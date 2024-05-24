Zendaya and Tom Holland Hold Hands on Rare Date After His Romeo and Juliet Debut in London

But soft, what light through London window breaks? It is Tom Holland and Zendaya.
The former costars—who first met on the set of Spider-Man: Homecoming in 2017—were spotted together on a rare date night in London May 23, holding hands as they exited the theater after the opening of Tom's latest acting gig, playing the romantic lead in Romeo and Juliet.
Fresh off the stage at the Duke of York's Theatre, Tom kept it simple wearing black dress pants and a black shirt, while sporting a much shorter haircut than fans are used to. Meanwhile, Zendaya wore an instantly iconic black, gothic-style gown, complete with a corset top and beaded drop necklace.
The outing is just one way Tom and Zendaya, both 27, have continued to support each other—both in person and online—since their romance was made public in 2021.
In fact, before Zendaya started her Challengers press tour earlier this year, the Avengers: Endgame star made sure to join her at the BNP Paribas Open Women's Final in March, where the duo served up some serious tennis cuteness. And although he didn't attend more of her Challengers events, Tom made sure to share his love from afar.
"I know what I'm doing this weekend!" he wrote on Instagram in April alongside a photo of Zendaya from the film, adding on Instagram Stories, "Challengers is out now! Lets goooo! @zendaya."
And the Dune actress was equally effusive when discussing his role as Romeo alongside Francesca Amewudah-Rivers as Juliet, saying she "couldn't be more proud" in an April with interview Vogue. Zendaya gushed, "I'm going to try to see as many shows as I possibly can."
And it's not just his acting skills that have impressed Zendaya: She's also amazed at how he has handled fame since taking on the role of Spider-Man.
"One day you're a kid and you're at the pub with your friends, and then the next day you're Spider-Man," she explained. "I definitely watched his life kind of change in front of him, but he handled it really beautifully."
To see more of Tom and Zendaya's cutest moments over the years, keep reading.