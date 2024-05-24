Go All Out This Memorial Day with These Kate Spade Outlet Deals – $36 Wristlets, $65 Crossbodies & More

All hands on deck. We're in a code red, white, and blue. It's Memorial Day weekend, girlies, and the sales are just heating up. You can get tank tops at Old Navy for as low as $4, jewelry at Baublebar for $10, and save up to 60% on home and fashion deals at Nordstrom. But, what round of sales would be complete without mentioning Kate Spade Outlet. From now until May 28, you can save up to 70%, plus an extra 20%, with code SUMMER20 (automatically applied in cart). And when you spend $150+ you get a free tropical fish beach towel. It's everything you need to start the summer in style.

And since it's Memorial Day weekend, it's the traditional time to break out your white clothes and accessories. Which is why I've picked out a selection of white (aka meringue) crossbodies, satchels, shoulder bags and more, to dazzle and shine this season. But, these styles are so chic and versatile, you can wear them long after Labor Day is over (and they're available in so many other vibrant colors).

So, head over to Kate Spade Outlet and get shopping. These deals will last a few more days, but there are also one-day only flash sales that you don't want to miss. Start your holiday weekend off right.