TikToker Remi Bader Reveals Before-and-After of Fitness Transformation After Quitting Ozempic

Remi Bader is sharing insight into her wellness journey.
A year after revealing she quit using the drug Ozempic to lose weight, the TikTok star shared a before-and-after video documenting how her body has transformed since beginning a new fitness routine.
Remi wrote atop the video shared to her Instagram May 21, "The difference of a few months focusing on my mental, emotional and physical strength."
In one of the before-and-after shots, the influencer was seen struggling to do pull-ups on a gym machine toward the beginning of her journey. In a second clip, Remi effortlessly completed a handful of pull-ups before jumping down from the machine and walking off proudly.
"This is not about weight, or looks or appearance," the 28-year-old's message continued. "It's about putting myself first and finding myself again. Always put yourself first."
Remi's inspirational message arrives a little over a year after she reflected on her experience with Ozempic, which she stopped using due to what she said were negative effects on her overall health after getting prescribed the drug for being pre-diabetic and insulin resistant.
"It was brand new, just got FDA approved, no one knew about it and I was so scared," Remi recalled during a January 2023 episode of the Not Skinny But Not Fat podcast. "They said I need this. And I had a lot of mixed feelings."
After pausing her use a few months in, the model explained that she went into a cycle of "bad binging" and gained back "double the weight" she had lost.
"I saw a doctor, and they were like, ‘It's 100 percent because you went on Ozempic,'" Remi continued. "It was making me think I wasn't hungry for so long. I lost some weight. I didn't want to be obsessed with being on it long term. I was like, ‘I bet the second I got off I'm going to get starving again.' I did, and my binging got so much worse."
She added, "So, I kind of blamed Ozempic."
When E! News reached out for comment last year, a rep for the manufacturer Novo Nordisk said Ozempic is "not approved for chronic weight management." The drug is meant to treat type 2 diabetes in adults.
Keep reading for more stars who have sounded off on how they feel about Ozempic.