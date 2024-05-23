The Extravagant Way Cher and Boyfriend Alexander Edwards Celebrated Her 78th Birthday

Watch : Cher Opens Up About the Designer of Her Most Iconic Fashion Moments

You better believe that Cher knows how to celebrate.

The "If I Could Turn Back Time" singer shared how she and boyfriend Alexander "A.E." Edwards rang in her 78th birthday May 20, and it's definitely worthy of the musical icon.

"We went to a fabulous place," she exclusively told E! News at the 2024 amfAR Cannes Gala May 23, recalling their experience at Chateau Romanov. "It was amazing. He was very nice as a host."

As Alexander, 38, noted, "It was a surprise." (For more from Cher and Alexander, tune into to E! News tonight, May 23 at 11 p.m.)

The Mamma Mia: Here We Go Again actress—dressed in a fitted black gown and black fur coat—later took the stage to perform her hits at the amfAR gala—an annual event which raises funds for HIV and AIDS research.

While her concert focused on music that fans know and love, the "I Got You Babe" singer revealed that she and Alexander are planning on releasing new songs together soon.