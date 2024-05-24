The 42 Best Memorial Day Home Deals: Pottery Barn, Wayfair, West Elm, Target, Walmart, Saatva & More

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.

Memorial Day Weekend about honoring our heroes and backyard barbecues and. It's also a prime time for snagging some incredible deals. From mattresses that'll have you counting sheep in style to outdoor furniture that'll transform your patio into a paradise, there's a treasure trove of discounts waiting to elevate your space. And guess what? As your dedicated E! Shopping Editor, I've scoured the vast expanse of the internet, sifting through countless sites so you can skip the research and dive straight into the shopping spree of your dreams.

Picture this: sinking into a plush new mattress, surrounded by sleek furniture and chic home decor—all without breaking the bank. Whether you're revamping your living room, sprucing up your outdoor oasis, or upgrading your appliances, this Memorial Day is your golden ticket to savings galore. So, kick back, relax, and let's uncover the best Memorial Day deals together. Your dream space is just a click away!

E! Shopping Editor Picks