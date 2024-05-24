NewsPhotosVideosShopE! InsiderKardashiansTV ScoopRoyals

Say That You Love This Photo of Pregnant Hailey Bieber Baring Her Baby Bump During Trip With Justin

Justin Bieber recently shared a few photos from his trip to Japan with pregnant wife Hailey Bieber, including a few pictures of the Rhode skincare mogul showcasing her baby bump.

Watch: Pregnant Hailey Bieber and Justin Bieber’s Romantic Date Night at Billie Eilish Concert

Justin and Hailey Bieber are giving fans another glimpse inside their rhode to parenthood.

The singer provided a peek at the couple's life as they prepare to welcome their first baby together while sharing photos from their recent trip to Japan on Instagram.

Two of the pictures showed Hailey cradling her baby bump as she rocked a sheer, black top along with a leather jacket and jeans. Fans also got a look at her bump in a snap of her wearing a white crop top as she and Justin stood in front of a statue by artist Takashi Murakami

"They wish baby," he captioned the May 24 post, "they wish." 

In a separate set of images, Hailey could be seen baring her bump as she left the bottom half of her shirt and jacket unbuttoned during a PDA-packed stroll through a garden with Justin and a night out.

This isn't the first time the pair has offered a look at their next chapter. Just days after confirming her pregnancy, Hailey posted pictures of how "the past few weeks have been" and included snaps of her showcasing her bump while wearing a pink top and white T-shirt.

Justin and Hailey announced baby Bieber is on the way in a May 9 Instagram post that showed them renewing their vows in Hawaii and her debuting her bump underneath her white dress—leading to an outpouring of congratulatory messages from their family members and celebrity pals.

The Grammy winner and the Rhode skincare mogul first tied the knot during a New York courthouse ceremony in 2018 before having a larger South Carolina wedding the following year. And Hailey noted they wanted to wait a few years before growing their family.

"I love kids, and I can't wait to have my own," she told Vogue Arabia in 2018. "I would say now that's a closer reality, but definitely not anytime soon."

To look back at Justin and Hailey's journey together over the years, keep reading.

Instagram / Justin Bieber
November 2009: Babies!

Justin and Hailey take a selfie backstage at the Today show in 2009. She is a month shy of 12, he is 15.

Richard Corkery/NY Daily News Archives via Getty Images
February 2011: Still Babies!

Hailey and her dad Stephen Baldwin join Justin at the premiere of his biopic Never Say Never in New York City. Hailey is 14 and Justin is a month shy of 17.

Instagram
November 2014: Birthday Girl

Hailey celebrates her 18th birthday with Justin and other friends, such as Kylie Jenner and Kendall Jenner. No romance rumors yet.

Instagram
December 2014: Rumors Begin

Hailey and Justin appear together in Instagram pics, sparking romance rumors.

"I've known him since I was so young—since I was like 13—and we've just been good friends over the years," Hailey tells E! News at the time. "We have just stayed close and there's nothing more to it than that."

Instagram
December 2014: "People Are Crazy"

"People are crazy. I'm super single and this is my good friend u would know otherwise," Justin says, alongside a photo of him and Hailey sitting in a car.

247PapsTV/Splash News
Late December 2014: East Coast Hangouts

The two are spotted out dining in New York and New Jersey and also hang out at his residence.

Shots.com
March 2015: Birthday Boy

Justin celebrates his 21st birthday with Hailey and other friends in the Caribbean.

Instagram
April 2015: Hi, Selena Gomez

Selena, who at this point had dated Justin on and off until 2014, shocks fans by liking a video he posts that shows him hula-hooping with Hailey at Target. Friendly exes?

Shots/HaileyBaldwin
Late April 2015: Engaged???

Justin and Hailey spark engagement rumors thanks to a bogus news story, which also spurred the hashtag #CongratsJustinandHailey.

Splash News
October 2015

The two are spotted walking together in Beverly Hills.

Instagram
December 2015: New Year's Eve PDA

Justin and Hailey get cozy while celebrating the holiday in Anguilla.

AKM-GSI
January 2016: Trouble in Paradise?

Justin and Hailey don't look too happy in paparazzi photos from their New Year's trip to the Caribbean.

Instagram
January 2016: False Alarm..and PDA Alert!

The two share a passionate kiss on a night out.

Instagram
January 2016: Just a Fling?

A source tells E! News that Justin and Hailey's relationship is "more of a just a fling," adding, "They have a lot of fun together but don't know what will happen now. They aren't thinking too much about it and are just having fun."

Instagram
February 2016: Super Bowl Fun

The two reunite in San Francisco for Super Bowl 50 Weekend.

"They are not an exclusive couple even though Hailey has made it clear that's what she wants from Bieber," a source tells E! News. "They spent the night together Saturday."

"All of Bieber's friends like Hailey and would like to see them together," the source adds. "They are dating. They both had a great time this weekend with each other."

Instagram
January 2016: Braids and a "Tight Relationship"

"Hailey made me get corn rows like an absolute douche bag, these will be off tomorrow trust me Danny," Justin says, showing off a new look during their vacation.

Meanwhile, a source tells E! News, "Hailey and Justin have a very tight relationship. They both are very close with each other's families and care very deeply about each other. Hailey's family has been there and supported Justin through his transition so Justin has a strong respect for them."

"He loves Hailey as a friend and considers her one of his best friends," the source adds. "They both also have a strong attraction towards each other and this trip they have been having fun with their families, but also had some alone time. Hailey and Justin like to party and let loose and this romantic connection has always been there."

Eric Ray Davidson/GQ
February 2016: "Someone I Really Love"

Justin tells GQ magazine that Hailey is "someone I really love," adding, "We spend a lot of time together."

Michael Loccisano/Getty Images
February 2016: "We Are Not an Exclusive Couple"

"We are not an exclusive couple. He's about to go on tour," Hailey tells E! News about Justin after his GQ article comes out. "Relationships at this age are already complicated, but I don't really like to talk about it because it's between me and him."

Instagram
March 2016: Hailey Is "Not Dating"

"Hailey is not dating anyone at this time, just hanging out with her friends and working," a source tells E! News. "Bieber and Hailey are still close friends, but he is on tour and extremely busy now, so they have not seen each other that much. Bieber and Hailey love each other but have a good understanding where they both stand at the moment."

April 2016: "It's Hard to Date Somebody in This Industry"

"I don't want attention out of dating somebody," Hailey tells Marie Claire. "Texts started coming through, crazy phone calls...it's hard to date somebody in this industry. You have to have really thick skin and be very strong. You have to focus on the person and nothing else."

James Devaney/GC Images
September 2016: Coffee Run

The two grab some java as they head to the airport in NYC.

ROMA / MEGA
Late Fall 2017: Re-Enter Selena Gomez

Justin and Selena rekindle their romance.

Dominique Charriau/WireImage, Jason Merritt/Getty Images
November 2017: Enter Shawn Mendes

E! News learns Hailey is dating the singer.

Getty Images
March 2018: Justin and Selena Split

The two call it quits over their romance again.

Max Lopes- Vasquez / BACKGRID
Late March 2018: Church Reunion?

Justin and Hailey attend the same church service together.

Neilson Barnard/Getty Images
May 2018: Hailey and Shawn Mendes at the Met Gala

Hailey and the singer make their joint red carpet debut at the prestigious celebrity event, fueling romance rumors. They post photos of each other on Instagram.

Instagram
Late May 2018: Hailey Is Single

Hailey tells the Times UK that she and Shawn "hang out and he's super-lovely and a very, very nice young gentleman," adding, "But I am single."

She also says, "Justin and I were friends for a long time. I met him when I was really young and he was one of my best friends. Everybody knows that at a certain point in time that turned into something else, but that just happens when you're 18, 19. It was what it was. We went through a long period of time when we weren't friends. We didn't speak for quite some time and there was a lot of weirdness that went on. We've moved past that."

Evan Agostini/Invision/AP/REX/Shutterstock
Late May 2018: Shawn Mendes Is Single

He tells E! News, "I am single. The Met Ball was such an incredible experience for me. It was just overwhelming in the most incredible way. I was so lucky for my first time going there to be able to go with someone like Hailey because she's such a vet and I really admire people like her because of how outgoing she is in such an overwhelming experience."

Splash News / BACKGRID
June 2018: Reunion in Miami

Justin and Hailey reunite in Miami, sparking romance rumors again.

Getty Images
Mid-June 2018: NYC Kisses

Justin and Hailey pack on the PDA in New York City, which is captured on video.

"I don't know if they're dating or not," Shawn Mendes tells Canada's eTalk, adding, "I love them both. They're both really awesome people."

