Say That You Love This Photo of Pregnant Hailey Bieber Baring Her Baby Bump During Trip With Justin

Watch : Pregnant Hailey Bieber and Justin Bieber’s Romantic Date Night at Billie Eilish Concert

Justin and Hailey Bieber are giving fans another glimpse inside their rhode to parenthood.

The singer provided a peek at the couple's life as they prepare to welcome their first baby together while sharing photos from their recent trip to Japan on Instagram.

Two of the pictures showed Hailey cradling her baby bump as she rocked a sheer, black top along with a leather jacket and jeans. Fans also got a look at her bump in a snap of her wearing a white crop top as she and Justin stood in front of a statue by artist Takashi Murakami.

"They wish baby," he captioned the May 24 post, "they wish."

In a separate set of images, Hailey could be seen baring her bump as she left the bottom half of her shirt and jacket unbuttoned during a PDA-packed stroll through a garden with Justin and a night out.

This isn't the first time the pair has offered a look at their next chapter. Just days after confirming her pregnancy, Hailey posted pictures of how "the past few weeks have been" and included snaps of her showcasing her bump while wearing a pink top and white T-shirt.