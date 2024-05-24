NewsPhotosVideosShopE! InsiderKardashiansTV ScoopRoyals

The Truth About Travis Scott and Alexander "A.E." Edwards' Cannes Physical Altercation

While social media speculated Travis Scott and Tyga got into an altercation in Cannes, a source tells E! News it was Alexander "A.E." Edwards who fought with Travis at a party.

Cannes is heating up—and it's not just the weather.

Travis Scott and Alexander "A.E." Edwards physically clashed at nightclub tycoon Richie Akiva's "The After" party following the 2024 amfAR Gala on May 23, E! News has learned.

The scuffle occurred while the "Mask Off" rapper and the music executive were on stage with Tyga, who was standing behind the DJ booth, a source at the event told E!. After Richie announced all three music superstars by name, Travis allegedly snatched the mic out of the host's hand and threw it on the floor.

A.E.—who is Tyga's friend and works with the "Rack City" rapper in the artists and repertoire department—then tried to diffuse the situation, according to the source, but Travis left the stage before returning with record producer Southside

"Southside began to become aggressive with people on stage and pushed A.E.," the insider said. "Things escalated when Southside decided to not calm down, so A.E. eventually punched Southside."

Travis became involved when he "attempted to push A.E. off stage," according to the source, who said that Tyga remained behind the DJ booth during the entire altercation.

Eventually, security broke the fight with no one seriously injured. Travis and Southside left the party shortly after the incident, while A.E. and Tyga stayed at the bash until the early morning hours, the insider noted.

E! News has reached out to reps for Travis, Tyga, Southside, A.E. and Richie for comment but hasn't heard back. 

Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic; Eamonn M. McCormack/Getty Images

Video footage of the brawl surfaced online May 24, with fans initially suspecting that the argument was related to Kylie Jenner, who Tyga and Travis both previously dated.

The Kardashians star romanced Tyga on-and-off from 2015 to 2017. After their breakup, Kylie began dating Travis—they share daughter Stormi, 6, and son Aire, 2—until late 2022. The Kylie Cosmetics mogul is now linked to actor Timothée Chalamet.

