Jessica Biel and Justin Timberlake & More Couples Who Broke Up and Got Back Together

Watch : Ashanti REVEALS She & Nelly Are Back Together at 2023 MTV VMAs

Who doesn't love a do-over?

Of course, when it comes to relationships, the question of whether to try again (and risk the chance of getting the same result) isn't to be taken lightly. Yet at the same time, with all the off-and-on dating in Hollywood, it obviously isn't always taken heavily.

But breaking up, be it for a few months or 17 years, can also be just what the relationship doctor—a licensed professional, your bestie, your mom—ordered.

Justin Timberlake wasn't quick to walk away from Jessica Biel after almost four years of dating in 2011. But he couldn't stop the feeling and swiftly realized the error of his ways, re-wooing the actress and meeting her at the altar in October 2012.

"I answer to a higher power now," Timberlake quipped to reporters a week before their wedding in Italy. "We have a couple of rules in our relationship. The first rule is that I make her feel like she's getting everything. The second rule is that I actually do let her have her way in everything. And, so far, it's working."