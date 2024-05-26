Jessica Biel and Justin Timberlake & More Couples Who Broke Up and Got Back Together

Who doesn't love a do-over?
Of course, when it comes to relationships, the question of whether to try again (and risk the chance of getting the same result) isn't to be taken lightly. Yet at the same time, with all the off-and-on dating in Hollywood, it obviously isn't always taken heavily.
But breaking up, be it for a few months or 17 years, can also be just what the relationship doctor—a licensed professional, your bestie, your mom—ordered.
Justin Timberlake wasn't quick to walk away from Jessica Biel after almost four years of dating in 2011. But he couldn't stop the feeling and swiftly realized the error of his ways, re-wooing the actress and meeting her at the altar in October 2012.
"I answer to a higher power now," Timberlake quipped to reporters a week before their wedding in Italy. "We have a couple of rules in our relationship. The first rule is that I make her feel like she's getting everything. The second rule is that I actually do let her have her way in everything. And, so far, it's working."
In May, Biel described balancing careers and two kids as an ongoing challenge, but one she and her husband of 11 years are still up for, noting on The View, "It's always a work in progress, right?"
Rob Gronkowski's longtime girlfriend Camille Kostek recently revealed that they quietly took a timeout awhile back, which proved to be the right play. After doing a little separate soul-searching, she told Page Six, they were able to "get back together and heal in different ways, and learn and grow through the years."
And the pace at which it's been going with the now-retired NFL star has suited the 32-year-old model, who was 21 when she met the former New England Patriot.
"If we were to be married sooner, it would have been over by now," Kostek said. "But we've been able to do our thing individually" and she is "very happy now."
Though even filing to end a marriage doesn't necessarily mean that the union has to end, as the many reams of paper used to dismiss divorce petitions can attest to.
Patrick Dempsey's wife Jillian Dempsey filed for divorce in 2015, but that ended up being the impetus for the parents of three to go back to the drawing board and work up a new plan.
"We decided it was time to get in there and work on our individual issues and our issues as a couple," the Grey's Anatomy alum told People a year later. "I wasn't prepared to give up on her and she wasn't either. We were both committed. We both wanted to fight."
Needing time and space to do the work separately, Nelly and Ashanti broke up in 2013 after 10 years of dating off-and-on and playing coy about their relationship status throughout. But you didn't just dream that the artists are now engaged and expecting a child together.
Just saying, he better always be there when she calls.
But even Judge Judy Sheindlin didn't have all the answers once—once—and needed a recess, divorcing Jerry Sheindlin in 1990. They both successfully appealed, however, and remarried in 1991.
"Jerry just celebrated his 90th birthday and I still like to look at him when he walks in the room," she told E! News' Courtney Lopez in January. "That's a key."
Point being, love is grand, but it can get grander after some time off. (And, if it doesn't, there's no shame in trying.) Read on to see more celebrity couples who broke up and got back together: