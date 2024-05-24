The 42 Best Memorial Day Home Deals: Pottery Barn, Wayfair, West Elm, Target, Walmart, Saatva & More

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
Memorial Day Weekend about honoring our heroes and backyard barbecues and. It's also a prime time for snagging some incredible deals. From mattresses that'll have you counting sheep in style to outdoor furniture that'll transform your patio into a paradise, there's a treasure trove of discounts waiting to elevate your space. And guess what? As your dedicated E! Shopping Editor, I've scoured the vast expanse of the internet, sifting through countless sites so you can skip the research and dive straight into the shopping spree of your dreams.
Picture this: sinking into a plush new mattress, surrounded by sleek furniture and chic home decor—all without breaking the bank. Whether you're revamping your living room, sprucing up your outdoor oasis, or upgrading your appliances, this Memorial Day is your golden ticket to savings galore. So, kick back, relax, and let's uncover the best Memorial Day deals together. Your dream space is just a click away!
E! Shopping Editor Picks
The Best Memorial Day Furniture & Home Decor Deals
Target Memorial Day Deals
Target slashed prices up to 50% on thousands of items, including outdoor furniture and decor.
Albany Park: Nab 35% off sofas, chairs, and more from Albany Park.
Apt2B: Save up to 35% on Apt2B furniture, decor, and more.
Bed Bath & Beyond: Save 70% on thousands of items from Bed Bath & Beyond.
Crate & Barrel: Get 30% off best-selling furniture and more deals from Crate & Barrel.
Pottery Barn: Shop 60% off Memorial Day deals from Pottery Barn. Plus, get free shipping on thousands of items.
Pottery Barn Kids: Don't miss these 60% off deals on kids decor, furniture, bedding and more.
Pottery Barn Teen: Get 60% off furniture, bedding, college must-haves, organizational products, and more.
Raymour & Flanigan: Take 30% off living room must-haves, bedroom furniture, rugs, outdoor decor, and more.
Rifle Paper Co: Use the code BLOOM25 to save 25% sitewide.
Rugs.com: Take 80% off indoor and outdoor rugs.
The Best Memorial Day Cookware & Small Appliance Deals
Sur La Table Memorial Day Deals
Start summer with 50% off deals on grilling essentials, cookware, decor, and more from the Sur La Table Memorial Day Sale.
Beast Health: Get into smoothie season with 20% off Beast blenders.
BruMate: Use the code SUN20 to get 20% off BruMate travel mugs, tumblers, coolers, and more.
Caraway: Save 15% off on cookware bundles, just in time for summer barbecues.
Dyson: Get $170 off Dyson vacuums and other devices.
QVC: Save on thousands of items from QVC's Memorial Day Sale.
Williams Sonoma: Save up to 50% on cookware, cutlery, electronics, and more.
The Best Memorial Day Candle & Home Fragrance Deals
Yankee Candle Memorial Day Deals
Get 75% off Yankee Candles, home fragrances, room sprays, car fragrances, wax melts, and more.
Aera: Add some ambiance to your home with 30% off Aera diffusers.
Capri Blue: Get 60% off Capri Blue candles and home fragrances with the code MEMORIAL.
The Best Memorial Day Mattress Deals
Sleep Number Memorial Day Deals
Save up to 50% on mattresses, mattress toppers, adjustable bases, pillows, and more during the Sleep Number Memorial Day Sale.
Amerisleep: Get $450 off an Amerisleep mattress.
Avocado Mattress: Take 20% off certified organic mattresses during the Memorial Day Sale.
Casper: Get 30% off mattresses and more during the Casper Memorial Day Sale.
Cocoon by Sealy: Take 35% off your Cocoon by Sealy purchase.
DreamCloud: Save 50% on DreamCloud mattresses.
Leesa: Take 30% off a Leesa mattress.
Mattress Firm: Shop 60% off deals on mattresses, adjustable bases, bedding and more.
Nectar Sleep: Shop 40% off deals on Nectar Sleep mattresses.
Purple: Get up to $800 off a Purple mattress and base.
The Best Memorial Day Bedding Deals
Brooklinen Memorial Day Deals
Save 20% on everything you need for summer relaxation, including comforters, duvets, sheets, pillows, mattress toppers, and towels.
Brooklyn Bedding: Use the code MEMORIAL25 to get 25% off everything.
Cozy Earth: Score 25% off best-selling bedding and more from Cozy Earth.
Nest Bedding: Save 50% on Nest Bedding mattresses, linens, furniture, and more.
Nuzzie: Use the code MEMORIALDAY20 to get 20% off my favorite weighted blankets.
Ostrichpillow: Save 20% during Ostrichpillow's biggest sale of the season.
Parachute: Save 25% on luxurious bedding and 30% on bundles.
When is Memorial Day 2024?
Memorial Day falls on May 27, 2024.
When do Memorial Day sales start?
You can shop all Memorial Day Weekend. Or you can get a jump start with some early deals you can shop today.
What stores have the best Memorial Day 2024 deals?
There are lots of amazing Memorial Day 2024 discounts. Here are some of the best deals: Old Navy, Fenty Beauty by Rihanna, Anthropologie, J.Crew Factory, Kate Spade Outlet, Coach Outlet, Pottery Barn, Tatcha, Good American, Gymshark, Uncommon James, Michael Kors,Disney, REI, Zappos, and Sunday Riley.
What stores have the best Memorial Day home deals?
Redecorate your space with the best Memorial Day 2024 home deals from top stores, including Target, Wayfair, West Elm, Pottery Barn, Rugs.com, QVC, Sur La Table, Walmart, Yankee Candle, Saatva, Sleep Number, and Brooklinen.
Where can I find the best Memorial Day deals?
If you love discounts, but you don't have the time to search, you can count on E! Insider Shop to scout the best deals. We share the must-shop sales every week day morning from our favorite retailers.
What stores always have deals?
Even if there isn't a designated sale, you can always find amazing discounts at Nordstrom Rack, Banana Republic Factory, Coach Outlet, the lululemon We Made Too Much section, Kate Spade Outlet, J.Crew Factory, TJ Maxx, and Marshalls.