Travis Kelce Breaks Silence on Harrison Butker’s Controversial Commencement Speech

After Chiefs kicker Harrison Butker sparked controversy over his Benedictine College commencement speech, which included a Taylor Swift nod, Travis Kelce weighed in on his teammate's comments.

Travis Kelce doesn't have any bad blood with Harrison Butker.

Although the Kansas City Chiefs tight end didn't agree with his teammate's polarizing commencement speech at Benedictine College's May 11 graduation ceremony, one that included a nod to Taylor Swift, he feels everyone is entitled to their beliefs.

"I cherish him as a teammate," Travis told older brother Jason Kelce on the May 24 episode of their podcast New Heights. "He's treated family and family that I've introduced to him with nothing but respect and kindness. And that's how he treats everyone."

"When it comes down to his views and what he said at Saint Benedict's commencement speech, those are his," he continued. "I can't say I agree with the majority of it or just about any of it outside of just him loving his family and his kids. And I don't think that I should judge him by his views, especially his religious views, of how to go about life, that's just not who I am."

photos
Everything to Know About Travis Kelce

The 34-year-old also noted that his childhood in Ohio played a role in how he views others.

"I grew up in a beautiful upbringing of different social classes, different religions, different races and ethnicities, in Cleveland Heights, and that's why I love Cleveland Heights for what it was," he said, "It showed me a broad spectrum, just a broad view of a lot of different walks of life. And I appreciated every single one of those people for different reasons, and I never once had to feel like I needed to judge them based off of their beliefs."

Cooper Neill/Getty Images

And for Travis and Jason, their parents Donna Kelce and Ed Kelce took on both roles.

"Both my mother and my father made home what it was," Travis noted. "They were homemakers and they were providers and they were unbelievable at being present every single day in my life. That was a beautiful upbringing for me."

But that doesn't mean he expects other parents to follow suit. But he added, "I certainly, sure as hell, thank my parents and love my parents for being able to provide and making sure that home was what it was."

Jason echoed Travis' thoughts and pointed out that Harrison's speech was delivered at a religious college.

Perry Knotts/Getty Images

"Make no mistake about it, a lot of the things he said in his commencement speech are not things that I align myself with," Jason—who shares daughters Wyatt, 4, Elliotte, 3, and Bennett, 15 months with wife Kylie Kelce—emphasized. "But, he's giving a commencement speech at a Catholic university, and, shocker, it ended up being a very religious and Catholic speech."

"To me," the former Philadelphia Eagles center reflected, "I can listen to somebody talk and take great value in it, like when he's talking about the importance of family and the importance that a great mother can make, while also acknowledge that not everybody has to be a homemaker if that's not what they want to do in life."

Jason Kempin/Getty Images

Maren Morris

The "Bones" singer reacted to Harrison's speech with a reference to a social media trend in which women say whether they'd rather encounter a bear or a man while alone in the woods. 

Under a video of the NFL player's speech, Maren wrote on her Instagram Story, "I choose the bear." 

Perry Knotts / Contributor (Getty)

Jason Kelce

“There’s always going to be opinions that everybody shares that you’re going to disagree with,” the former Philadelphia Eagles center said on the May 24 episode of the New Heights podcast. “And make no mistake about it, a lot of the things he said in his commencement speech are not things that I align myself with. But, he’s giving a commencement speech at a Catholic university, and, shocker, it ended up being a very religious and Catholic speech."

“To me," he continued, "I can listen to somebody talk and take great value in it, like when he’s talking about the importance of family and the importance that a great mother can make, while also acknowledge that not everybody has to be a homemaker if that’s not what they want to do in life.”

Denise Truscello/Getty Images

Maria Shriver

"What point was Harrison Butker really trying to make to women in his graduation speech about their present day life choices?" Maria wrote on X, formerly Twitter, May 16. "Did he really want them, aka us, to believe that our lives truly only begin when we lean into the vocation of wife and mother?"

"Look, everyone has the right to free speech in our country," she continued. "That's the benefit of living in a democracy. But those of us who are women and who have a voice have the right to disagree with Butker."

Dustin Satloff/Getty Images

Travis Kelce

"I cherish him as a teammate," the Kansas City Chiefs tight end said on the May 24 episode of the New Heights podcast. "He's treated family and family that I've introduced to him with nothing but respect and kindness. And that's how he treats everyone."

"When it comes down to his views and what he said at Saint Benedict's commencement speech, those are his," he continued. "I can't say I agree with the majority of it or just about any of it outside of just him loving his family and his kids. And I don't think that I should judge him by his views, especially his religious views, of how to go about life, that's just not who I am."

Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

Patricia Heaton

"I don't understand why everybody's knickers in a twist," the Everybody Loves Raymond actor shared in a video. "He gave a commencement speech. The audience applauded twice during the speech and gave him a standing ovation at the end. So clearly they enjoyed what he was saying. The guy is espousing his own opinions and Catholic doctrine."

"So what? It's his opnion, he can have one," she continued. "He's not a monster for stating what he believes."

Lou Rocco via Getty Images

Whoopi Goldberg

"I like when people say what they need to say—he's at a Catholic College, he's a staunch Catholic," she said during the May 16 episode of The View. "These are his beliefs and he's welcome to him. I don't have to believe them, right? I don't have to accept them. The ladies that were sitting in that audience do not have to accept them."

"I'm okay with him saying whatever he says and the women who are sitting there if they take his advice, good for them, they'll be happy," she added. "If they don't go for them, they will be happy a different way. That's my attitude." 

JC Olivera/Getty Images

Patrick Mahomes

"There's certain things that he said that I don't necessarily agree with," the Kansas City Chiefs quarterback explained during a May 22 press conference, "but I understand the person that he is and he is trying to do whatever he can to lead people in the right direction."

"And that might not be the same values as I have, but at the same time, I'm going to judge him by the character that he shows every single day," he said. "That's a great person and we'll continue to move along and try to help build each other up to make ourselves better every single day."

Jamie Squire/Getty Images

Andy Reid

"Everybody's got their own opinion," the Kansas City Chiefs coach said during a May 22 press conference. "And that's what's so great about this country, you could share those things, and you work through it."

"I didn't talk to him about this, didn’t think we’d need to," he continued. "We’re a microcosm of life here, everybody’s from different areas, different religions, different races. And so we all get along, we all respect each other's opinions, and not necessarily do we go by those, but we respect everybody to have a voice. It's a great thing about America. And we're just like I said a microcosm of that and my wish that everybody could kind of follow that."

“I don’t think he was speaking ill of women," he added. "He has his opinions, and we all respect that."

HBO

Bill Maher

While emphasizing "how much this guy is not like me,” the TV host did say OF Harrison's speech during Real Time, "I don’t see what the big crime is, I really don’t.”

He continued, "Like he’s saying some of you may go on to successful careers, but a lot of you are excited about this other way that people, everybody used to be and now can. Can’t that just be a choice too?"

Scott Winters/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Tavia and Gracie Hunt

The wife and daughter of the Kansas City Chiefs CEO, Clark Hunt, spoke out following the team kicker's controversial statements. 

"I've always encouraged my daughters to be highly educated and chase their dreams," Tavia, who also shares daughter Ava Hunt, 18, and son Knobel Hunt, 20, with Clark, wrote on Instagram, alongside throwback pics of herself with her kids. "I want them to know that they can do whatever they want (that honors God). But I also want them to know that I believe finding a spouse who loves and honors you as or before himself and raising a family together is one of the greatest blessings this world has to offer." 

Gracie, 25, then told Fox News' Fox & Friends, "I've had the most incredible mom who had the ability to stay home and be with us as kids growing up. And I understand that there are many women out there who can't make that decision. But for me and my life, I know it was really formative and in shaping me and my siblings into who we are."

Ethan Miller/Getty Images

Roger Goodell

"Listen, we have over 3,000 players. We have executives around the league. They have a diversity of opinions and thoughts just like America does," the NFL commissioner said. "I think that's something that we treasure and that's part of, I think, ultimately what makes us as a society better."

