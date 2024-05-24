Super Size Me Director Morgan Spurlock Dead at 53 After Private Cancer Battle

Watch : In Memoriam: Fallen Stars of 2023

Two decades after the release of his documentary Super Size Me, director Morgan Spurlock has passed away from complications of cancer.

The filmmaker's family confirmed that he died in New York on May 23 following a private health battle. He was 53.

"It was a sad day, as we said goodbye to my brother Morgan," his sibling and frequent collaborator Craig Spurlock said in a statement obtained by NBC News May 24. "Morgan gave so much through his art, ideas, and generosity."

"The world has lost a true creative genius and a special man," he continued. "I am so proud to have worked together with him."

Morgan rose to prominence after the May 2004 release of Super Size Me, in which he chronicled his health journey as he ate McDonald's food for a month. The project, highlighting concerns over the fast food industry, went on to earn an Oscar nomination for Best Documentary feature and was later followed by 2017's Super Size Me 2: Holy Chicken!.