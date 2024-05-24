Wheel of Fortune Contestant's NSFW Puzzle Answer Leaves the Crowd Gasping

Watch : Wheel of Fortune Fans Outraged Over $40K Prize Ruling

One contestant's Wheel of Fortune answer brought him anything but big money.

On the May 23 episode of the iconic game show, a player named Tavaris Williams left the crowd and host Pat Sajak speechless when he answered a toss up puzzle with a very NSFW answer.

With the category "Phrases," Tavaris saw the letters "_ _ _ _ I _ T _ E B _ _ T!," and immediately buzzed in with the response, "Right in the butt!" The answer drew a loud gasp from the audience, with fellow contestant Tyra exclaiming, "What?!" Sajak let him down with a gentle, "No."

So what was the real answer? Well contestant Blake was able to guess the puzzle correctly: "This is the best!"

It was not, in fact, the best for Tavaris, as the Florida native gave a chuckle and quipped, "Much better answer."

And as Sajak—who is enjoying his last season as Wheel of Fortune host—pointed out during Tavaris' interview, "You've already made an impression on us."