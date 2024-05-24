Say That You Love This Photo of Pregnant Hailey Bieber Baring Her Baby Bump During Trip With Justin

Justin and Hailey Bieber are giving fans another glimpse inside their rhode to parenthood.
The singer provided a peek at the couple's life as they prepare to welcome their first baby together while sharing photos from their recent trip to Japan on Instagram.
Two of the pictures showed Hailey cradling her baby bump as she rocked a sheer, black top along with a leather jacket and jeans. Fans also got a look at her bump in a snap of her wearing a white crop top as she and Justin stood in front of a statue by artist Takashi Murakami.
"They wish baby," he captioned the May 24 post, "they wish."
In a separate set of images, Hailey could be seen baring her bump as she left the bottom half of her shirt and jacket unbuttoned during a PDA-packed stroll through a garden with Justin and a night out.
This isn't the first time the pair has offered a look at their next chapter. Just days after confirming her pregnancy, Hailey posted pictures of how "the past few weeks have been" and included snaps of her showcasing her bump while wearing a pink top and white T-shirt.
Justin and Hailey announced baby Bieber is on the way in a May 9 Instagram post that showed them renewing their vows in Hawaii and her debuting her bump underneath her white dress—leading to an outpouring of congratulatory messages from their family members and celebrity pals.
The Grammy winner and the Rhode skincare mogul first tied the knot during a New York courthouse ceremony in 2018 before having a larger South Carolina wedding the following year. And Hailey noted they wanted to wait a few years before growing their family.
"I love kids, and I can't wait to have my own," she told Vogue Arabia in 2018. "I would say now that's a closer reality, but definitely not anytime soon."
To look back at Justin and Hailey's journey together over the years, keep reading.