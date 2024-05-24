How Beyonce’s Mom Tina Knowles Supported Kelly Rowland After Viral Cannes Incident

It's in Tina Knowles' destiny to have Kelly Rowland's back.
Just days after the "Motivation" singer's exchange with a Cannes Film Festival staffer on a red carpet went viral, Beyoncé's mom shared a message of support for the Destiny's Child alum.
"What kind of perfection is this Kelly?????" Tina captioned a May 23 Instagram photo of Kelly sporting a sultry black dress complete with a gold-hand bra top, "You got the world shook!!!!!!!! You are killin' ‘em right now. Don't get no better than this!!! The face, the skin, the lips, and that body and these abs."
Tina's message comes after an incident involving the singer and a staffer at the premiere of Marcello Mio became publicized.
As seen in photos and videos taken from the red carpet May 21, Kelly appeared to clash with a woman in a black suit and a security earpiece as Kelly made her way up the Palais des Festivals staircase.
Shortly after Kelly stopped to pose for photographers, the "Stole" musician was surrounded by the woman and a team of ushers who outstretched their arms, appearing to rush her toward the building's entrance, with the two exchanging words as the ushering continued.
Kelly subsequently addressed the incident.
"I know what happened," Kelly told the Associated Press May 23. "And I have a boundary, and I stand by those boundaries. And that is it."
She went on to allege that race may have been a factor. "There were other women that attended that carpet who did not quite look like me," the 43-year-old added, "and they didn't get scolded or pushed off."
As she concluded, "I stood my ground and she felt like she had to stand hers."
E! News has reached out to organizers for comment on the incident but hasn't heard back.
