Travis Kelce Breaks Silence on Harrison Butker’s Controversial Commencement Speech

Travis Kelce doesn't have any bad blood with Harrison Butker.

Although the Kansas City Chiefs tight end didn't agree with his teammate's polarizing commencement speech at Benedictine College's May 11 graduation ceremony, one that included a nod to Taylor Swift, he feels everyone is entitled to their beliefs.

"I cherish him as a teammate," Travis told older brother Jason Kelce on the May 24 episode of their podcast New Heights. "He's treated family and family that I've introduced to him with nothing but respect and kindness. And that's how he treats everyone."

"When it comes down to his views and what he said at Saint Benedict's commencement speech, those are his," he continued. "I can't say I agree with the majority of it or just about any of it outside of just him loving his family and his kids. And I don't think that I should judge him by his views, especially his religious views, of how to go about life, that's just not who I am."