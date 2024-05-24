Sean “Diddy” Combs Accused of Sexual Assault by 6th Woman in New York Lawsuit

Watch : Cassie Ventura Breaks Her Silence on Diddy Assault Video

Content warning: This story contains details of sexual assault.

Sean "Diddy" Combs is facing another legal battle.

In a lawsuit filed in the Supreme Court of New York County May 23, April Lampros—a woman who says she met Combs as a college student in the late ‘90s—is accusing the music mogul of sexually assaulting her on four occasions, according to the claim obtained by NBC News.

Lampros alleges in court documents, per the outlet, that Combs promised to be her mentor in the industry before exhibiting "aggressive" and "coercive" behavior. According to the suit, after Lampros met Combs in New York City in 1994, he sexually assaulted her on four occasions.

She alleges in the suit that the first time Combs assaulted her was in 1995, per NBC News, after Combs pressured her to drink alcohol once they met up at a New York City bar. She went on to state she felt "uneasy" after a few sips and was guided to leave in a car with Combs, stating that she was later assaulted while passed out on a bed in a hotel.