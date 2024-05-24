Zendaya and Tom Holland Hold Hands on Rare Date After His Romeo and Juliet Debut in London

Watch : Tom Holland Proves He’s The Most Supportive Boyfriend After Zendaya’s 2024 Met Gala Triple Serve

But soft, what light through London window breaks? It is Tom Holland and Zendaya.

The former costars—who first met on the set of Spider-Man: Homecoming in 2017—were spotted together on a rare date night in London May 23, holding hands as they exited the theater after the opening of Tom's latest acting gig, playing the romantic lead in Romeo and Juliet.

Fresh off the stage at the Duke of York's Theatre, Tom kept it simple wearing black dress pants and a black shirt, while sporting a much shorter haircut than fans are used to. Meanwhile, Zendaya wore an instantly iconic black, gothic-style gown, complete with a corset top and beaded drop necklace.

The outing is just one way Tom and Zendaya, both 27, have continued to support each other—both in person and online—since their romance was made public in 2021.

In fact, before Zendaya started her Challengers press tour earlier this year, the Avengers: Endgame star made sure to join her at the BNP Paribas Open Women's Final in March, where the duo served up some serious tennis cuteness. And although he didn't attend more of her Challengers events, Tom made sure to share his love from afar.