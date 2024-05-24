Go All Out This Memorial Day with These Kate Spade Outlet Deals – $36 Wristlets, $65 Crossbodies & More

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
The Best Deals from Kate Spade Outlet:
- Editor's Pick: Rosie Pebbled Leather Flap Camera Bag,
$379$111.20
- Most Popular: Madison Saffiano Leather Medium Satchel,
$429$103.20
- Best Deal: Madison Small Flap Crossbody,
$299$65
All hands on deck. We're in a code red, white, and blue. It's Memorial Day weekend, girlies, and the sales are just heating up. You can get tank tops at Old Navy for as low as $4, jewelry at Baublebar for $10, and save up to 60% on home and fashion deals at Nordstrom. But, what round of sales would be complete without mentioning Kate Spade Outlet. From now until May 28, you can save up to 70%, plus an extra 20%, with code SUMMER20 (automatically applied in cart). And when you spend $150+ you get a free tropical fish beach towel. It's everything you need to start the summer in style.
And since it's Memorial Day weekend, it's the traditional time to break out your white clothes and accessories. Which is why I've picked out a selection of white (aka meringue) crossbodies, satchels, shoulder bags and more, to dazzle and shine this season. But, these styles are so chic and versatile, you can wear them long after Labor Day is over (and they're available in so many other vibrant colors).
So, head over to Kate Spade Outlet and get shopping. These deals will last a few more days, but there are also one-day only flash sales that you don't want to miss. Start your holiday weekend off right.
Madison Flap Convertible Crossbody
If you're looking for a sleek crossbody that will elevate any outfit, the Madison Flap Crossbody is it. The design is elegant, the gold chain adds a sophisticated touch, and the soft saffiano leather completes the aesthetic. It's also available in conch pink, turtle green, and black.
Madison Saffiano Leather Medium Satchel
It doesn't get more classic than the Madison Medium Satchel. Reviewers love the chic design and report, "It is just the perfect size & I carry a lot in my purse, including a makeup bag, cell phone, wallet, etc." Snag it in 4 other colors, including an adorable blossom pink and conch pink.
Reegan Top Handle Crossbody
Snag this $379 crossbody for just $103 while you can. Featuring a vintage-inspired design, top handle, and convenient crossbody strap, it's a bag you'll reach for every day, whether you're running errands or going out to a more formal event.
Lucy Medium L-zip Wristlet
When you just want to carry the essentials, some money, credit cards, or keys, a wristlet is just what you need. This adorable $36 wristlet is made of soft leather, includes 3 card slots, and features a strap for conveniently slipping over your wrist when you're on the go.
Madison Convertible Crossbody
A chunky resin chain really makes this crossbody stand out from the rest. Also available in blossom pink and turtle green, it can elevate any ensemble and will be a bag that will last you season after season. Best of all, it's just $79.
Madison Small Flap Crossbody
Slightly smaller than the Madison Flap Crossbody above, this petite option is not to be overlooked. For the next few hours you can get it for $65, and it will hold all your essentials and look so cute doing it. Wear it over your shoulder as a crossbody or hold it by the elegant gold chain for major compliments.
Duet Colorblock Saffiano Leather Crossbody
This soft leather crossbody is a two-in-one that you must add to cart. Look closely and you'll see that it's two separate bags that you can use solo or together for a chic, stylish look. Both hold your essentials and the thick crossbody strap gives you that extra secure feel -- for just $87.
Rosie Pebbled Leather Flap Camera Bag
The Rosie Camera Bag is another combo bag that you should add to cart ASAP. It includes a cute leather change purse for all your coins, or anything small you want safe, and it can even attach to the crossbody. Plus, the thick strap and high quality hardware further cement its fashionable aesthetic.
Reegan Small Shoulder Bag
Dress it up or dress it down, the Reegan Shoulder Bag does it all. You can also snag it in black and it may just become your wardrobe's new staple accessory. This shopper raved, "Perfect size for just a few things and your phone. A must have."