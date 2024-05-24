The Truth About Travis Scott and Alexander "A.E." Edwards' Cannes Physical Altercation

Watch : Is Travis Scott SHADING Timothee Chalamet Over Kylie Jenner?

Cannes is heating up—and it's not just the weather.

Travis Scott and Alexander "A.E." Edwards physically clashed at nightclub tycoon Richie Akiva's "The After" party following the 2024 amfAR Gala on May 23, E! News has learned.

The scuffle occurred while the "Mask Off" rapper and the music executive were on stage with Tyga, who was standing behind the DJ booth, a source at the event told E!. After Richie announced all three music superstars by name, Travis allegedly snatched the mic out of the host's hand and threw it on the floor.

A.E.—who is Tyga's friend and works with the "Rack City" rapper in the artists and repertoire department—then tried to diffuse the situation, according to the source, but Travis left the stage before returning with record producer Southside.

"Southside began to become aggressive with people on stage and pushed A.E.," the insider said. "Things escalated when Southside decided to not calm down, so A.E. eventually punched Southside."