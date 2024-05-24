Beauty Queen Killer Christopher Wilder's Survivor Tina Marie Risico Speaks Out 40 Years Later

Watch : Alex Murdaugh & More: 2023's JAW-DROPPING True Crime Docs

Content warning: This story discusses rape and violence.

Tina Marie Risico is ready to share her truth.

Forty years after she was kidnapped when she was 16 by serial killer Christopher Wilder, she spoke out for the first time in The Beauty Queen Killer: 9 Days of Terror to detail the brutal days she spent being tortured by the race car driver in 1984.

"A lot hasn't been opened in 40 years," Risico, now 56, shared on Hulu's new series. "I want to share my side of the story, my truth. Why did Tina survive being tortured and controlled? If nobody has ever been in that situation of captivity, it's difficult for people to grasp the concept. But I lived it."

On April 4, 1984, the then-high schooler had been at a mall in Torrance, Calif., to apply for a job at Hickory Farms when she was approached by Wilder, known as the Beauty Queen Killer. He praised her good looks and told her he worked with a modeling agency, inviting her to go offsite to shoot some pictures.