Sean “Diddy” Combs Accused of Sexual Assault by 6th Woman in New York Lawsuit

Content warning: This story contains details of sexual assault.
Sean "Diddy" Combs is facing another legal battle.
In a lawsuit filed in the Supreme Court of New York County May 23, April Lampros—a woman who says she met Combs as a college student in the late ‘90s—is accusing the music mogul of sexually assaulting her on four occasions, according to the claim obtained by NBC News.
Lampros alleges in court documents, per the outlet, that Combs promised to be her mentor in the industry before exhibiting "aggressive" and "coercive" behavior. According to the suit, after Lampros met Combs in New York City in 1994, he sexually assaulted her on four occasions.
She alleges in the suit that the first time Combs assaulted her was in 1995, per NBC News, after Combs pressured her to drink alcohol once they met up at a New York City bar. She went on to state she felt "uneasy" after a few sips and was guided to leave in a car with Combs, stating that she was later assaulted while passed out on a bed in a hotel.
Lampros goes on to accuse the musician of assaulting her on three more occasions in the court docs, alleging that during one of the incidents, she was forced to take ecstasy and have sex with Combs' late ex-girlfriend Kim Porter.
In a statement obtained by NBC News shortly after the filing, Lampros said, "I'm confident that justice will prevail and the veil will be removed so no other woman will have to endure what I did."
E! News has reached out to Combs' reps for comment on the accusations and has not heard back.
Lampros is the sixth woman to accuse Combs of sexual assault in a lawsuit. Combs previously denied the accusations against him, calling them "sickening" and an "assassination" of his character.
The latest claim filed against the entrepreneur also comes after CNN published a 2016 surveillance video showing Combs assaulting his ex-girlfriend Cassie Ventura.
In the footage, which E! News has not independently verified, Diddy appears to be shown picking up an object from a table and throwing it at Ventura, which matches the description of an incident she detailed in her November lawsuit against her ex accusing him of rape and abuse. At the time, Combs denied any wrongdoing and settled the lawsuit one day after it was filed.
Days after the release, Ventura shared her gratitude for the support she's received after it surfaced.
"Domestic Violence is THE issue," the "Me & U" singer—who was in an on-and-off relationship with the rapper for over a decade until 2018—wrote in her Instagram post. "It broke me down to someone I never thought I would become. With a lot of hard work, I am better today, but I will always be recovering from my past."
As for Combs, he also addressed the matter publicly after the video was published.
"I was f--ked up," he said in his May 19 Instagram video. "I hit rock bottom. But I make no excuses. My behavior on that video is inexcusable. I take full responsibility for my actions in that video."
Keep reading for more on Combs' recent legal troubles.
(E! and NBC News are part of the NBCUniversal family.)