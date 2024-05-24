How Beyonce’s Mom Tina Knowles Supported Kelly Rowland After Viral Cannes Incident

Watch : Kelly Rowland Breaks Silence on Cannes Red Carpet Clash

It's in Tina Knowles' destiny to have Kelly Rowland's back.

Just days after the "Motivation" singer's exchange with a Cannes Film Festival staffer on a red carpet went viral, Beyoncé's mom shared a message of support for the Destiny's Child alum.

"What kind of perfection is this Kelly?????" Tina captioned a May 23 Instagram photo of Kelly sporting a sultry black dress complete with a gold-hand bra top, "You got the world shook!!!!!!!! You are killin' ‘em right now. Don't get no better than this!!! The face, the skin, the lips, and that body and these abs."

Tina's message comes after an incident involving the singer and a staffer at the premiere of Marcello Mio became publicized.

As seen in photos and videos taken from the red carpet May 21, Kelly appeared to clash with a woman in a black suit and a security earpiece as Kelly made her way up the Palais des Festivals staircase.