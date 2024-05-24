The 57 Best Memorial Day 2024 Beauty Deals: Fenty Beauty by Rihanna, T3, MAC, NuFACE, OUAI & More

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
Memorial Day is a great time to fire up the grill and enjoy the sunshine. It's also the perfect time to score some serious savings on all things beauty. From skincare essentials to makeup must-haves, hair care treasures to beauty tools galore, there's a dazzling array of discounts waiting to pamper your skin and glam up your look. And guess what? As your trusted E! Shopping Editor, I've diligently combed through the digital beauty aisles, clicking through countless sites to unearth the crème de la crème of Memorial Day beauty deals.
With my curated list of the best sales, you can indulge your inner beauty junkie without a shred of guilt. So go ahead, treat yourself to some self-care splurges and let the savings roll in. After all, looking fabulous shouldn't break the bank!
E! Shopping Editor Picks
- Fenty Beauty by Rihanna: Save 60% on summer beauty must-haves from the Fenty Beauty by Rihanna Summer Warmup Sale.
- Exuviance: Get 30% off Exuviance skincare and bodycare products. Plus, get free gifts with purchase. My Obsession: Exuviance Exfoliating & Conditioning Foot Balm.
- Tatcha: Save 20% on all Tatcha products with the code FRIEND24. All orders ship free. My Pick: Kathy Hilton's spray-on moisturizer.
- Kiehl's: Save 30% on select Kiehl's skincare products.
- OUAI: Get 25% off OUAI hair care, body care, fragrance, and more (discount applied at checkout).
- Patchology: Pamper yourself with 25% off Patchology eye gels and more game-changing products (discount applied at checkout).
- Kylie Cosmetics: Save up to 30% on your favorite products from Kylie Jenner's brand Kylie Cosmetics.
- Lancome: Save 30% on makeup and skincare from Lancome.
- MAC Cosmetics: Save 25% on MAC Cosmetics essentials.
- Revolve: Use the code BEAUTY20 to get 20% off Charlotte Tilbury, Summer Fridays, Color Wow, Kosas, and more top beauty brands.
- SKKN by Kim: Save 20% on skincare and makeup from Kim Kardashian's brand SKKN by Kim.
- Sunday Riley: Restock your favorite skincare with 30% off deals from Sunday Riley.
The Best Memorial Day Skincare Deals
Sunday Riley Memorial Day Deals
Restock your favorite skincare with 30% off deals from Sunday Riley. My pick: Sunday Riley Luna Sleeping Night Oil.
Biossance: Discover luminous, hydrated skin with 25% off deals.
Bluemercury: Use the code SUNSHINE to get 20% off sun products from M-61, Clinique, Kosas, Kiehl's, Peter Thomas Roth, and more top brands.
Clarins: Elevate your routine with 30% off Clarins deals (discount applied at checkout).
Dermstore: Use the code SUN to get 20% off summer beauty essentials from EltaMD, Skinmedica, Oribe, and more.
Elemis: Enjoy 20% off deals on Elemis skincare when you use the code MDW20 at checkout.
Fresh: Save up to 30% on Fresh skincare products during the Memorial Day Sale.
Herbivore Botanicals: Use the code BRIGHT to get 25% off Vitamin C products.
Indie Lee: Use the code GRATITUDE30 to get 30% off Indie Lee skincare products.
Keys Soulcare: Nab 15% off sunscreen from Alicia Keys' brand Keys Soulcare.
Kiehl's: Save 30% on select Kiehl's skincare products.
Mario Badescu: Get your skin ready for summer with 30% off deals. Use the code MDW at checkout.
Murad: Save 25% when you spend $100+ on Murad skincare products.
Nécessaire: Shop rare 20% off deals on cult favorite body care and skincare products from Nécessaire.
Neostrata: Save 30% on Neostrata skincare during the Memorial Day Weekend Sale.
NuFACE: Shop 20% off last chance deals on NuFACE skincare devices and serums. Use the code SAVE20 at checkout.
Paula's Choice: Use the code 29YEARS to get 20% off. Plus, you get a free $189 gift with purchase.
Peace Out Skincare: Shop 25% off deals on Peace Out Skincare products.
Philosophy: Build your dream skincare regimen with 25% off deals from Philosophy.
PMD: Level up your skincare with 25% discounts on LED devices.
Sephora: Get up to 50% off skincare, makeup, hair care, and more.
Supergoop!: Save 20% on all Supergoop! sunscreens.
Tula: Save 20% sitewide during the Tula Friends & Family Sale.
Ulta: Shop deals on your favorite beauty brands all Memorial Day Weekend.
Violet Grey: Save 50% on Charlotte Tilbury, Maison Margiela, Byredo, and more top beauty brands.
Zitsticka: Get 20% off all Zitsticka skincare products.
The Best Memorial Day Makeup Deals
Fenty Beauty by Rihanna Memorial Day Deals
Save 60% on summer beauty must-haves from the Fenty Beauty by Rihanna Summer Warmup Sale. My pick: Fenty Icon Velvet Liquid Lipstick.
ColourPop: Get lucky with 30% off discounts on your favorite ColourPop products.
IT Cosmetics: Take 30% off makeup and skincare from IT Cosmetics.
Keys Soulcare: Nab 15% off sunscreen from Alicia Keys' brand Keys Soulcare.
KVD Beauty: Get 50% off KVD Beauty products.
Kylie Cosmetics: Save up to 30% on your favorite products from Kylie Jenner's brand Kylie Cosmetics.
Lancome: Save 30% on makeup and skincare from Lancome.
MAC Cosmetics: Save 25% on MAC Cosmetics essentials.
Milk Makeup: Save 25% when you spend $50+ on Milk Makeup. Use the code MILKFAM at checkout.
Nudestix: Use the promo code NUDEWEEKEND2024 to save 25% on your Nudestix purchase.
Ogee: Get glowing with 20% off Ogee products.
PÜR: Don't miss your chance to save 35% on PÜR makeup and skincare.
Revolve: Use the code BEAUTY20 to get 20% off Charlotte Tilbury, Summer Fridays, Color Wow, Kosas, and more top beauty brands.
Too Faced: Take 30% off your Too Faced favorites.
The Best Memorial Day Hair Care Deals
OUAI Memorial Day Deals
Get 25% off OUAI hair care, body care, fragrance, and more (discount applied at checkout). My Pick: OUAI Detox Shampoo.
Beachwaver: Save 40% on Beachwaver rotating curling irons and styling products.
ghd: Take 30% off ghd flat irons, hair dryers, curling irons, and more.
IGK Hair: Kick off summer with major savings on all your favorite IGK hair care products.
Kitsch: Use the code MDW25 to get 25% off Kitsch hair care, skincare, and more.
Mermade Hair: Use the code MEMORIALDAY to get 20% off Mermade Hair tools and styling products.
T3: Use the code FF25 to get 25% off T3 curling irons, flat irons, hair dryers, and more.
The Best Memorial Day Wellness & Dental Care Deals
Moon Oral Care Memorial Day Deals
Get 25% off Moon teeth whitening pens, toothpaste, and more. My Pick: Kendall Jenner Platinum Teeth Whitening Pen.
Bala: Change the way you exercise with 20% off deals.
Ban.do: Score 30% off everything with the code ENJOY30.
BruMate: Use the code SUN20 to get 20% off BruMate tumblers, travel mugs, and more.
HigherDOSE: Use the code MDW2024 to get 20% off sauna blankets, red light devices, and more.
Therabody: Save 15% on workout recovery devices and more from Therabody.
When is Memorial Day 2024?
Memorial Day falls on May 27, 2024.
When do Memorial Day sales start?
You can shop all Memorial Day Weekend. Or you can get a jump start with some early deals you can shop today.
