TikToker Remi Bader Reveals Before-and-After of Fitness Transformation After Quitting Ozempic

Watch : Remi Bader After Ozempic: "I Gained Double the Weight Back"

Remi Bader is sharing insight into her wellness journey.

A year after revealing she quit using the drug Ozempic to lose weight, the TikTok star shared a before-and-after video documenting how her body has transformed since beginning a new fitness routine.

Remi wrote atop the video shared to her Instagram May 21, "The difference of a few months focusing on my mental, emotional and physical strength."

In one of the before-and-after shots, the influencer was seen struggling to do pull-ups on a gym machine toward the beginning of her journey. In a second clip, Remi effortlessly completed a handful of pull-ups before jumping down from the machine and walking off proudly.

"This is not about weight, or looks or appearance," the 28-year-old's message continued. "It's about putting myself first and finding myself again. Always put yourself first."

Remi's inspirational message arrives a little over a year after she reflected on her experience with Ozempic, which she stopped using due to what she said were negative effects on her overall health after getting prescribed the drug for being pre-diabetic and insulin resistant.