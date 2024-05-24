See Alec Baldwin's New Family Photo With Daughter Ireland Baldwin and Granddaughter Holland

Watch : Ireland Baldwin Gives Birth, Welcomes First Baby With Boyfriend RAC

Alec Baldwin is creating sweet memories with the youngest generation of his family.

The 30 Rock alum recently enjoyed a day out with his daughter Ireland Baldwin, 28, and his granddaughter Holland, 12 months, at the Museum of Ice Cream. And the cherry on top were all the photos and videos that Ireland—who the actor shares with ex Kim Basinger—posted of their cute playdate.

One image showed Alec sitting on a bench while lovingly staring at his granddaughter, while the 66-year-old was seen playing dessert-themed carnival games with Ireland's boyfriend RAC (real name André Anjos) in a clip.

"Torturing granddaddy pop pop peepaw (it's a working title)," Ireland wrote on Instagram May 23, "by forcing him and Andre to go to the museum of ice cream."

As Alex replied in a post of his own, "Call me…whatever you want to call me, Holland."

RAC also shared footage from the family outing. In a video posted to his Instagram Story, Ireland—with Holland strapped to her back in a baby carrier—walked next to her dad as they explored a room filled with jellybeans.