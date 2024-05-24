Walmart vs. Target: Who Has the Best 2024 Memorial Day Sales? E! Says...

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
Memorial Day 2024 is just around the corner, and that means one thing: sales on sales on sales! So, it's time to get ready for some fantastic offers and hopefully some record-low prices. All the big retailers are already jumping in (we're talking about you Pottery Barn, Lululemon, and Cupshe), so you can expect to see lots of amazing deals on electronics, fashion, homeware, and more this year. But if you want to strategically find the best deals for what you're hunting for and save time searching, we've got you covered.
Two major retailers known for unbeatable prices, Target and Walmart, have officially begun their Memorial Day sales. While both have their distinct discounts and deals, we've done the digging to find out which one is truly worth checking out based on what you're searching for. If you're looking for the best outdoor living deals on patio furniture, grilling accessories, and more, Target's Hello Summer Sale is where you want to be. For the best deals on electronics, tech, kitchen goods, and gaming, look no further than Walmart's Rollbacks and More Memorial Day Sale.
Our Picks:
- Overall Best Walmart Deal: Dyson V8 Origin+ Cordless Vacuum,
$419.99$299.99
- Overall Best Target Deal: Costway Patio Oversized Rattan Egg Chair,
$729.99$346.99
- Best Deal on Patio Furniture: Costway 7PCS Patio Rattan Dining Set,
$1,089.99$458.99
- Best Deal on Tech: SGIN Windows 11 Laptop,
$1,299.99$289.99
Ready to start shopping and saving? Keep scrolling for the best Memorial Day Deals from Target and Walmart.
Shop Walmart's Rollbacks and More
Walmart is offering rollbacks, flash deals, and savings across all shopping categories this Memorial Day. From electronics to kitchen goods, Walmart has slashed prices on everything you need to kick off the summer.
Dyson V8 Origin+ Cordless Vacuum
Super lightweight and versatile, the V8 Origin+ cordless vacuum makes floor cleaning a breeze. It comes with three handy attachments: a hair de-tangling tool, a crevice cleaner, and a combination tool, along with a charger and dock. Plus, it effortlessly converts into a handheld vacuum for quick clean-ups.
Ninja CREAMi Ice Cream Maker
With summer right around the corner, now's the time to snag this trending ice cream maker at a discounted price. With an impressive $50 off, treat yourself to endless sweet delights. Boasting five program settings, it effortlessly crafts ice cream, sorbet, milkshakes, and beyond.
Beats Solo3 Wireless Headphones
Beats headphones are a staple in our tech roundups, and for good reason. Users rave about their comfort and exceptional sound quality. Now's the perfect time to grab a pair with a $50 discount. Just note, the sale only applies to black and rose gold colors currently.
Apple 10.9-inch iPad Air (2022)
Trust us when we tell you we don't often see Apple products on sale, which is why we recommend snagging this iPad ASAP. While this isn't the latest iPad Air model, it's still relatively new to the market, featuring the powerful M1 chip and offering up to 64GB of storage.
SGIN Windows 11 Laptop
Yup, we're not joking. This entry-level laptop is currently priced at nearly 80% off, slashing over $1,000 off the original price tag. With a dependable processor to fuel your tasks for up to eight hours, it's perfect for work or play. Plus, it boasts a generous 128GB of storage to accommodate all your needs.
PlayStation 5 Marvel's Spider-Man 2 Bundle
This special-edition PlayStation bundle featuring Marvel's Spider-Man 2 is now available at over $100 off. With the PS5's immense popularity and an expansive game library filled with exclusives, this deal is too good to pass up.
Shop Target's Hello Summer Sale
Target is celebrating Memorial Day with its Hello Summer Sale, slashing prices up to 50% off on almost everything in outdoor living. From grills to patio decor, get your home summer-ready with these unbeatable deals. Plus, save even more with the new Circle card!
Costway Patio Oversized Rattan Egg Chair
Elevate your patio's aesthetic with this iconic rattan egg chair. Unlike traditional hanging styles, this one sits gracefully on four legs, offering a stable and chic spot to unwind with your book and beverage in hand.
Threshold by Studio McGee Round Valance Outdoor Patio Market Umbrella
Upgrade your outdoor space with the Round Valance outdoor patio market umbrella from Threshold™ by Studio McGee. Featuring green sprinkle stripes on a white canopy, this chic umbrella offers style and durability with its fade-resistant fabric and sturdy steel frame. Easily adjust the canopy for optimal shade with the convenient crank lift system and push-button tilt feature.
Costway 7PCS Patio Rattan Dining Set
Host family and friends in style with this durable 7-piece outdoor dining set crafted from high-quality acacia wood and rattan. Designed for comfort and convenience, it features a spacious table, ergonomic chairs, and an umbrella hole for added shade, ideal for backyard or poolside gatherings. Did we mention it's 58% off right now?!
nuLOOM Robin Multi Stripe Indoor/Outdoor Area Rug
Complete your space with this striped area rug, adding the perfect finishing touch you've been searching for. Whether indoors in your dining room or outdoors on your patio, its durable synthetic fibers ensure long-lasting quality, while its versatile style pairs effortlessly with any aesthetic.
Costway Outdoor BBQ Grill
Enjoy outdoor cooking with this durable charcoal grill, made of anti-rust steel for years of dependable use. Featuring an attached firebox for reduced smoking and offset heat, plus a convenient side shelf for food and tools, it's perfect for any backyard gathering.
Best Choice Products Outdoor Metal Raised Oval Garden Bed
Nurture your green thumb with this outdoor oval garden bed, providing 16 cubic feet of controlled space for your favorite plants. Crafted with powder-coated steel plates for durability and featuring an open base for optimal soil health, it's the ideal planter for herbs, flowers, succulents, or veggies.
Looking for more irresistible deals? Check out Pottery Barn's Memorial Day sale, which has hundreds of items up to 50% off.