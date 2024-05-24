Super Size Me Director Morgan Spurlock Dead at 53 After Private Cancer Battle

Two decades after the release of his documentary Super Size Me, director Morgan Spurlock has passed away from complications of cancer.
The filmmaker's family confirmed that he died in New York on May 23 following a private health battle. He was 53.
"It was a sad day, as we said goodbye to my brother Morgan," his sibling and frequent collaborator Craig Spurlock said in a statement obtained by NBC News May 24. "Morgan gave so much through his art, ideas, and generosity."
"The world has lost a true creative genius and a special man," he continued. "I am so proud to have worked together with him."
Morgan rose to prominence after the May 2004 release of Super Size Me, in which he chronicled his health journey as he ate McDonald's food for a month. The project, highlighting concerns over the fast food industry, went on to earn an Oscar nomination for Best Documentary feature and was later followed by 2017's Super Size Me 2: Holy Chicken!.
Morgan is survived by kids Laken, 17, who he shares with ex Alex Jamieson, and Kallen, 8, with former partner Sara Bernstein.
While the producer had kept mostly out of the public eye in the years before his death, his last Instagram post was dedicated to his eldest son.
"Happy birthday Laken!" he wrote in December 2022. "I love the creative, inspiring, and passionate person you have become (not to mention being such an epic big brother). We're so lucky to have you in our lives - now get your license so you can drive me around!"
Morgan's retreat from the public life followed closely after he penned an open letter in December 2017, admitting to sexual misconduct.
"As I sit around watching hero after hero, man after man, fall at the realization of their past indiscretions, I don't sit by and wonder 'who will be next?' I wonder, 'when will they come for me?'" he wrote at the time, referencing headlines about behavior in Hollywood. "You see, I've come to understand after months of these revelations, that I am not some innocent bystander, I am also a part of the problem."
Soon after, Morgan decided to leave his production company, Warrior Poets.
As the company's partners Jeremy Chilnick and Matthew Galkin told E! News at the time, "On behalf of Warrior Poets, we as partners have always supported our company and its endeavors. As of today, Morgan Spurlock will be stepping down effective immediately. We will continue to lead the company as equal partners, producing, distributing & creating from our independent production company."
