on season one before leaving the series. When Peacock revived RHOM for season four in 2021, her whole storyline was about being the ex-BFF of Kim Kardashian. (and selling sexy feet pics on OnlyFans...)

Jeff Daly/Bravo/NBCU Photo Bank

124. Ana Quincoces, The Real Housewives of Miami

Ana followed up her one season as a Bravolebrity by competing on season 12 of Next Food Network Star in 2016. She didn't make it there, either.

Rodolfo Martinez/Bravo/NBCU Photo Bank

123. Joyce Giraud de Ohoven, The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills

Unfortunately, she was nothing more than a punching bag for Brandi Glanville. Plus, her tagline celebrating the icky notion that you can never be too skinny was gross.

Diane Bondareff/Bravo/NBCU Photo Bank

122. Cindy Barshop, The Real Housewives of New York City

Cindy was supposed to be the new Bethenny Frankel. Cindy was no Bethenny Frankel.

Chris Haston/Bravo

121. Caroline Brooks, The Real Housewives of Dubai

Brooks' gift to season one of RHODubai was a cameo from Real Housewives of Atlanta alum Phaedra Parks, who popped up on one episode to get all the tea on the co-stars' drama. However, Brooks did cause a lot of unnecessary drama during season one (much of which occurred while she was a little too tipsy).

photos
View More Photos From The Official Ranking of The Real Housewives

(E! and Bravo are both part of the NBCUniversal family)

We value your thoughts! Click here to share your feedback and help us improve!

Trending Stories

1
Exclusive

Dance Moms' Kelly Hyland Reveals Breast Cancer Diagnosis

2

Isabella Strahan Spent 19th Birthday Unconscious Amid Cancer Battle

3

Royal Website Removes Prince Harry’s Meghan Markle Romance Statement

4
Exclusive

Nikki Reed Shares Rare Look Into Her Family Life With Ian Somerhalder

5
Exclusive

Heather Dubrow Reveals Terry's New Mounjaro-Inspired Career Move