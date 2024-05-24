The 77 Best Memorial Day 2024 Fashion Deals: J.Crew, Banana Republic, Old Navy, Michael Kors, Gap & More

We independently selected these products and deals because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
E! Shopping Editor Picks
The Best Memorial Day Clothing Deals
Banana Republic Factory Memorial Day Deals
Get an EXTRA 25% off Banana Republic styles that are already 70% off.
Abercrombie: Revamp your summer wardrobe with 20% off deals.
Aerie: Save up to 70% on your Aerie order.
Anthropologie: Take an EXTRA 40% off Anthropologie sale styles (discount applied at checkout).
Aritzia: Save up to 50% during the Aritzia Into the Sun Sale.
Banana Republic: Nab 30% off at Banana Republic (discount applied at checkout).
Banana Republic Factory: Get an EXTRA 25% off Banana Republic styles that are already 70% off.
Barefoot Dreams: Score an EXTRA 10% off Barefoot Dreams outlet styles. Use the code MEMDAY10.
Bloomingdale's: Treat yourself to 65% off deals from Bloomindale's.
Boohoo: Save 50% on almost everything from Boohoo.
Commando: The Commando styles you've been eyeing are 40% off.
Draper James: Use the code HELLOSUMMER to get an extra 40% off sale styles from Reese Witherspoon's Draper James.
Everlane: Save 25% sitewide during the Everlane Memorial Day Sale.
Gap: Shop 60% off deals.
Gap Factory: Refresh your wardrobe with 70% off deals from Gap.
Good American: Use the code MAY30 to get 30% off Khloé Kardashian's brand Good American. Get an EXTRA 50% off sale items (discount applied at checkout).
J.Crew: Save 40% sitewide on J.Crew summer styles. Plus an EXTRA 60% off sale styles.
J.Crew Factory: Get 70% off J.Crew wardrobe staples.
Lands' End: Shop 50% off deals from Lands' End.
LoveShackFancy: Score an EXTRA 20% off LoveShackFancy sale styles.
Madewell: Use the code LONGWEEKEND to get an EXTRA 25% off sale styles and 25% off sitewide.
Mango: Save 30% with the code WEEKEND.
Marshalls: Get major fashion deals from Marshalls.
Nasty Gal: Save 60% on everything from Nasty Gal.
Nordstrom: Shop major deals during the iconic Nordstrom Half Yearly Sale.
Nordstrom Rack: Get an EXTRA 25% off clearance styles during the Clear the Rack sale.
Shopbop: Save up to 50% during the Shopbop Designer Sale.
Talentless: Get 40% off everything from Scott Disick's Talentless.
Terez: Use the code SOS to save an EXTRA 30% on the Terez sale section.
TJ Maxx: Don't miss major discounts on spring and summer fashion from TJ Maxx.
Urban Outfitters: Take an EXTRA 40% off the Urban Outfitters sale section (discount applied at checkout).
VICI: Shop VICI's biggest sale of the year and save 40% on your order.
Vince Camuto: Use the code SUMMER to take 30% off Vince Camuto sale styles.
White House Black Market: You can save 30% on summer must-haves.
Windsor: Use the code SAVE30 to get 30% off sitewide.
The Best Memorial Day Activewear Deals
Technically, there isn't a lululemon Memorial Day sale. Thankfully, there are some amazing prices on 200+ styles in the We Made Too Much section.
adidas: Use the code SUMMER an EXTRA 30% off adidas sale styles, depending on which styles you like, you can save up to 70%. Plus, you can get 30% off full-price styles.
Athleta: Kick off summer with 60% off deals from Athleta.
Beyond Yoga: Elevate your wardrobe with 75% off deals from Beyond Yoga.
Carbon38: Use the code SUMMERSTARTSNOW to take 25% off your order.
Gymshark: Drop the code 20-OFF to get an EXTRA 20% off Gymshark sale styles.
Halara: Get 80% off trending activewear dresses and more from Halara.
North Face: Get 40% off select North Face styles.
Outdoor Voices: Shop deals up to 70% off from Outdoor Voices.
Reebok: Use the code MEMORIALDAY to save 65% sitewide and get an EXTRA 20% off sale styles.
Terez: Use the code SOS to save an EXTRA 30% on the Terez sale section.
Vitality: Use the code MDW20 to get 20% off Vitality activewear, loungewear, and more.
The Best Memorial Day Swimwear Deals
Cupshe Memorial Day Deals
Save up to 85% on Cupshe bikinis, cover-ups, one-pieces, tankinis, dresses, accessories, and more.
Frankies Bikinis: Take 40% off Frankies Bikinis.
H&M: Take 20% off H&M shorts and swimwear.
JMP the Label: Buy 1 sale style, get 1 free from Juliette Porter's swimwear line (discount applied at checkout).
Swimsuits For All: Save 60% on 60 swimwear styles.
The Best Memorial Day Handbag & Luggage Deals
Michael Kors Memorial Day Deals
Elevate your accessories game and score an EXTRA 25% off Michael Kors sale styles.
Calpak: Save 50% on luggage, travel bags, accessories, and more.
Coach: Summer styles are coming in hot with 40% off deals.
Coach Outlet: Get an EXTRA 20% off 1,000+ Coach styles that are already 70% off.
Jansport: Shop 30% off Jansport deals.
JW PEI: Use the code 24MM20 to get 20% off celeb-loved bags and accessories.
Kate Spade: Save 40% on Kate Spade markdowns.
Kate Spade Outlet: Nab 70% off hundreds of Kate Spade styles. Plus, an EXTRA 20% off shoes and crossbodies.
Samsonite: Travel in style with 30% off Samsonite luggage discounts.
The Best Memorial Day Lingerie Deals
Victoria's Secret Memorial Day Deals
It's time to refill that top drawer. Buy 3 Victoria's Secret panties, get 5 for free.
Bare Necessities: Sale into summer with 40% off swimwear, bras, panties, loungewear, and more.
Cosabella: Use the code FRIENDS25 to save 25% at Cosabella.
Soma: Take an EXTRA 30% off Soma sale styles.
ThirdLove: Get $39 bras and more deals from the ThirdLove Memorial Day Sale.
Victoria's Secret: Buy 3 Victoria's Secret panties, get 5 for free.
The Best Memorial Day Jewelry Deals
BaubleBar Memorial Day Deals
Shop BaubleBar styles starting at $10: bracelets, earrings, necklaces, rings, and more.
BaubleBar: Shop styles starting at $10 during the MDW Event.
Blue Nile: Save up to 30% on lab grown diamonds from Blue Nile.
Uncommon James: Shop $30 deals on thousands of items from Kristin Cavallari's brand Uncommon James.
The Best Memorial Day Shoe Deals
Zappos Memorial Day Deals
Save up to 70% on Free People, Sam Edelman, Brooks, Veja, Nine West, and more during the Zappos Memorial Day Sale.
ALDO Shoes: Buy 1, get 1 for 40% off (discount applied at checkout).
Jessica Simpson: Save 25% on styles from Jessica Simpson's iconic brand.
M.Gemi: Get 30% off M.Gemi sandals when you use the promo code SUNNY at checkout.
Steve Madden: Score 40% off deals during the Steve Madden Memorial Day Sale.
Stuart Weitzman: Use the code NEWSHOES25 to get 25% off Stuart Weitzman full-price styles. Plus, save 40% on markdowns.
Vince Camuto: Use the code SUMMER to take 30% off Vince Camuto sale styles.
Zappos: Save up to 70% on Free People, Sam Edelman, Brooks, Veja, Nine West, and more during the Zappos Memorial Day Sale.
When is Memorial Day 2024?
Memorial Day falls on May 27, 2024.
When do Memorial Day sales start?
You can shop all Memorial Day Weekend. Or you can get a jump start with some early deals you can shop today.
What stores have the best Memorial Day 2024 deals?
There are lots of amazing Memorial Day 2024 discounts. Here are some of the best deals: Old Navy, Fenty Beauty by Rihanna, Anthropologie, J.Crew Factory, Kate Spade Outlet, Coach Outlet, Pottery Barn, Tatcha, Good American, Gymshark, Uncommon James, Michael Kors,Disney, REI, Zappos, and Sunday Riley.
What stores have the best Memorial Day fashion deals?
Expand your wardrobe with the best Memorial Day 2024 fashion deals from to brands including lululemon, Nordstrom Rack, Michael Kors, Anthropologie, Aritzia, J.Crew Factory, Banana Republic Factory, Gap Factory, Madewell, Coach Outlet, Kate Spade Outlet, Good American, Draper James, adidas, Beyond Yoga, and Cupshe.
What stores have the best Memorial Day beauty deals?
Restock your favorite beauty products with Memorial Day 2024 deals from Fenty Beauty by Rihanna, Exuviance, Tatcha, Kiehl's, OUAI, Patchology, Kylie Cosmetics, Lancome, MAC Cosmetics, Revolve, SKKN by Kim, and Sunday Riley.
Where can I find the best Memorial Day deals?
If you love discounts, but you don't have the time to search, you can count on E! Insider Shop to scout the best deals. We share the must-shop sales every week day morning from our favorite retailers.
What stores always have deals?
Even if there isn't a designated sale, you can always find amazing discounts at Nordstrom Rack, Banana Republic Factory, Coach Outlet, the lululemon We Made Too Much section, Kate Spade Outlet, J.Crew Factory, TJ Maxx, and Marshalls.