Sean Kingston and His Mother Arrested on Suspicion of Fraud After Police Raid Singer’s Home

Sean Kingston and his mom Janice Turner are both facing legal trouble.

Turner, 61, was arrested on eight charges including grand theft in the first degree on May 23, according to Broward County Sheriff's Office records viewed by E! News. NBC South Florida reports the arrest came after Broward County deputies and SWAT officers were seen serving a search warrant at Kingston's mansion in Florida.

Shortly after Turner's arrest, the "Beautiful Girls" singer spoke out and vowed that the matter at hand was being addressed.

"People love negative energy!" he wrote on his Instagram Stories May 23. "I am good and so is my mother!.. my lawyers are handling everything as we speak."

However, just hours later, authorities confirmed to NBC News that Kingston was also taken into custody on suspicion of fraud and theft in Fort Irwin, California. (Kingston is scheduled to perform at the Heatwave event during the Memorial Day weekend in Las Vegas).

According to police, the 34-year-old was arrested without incident and was likely to be booked into jail in San Bernardino County. Authorities told the outlet his arrest was the result of him also being a subject of a warrant in Broward County, Florida.