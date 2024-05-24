NewsPhotosVideosShopE! InsiderKardashiansTV ScoopRoyals

Zendaya and Tom Holland Hold Hands on Rare Date After His Romeo and Juliet Debut in London

Zendaya and Tom Holland were spotted holding hands on a sweet date night in London following the opening night of Tom's new production of Romeo and Juliet, costarring Francesca Amewudah-Rivers.

Tom Holland Proves He's The Most Supportive Boyfriend After Zendaya's 2024 Met Gala Triple Serve

But soft, what light through London window breaks? It is Tom Holland and Zendaya.

The former costars—who first met on the set of Spider-Man: Homecoming in 2017—were spotted together on a rare date night in London May 23, holding hands as they exited the theater after the opening of Tom's latest acting gig, playing the romantic lead in Romeo and Juliet.

Fresh off the stage at the Duke of York's Theatre, Tom kept it simple wearing black dress pants and a black shirt, while sporting a much shorter haircut than fans are used to. Meanwhile, Zendaya wore an instantly iconic black, gothic-style gown, complete with a corset top and beaded drop necklace.

The outing is just one way Tom and Zendaya, both 27, have continued to support each other—both in person and online—since their romance was made public in 2021.

In fact, before Zendaya started her Challengers press tour earlier this year, the Avengers: Endgame star made sure to join her at the BNP Paribas Open Women's Final in March, where the duo served up some serious tennis cuteness. And although he didn't attend more of her Challengers events, Tom made sure to share his love from afar.

Zendaya's Best Looks

"I know what I'm doing this weekend!" he wrote on Instagram in April alongside a photo of Zendaya from the film, adding on Instagram Stories, "Challengers is out now! Lets goooo! @zendaya."

Ricky Vigil M / Justin E Palmer/GC Images

And the Dune actress was equally effusive when discussing his role as Romeo alongside Francesca Amewudah-Rivers as Juliet, saying she "couldn't be more proud" in an April with interview Vogue. Zendaya gushed, "I'm going to try to see as many shows as I possibly can."

And it's not just his acting skills that have impressed Zendaya: She's also amazed at how he has handled fame since taking on the role of Spider-Man.

"One day you're a kid and you're at the pub with your friends, and then the next day you're Spider-Man," she explained. "I definitely watched his life kind of change in front of him, but he handled it really beautifully."

To see more of Tom and Zendaya's cutest moments over the years, keep reading.

Ricky Vigil M / Justin E Palmer / Contributor / GETTY IMAGES

May 2024: In Fair Verona

Zendaya supported Tom after the debut of his play Romeo and Juliet in London, where the pair were seen holding hands following the show.

Splash by Shutterstock

April 2024: All Smiles

The two enjoyed a night out in London.

Instagram
June 2023: Tom's "Sexiest" Pic Ever

Tom unveiled this beauty for his 27th birthday, joking on Instagram, "A gift from me to you. I thought I'd share possibly the sexiest picture ever taken of me!" Zendaya was into it, reacting with a heart-eye emoji.

Instagram
June 2023: Tom's 27th Birthday

Zendaya shared this sweet shot of her boyfriend enjoying the water in honor of his birthday.

Albert L. Ortega/Getty Images
December 2021: Spider-Man: No Way Home Premiere in L.A.

The actress, in a custom Valentino gown, and Tom, in a Prada suit, posed for pictures at the premiere of Spider-Man: No Way Home in Los Angeles.

Cindy Ord/Getty Images for SiriusXM
December 2021: Promoting Spider-Man: No Way Home

Tom and Zendaya spoke during SiriusXM Radio's Town Hall with the cast of Spider-Man: No Way Home in New York City.

David M. Benett/Dave Benett/WireImage/ Karwai Tang
December 2021: Back to London

The two attended a photo call for Spider-Man: No Way Home at The Old Sessions House in London.

Kevin Winter/Getty Images
June 2019: Par-tay

The duo appeared at the after-party for the premiere of Spider-Man: Far From Home in Hollywood, Calif.

Kevin Winter/Getty Images
May 2017: MTV Movie & TV Awards

The Spider-Man: Homecoming stars spoke onstage at the award show in Los Angeles.

Gabriel Maseda/NurPhoto via Getty Images
June 2017: Promoting in Spain

Tom and Zendaya attended a photo call for Spider-Man: Homecoming in Madrid.

Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images for Disney
July 2016: Comic-Con Fun

Tom and Zendaya shared a laugh during the Marvel panel event at San Diego Comic-Con International 2016 in San Diego, Calif.

