Walmart vs. Target: Who Has the Best 2024 Memorial Day Sales? E! Says...

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.

Memorial Day 2024 is just around the corner, and that means one thing: sales on sales on sales! So, it's time to get ready for some fantastic offers and hopefully some record-low prices. All the big retailers are already jumping in (we're talking about you Pottery Barn, Lululemon, and Cupshe), so you can expect to see lots of amazing deals on electronics, fashion, homeware, and more this year. But if you want to strategically find the best deals for what you're hunting for and save time searching, we've got you covered.

Two major retailers known for unbeatable prices, Target and Walmart, have officially begun their Memorial Day sales. While both have their distinct discounts and deals, we've done the digging to find out which one is truly worth checking out based on what you're searching for. If you're looking for the best outdoor living deals on patio furniture, grilling accessories, and more, Target's Hello Summer Sale is where you want to be. For the best deals on electronics, tech, kitchen goods, and gaming, look no further than Walmart's Rollbacks and More Memorial Day Sale.

Our Picks:

Ready to start shopping and saving? Keep scrolling for the best Memorial Day Deals from Target and Walmart.