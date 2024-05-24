Why King Charles III, Prince William and the Royal Family Are Postponing Public Engagements

Watch : King Charles III Admits His Cancer Battle Has a Created New Side-Effect in His Health

King Charles III's calendar just opened up.

Buckingham Palace revealed the royal family is deferring public appearances following U.K. Prime Minister Rishi Sunak's announcement that there will be a general election on July 4.

"Following the Prime Minister's statement this afternoon calling a general election, the royal family will—in accordance with normal procedure—postpone engagements that may appear to divert attention or distract from the election campaign," the Palace said in a May 22 statement obtained by The Telegraph. "Their Majesties send their sincere apologies to any of those who may be affected as a result."

This is the U.K.'s first general election in nearly five years. And if you're wondering how they work, Parliament's official website explains these elections give people the chance to vote for their local Member of Parliament (MP).

"This person will represent a local area (constituency) in the House of Commons for up to five years," the website states. "There is a choice of several candidates in each constituency. Some will be the local candidates for national political parties. The candidate that receives most votes becomes their MP."

"The political party that wins the most seats in the House of Commons at a general election usually forms the new government," it later adds. "Its leader becomes Prime Minister."