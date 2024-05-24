The 180 Best Memorial Day 2024 Deals: Old Navy, Anthropologie, J.Crew, Kate Spade, Wayfair, Coach & More

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
Shopping enthusiasts, assemble. Are you ready to score some incredible Memorial Day deals? With so many sales popping up left and right, it's easy to feel overwhelmed. But fear not, because I've got your back! As your trusted E! Shopping Editor, I've scoured the internet far and wide to bring you the cream of the crop when it comes to Memorial Day discounts.
From fashion finds to beauty steals, home essentials to travel must-haves, I've handpicked the best deals across all categories so you can shop till you drop without breaking the bank. Because let's face it, who doesn't love a good bargain? So sit back, relax, and let me do the hard work for you. This your ultimate guide to snagging the best Memorial Day 2024 sales.
E! Shopping Editor Picks
- lululemon: Technically, there isn't a lululemon Memorial Day sale, but you can get amazing prices on 200+ styles in the We Made Too Much section.
- Old Navy: Expand your summer wardrobe with 50% discounts on t-shirts, tank tops, shorts, swimwear, and more.
- Fenty Beauty by Rihanna: Save 60% on summer beauty must-haves from the Fenty Beauty by Rihanna Summer Warmup Sale.
- Anthropologie: Take an EXTRA 40% off Anthropologie sale styles (discount applied at checkout).
- J.Crew Factory: Get 70% off J.Crew wardrobe staples.
- Kate Spade Outlet: Nab 70% off hundreds of Kate Spade styles. Plus, an EXTRA 20% off shoes and crossbodies.
- Coach Outlet: Get an EXTRA 20% off 1,000+ Coach styles that are already 70% off.
- Pottery Barn: Shop 60% off Memorial Day deals from Pottery Barn. Plus, get free shipping on thousands of items.
- Tatcha: Save 20% on all Tatcha products with the code FRIEND24. All orders ship free. My Pick: Kathy Hilton's spray-on moisturizer.
- Good American: Use the code MAY30 to get 30% off Khloé Kardashian's brand Good American. Get an EXTRA 50% off sale items (discount applied at checkout).
- Gymshark: Drop the code 20-OFF to get an EXTRA 20% off Gymshark sale styles.
- Uncommon James: Shop $30 deals on thousands of items from Kristin Cavallari's brand Uncommon James.
- Disney: Save up to 50% during Disney's Twice Upon a Year Sale.
- REI: Score 30% off deals on camping, running, hiking, camping, and climbing essentials.
- Zappos: Save up to 70% on Free People, Sam Edelman, Brooks, Veja, Nine West, and more during the Zappos Memorial Day Sale.
- Sunday Riley: Restock your favorite skincare with 30% off deals from Sunday Riley.
The Best Memorial Day Fashion Deals
Old Navy Deals
Expand your summer wardrobe with 50% discounts on t-shirts, tank tops, shorts, swimwear, and more from Old Navy.
More Memorial Day Fashion Deals
Abercrombie: Revamp your summer wardrobe with 20% off deals.
adidas: Use the code SUMMER an EXTRA 30% off adidas sale styles, depending on which styles you like, you can save up to 70%. Plus, you can get 30% off full-price styles.
Aerie: Save up to 70% on your Aerie order.
ALDO Shoes: Buy 1, get 1 for 40% off (discount applied at checkout).
Anthropologie: Take an EXTRA 40% off Anthropologie sale styles (discount applied at checkout).
Aritzia: Save up to 50% during the Aritzia Into the Sun Sale.
Athleta: Kick off summer with 60% off deals from Athleta.
BaubleBar: Shop styles starting at $10 during the MDW Event.
Banana Republic: Nab 30% off at Banana Republic (discount applied at checkout).
Banana Republic Factory: Get an EXTRA 25% off Banana Republic styles that are already 70% off.
Bare Necessities: Sale into summer with 40% off swimwear, bras, panties, loungewear, and more.
Barefoot Dreams: Score an EXTRA 10% off Barefoot Dreams outlet styles. Use the code MEMDAY10.
Beyond Yoga: Elevate your wardrobe with 75% off deals from Beyond Yoga.
Bloomingdale's: Treat yourself to 65% off deals from Bloomindale's.
Blue Nile: Save up to 30% on lab grown diamonds from Blue Nile.
Boohoo: Save 50% on almost everything from Boohoo.
Carbon38: Use the code SUMMERSTARTSNOW to take 25% off your order.
Coach: Summer styles are coming in hot with 40% off deals.
Coach Outlet: Get an EXTRA 20% off 1,000+ Coach styles that are already 70% off.
Commando: The Commando styles you've been eyeing are 40% off.
Cosabella: Use the code FRIENDS25 to save 25% at Cosabella.
Cupshe: Save up to 85% on swimsuits and cover-ups.
Draper James: Use the code HELLOSUMMER to get an extra 40% off sale styles from Reese Witherspoon's Draper James.
Everlane: Save 25% sitewide during the Everlane Memorial Day Sale.
Frankies Bikinis: Take 40% off Frankies Bikinis.
Gap: Shop 60% off deals.
Gap Factory: Refresh your wardrobe with 70% off deals from Gap.
Good American: Use the code MAY30 to get 30% off Khloé Kardashian's brand Good American. Get an EXTRA 50% off sale items (discount applied at checkout).
Gymshark: Drop the code 20-OFF to get an EXTRA 20% off Gymshark sale styles.
H&M: Take 20% off H&M shorts and swimwear.
Halara: Get 80% off trending activewear dresses and more from Halara.
Hollister: Save up to 30% on your Hollister purchase.
J.Crew: Save 40% sitewide on J.Crew summer styles. Plus an EXTRA 60% off sale styles.
J.Crew Factory: Get 70% off J.Crew wardrobe staples.
Jansport: Shop 30% off Jansport deals.
Jessica Simpson: Save 25% on styles from Jessica Simpson's clothing brand.
JMP the Label: Buy 1 sale style, get 1 free from Juliette Porter's swimwear line (discount applied at checkout).
JW PEI: Use the code 24MM20 to get 20% off celeb-loved bags and accessories.
Kate Spade: Save 40% on Kate Spade markdowns.
Kate Spade Outlet: Nab 70% off hundreds of Kate Spade styles. Plus, an EXTRA 20% off shoes and crossbodies.
Lands' End: Shop 50% off deals from Lands' End.
LoveShackFancy: Score an EXTRA 20% off LoveShackFancy sale styles.
lululemon: Technically, there isn't a lululemon sale today, but you can get amazing prices on 200+ styles in the We Made Too Much section.
Lulus: Use the code MDWSALE to get an EXTRA 30% off the sale section.
M.Gemi: Get 30% off M.Gemi sandals when you use the promo code SUNNY at checkout.
Madewell: Use the code LONGWEEKEND to get an EXTRA 25% off sale styles and 25% off sitewide.
Mango: Save 30% with the code WEEKEND.
Marshalls: Get major fashion deals from Marshalls.
Michael Kors: Score an EXTRA 25% off Michael Kors sale styles.
Nasty Gal: Save 60% on everything from Nasty Gal.
Nordstrom: Shop major deals during the iconic Nordstrom Half Yearly Sale.
Nordstrom Rack: Get an EXTRA 25% off clearance styles during the Clear the Rack sale.
North Face: Get 40% off select North Face styles.
Outdoor Voices: Shop deals up to 70% off from Outdoor Voices.
Reebok: Use the code MEMORIALDAY to save 65% sitewide and get an EXTRA 20% off sale styles.
Shopbop: Save up to 50% during the Shopbop Designer Sale.
SKIMS: Don't miss 30% discounts on shapewear from Kim Kardashian's brand SKIMS.
Soma: Take an EXTRA 30% off Soma sale styles.
Steve Madden: Score 40% off deals during the Steve Madden Memorial Day Sale.
Stuart Weitzman: Use the code NEWSHOES25 to get 25% off Stuart Weitzman full-price styles. Plus, save 40% on markdowns.
Swimsuits For All: Save 60% on 60 swimwear styles.
Talentless: Get 40% off everything from Scott Disick's Talentless.
Terez: Use the code SOS to save an EXTRA 30% on the Terez sale section.
ThirdLove: Get $39 bras and more deals from the ThirdLove Memorial Day Sale.
TJ Maxx: Don't miss major discounts on spring and summer fashion from TJ Maxx.
Uncommon James: Shop $30 deals on thousands of items from Kristin Cavallari's brand Uncommon James.
Urban Outfitters: Take an EXTRA 40% off the Urban Outfitters sale section (discount applied at checkout).
VICI: Shop VICI's biggest sale of the year and save 40% on your order.
Victoria's Secret: Buy 3 Victoria's Secret panties, get 5 for free.
Vince Camuto: Use the code SUMMER to take 30% off Vince Camuto sale styles.
Vitality: Use the code MDW20 to get 20% off Vitality activewear, loungewear, and more.
White House Black Market: You can save 30% on summer must-haves.
Windsor: Use the code SAVE30 to get 30% off sitewide.
Zappos: Save up to 70% on Free People, Sam Edelman, Brooks, Veja, Nine West, and more during the Zappos Memorial Day Sale.
The Best Memorial Day Beauty Deals
Fenty Beauty by Rihanna Deals
Save 60% on summer beauty must-haves from the Fenty Beauty by Rihanna Summer Warmup Sale.
More Memorial Day Beauty Deals
Beachwaver: Save 40% on Beachwaver rotating curling irons and styling products.
Biossance: Discover luminous, hydrated skin with 25% off deals.
Bluemercury: Use the code SUNSHINE to get 20% off sun products from M-61, Clinique, Kosas, Kiehl's, Peter Thomas Roth, and more top brands.
Clarins: Elevate your routine with 30% off Clarins deals (discount applied at checkout).
ColourPop: Get lucky with 30% off discounts on your favorite ColourPop products.
Dermstore: Use the code SUN to get 20% off summer beauty essentials from EltaMD, Skinmedica, Oribe, and more.
Elemis: Enjoy 20% off deals on Elemis skincare when you use the code MDW20 at checkout.
Exuviance: Get 30% off Exuviance skincare and bodycare products. Plus, get free gifts with purchase. My Obsession: Exuviance Exfoliating & Conditioning Foot Balm.
Fresh: Save up to 30% on Fresh skincare products during the Memorial Day Sale.
ghd: Take 30% off ghd flat irons, hair dryers, curling irons, and more.
Herbivore Botanicals: Use the code BRIGHT to get 25% off Vitamin C products.
HigherDOSE: Use the code MDW2024 to get 20% off sauna blankets, red light devices, and more.
IGK Hair: Kick off summer with major savings on all your favorite IGK hair care products.
Indie Lee: Use the code GRATITUDE30 to get 30% off Indie Lee skincare products.
IT Cosmetics: Take 30% off makeup and skincare from IT Cosmetics.
Keys Soulcare: Nab 15% off sunscreen from Alicia Keys' brand Keys Soulcare.
Kiehl's: Save 30% on select Kiehl's skincare products.
Kitsch: Use the code MDW25 to get 25% off Kitsch hair care, skincare, and more.
KVD Beauty: Get 50% off KVD Beauty products.
Kylie Cosmetics: Save up to 30% on your favorite products from Kylie Jenner's brand Kylie Cosmetics.
Lancome: Save 30% on makeup and skincare from Lancome.
MAC Cosmetics: Save 25% on MAC Cosmetics essentials.
Mario Badescu: Get your skin ready for summer with 30% off deals. Use the code MDW at checkout.
Mermade Hair: Use the code MEMORIALDAY to get 20% off Mermade Hair tools and styling products.
Milk Makeup: Save 25% when you spend $50+ on Milk Makeup. Use the code MILKFAM at checkout.
Moon Oral Care: Get 25% off Moon teeth whitening pens, toothpaste, and more.
Murad: Save 25% when you spend $100+ on Murad skincare products.
Nécessaire: Shop rare 20% off deals on cult favorite body care and skincare products from Nécessaire.
Neostrata: Save 30% on Neostrata skincare during the Memorial Day Weekend Sale.
Nudestix: Use the promo code NUDEWEEKEND2024 to save 25% on your Nudestix purchase.
NuFACE: Shop 20% off last chance deals on NuFACE skincare devices and serums. Use the code SAVE20 at checkout.
Ogee: Get glowing with 20% off Ogee products.
OUAI: Get 25% off OUAI hair care, body care, fragrance, and more (discount applied at checkout).
Patchology: Pamper yourself with 25% off Patchology eye gels and more game-changing products (discount applied at checkout).
Paula's Choice: Use the code 29YEARS to get 20% off. Plus, you get a free $189 gift with purchase.
Peace Out Skincare: Shop 25% off deals on Peace Out Skincare products.
Philosophy: Build your dream skincare regimen with 25% off deals from Philosophy.
PMD: Level up your skincare with 25% discounts on LED devices.
PÜR: Don't miss your chance to save 35% on PÜR makeup and skincare.
Revolve: Use the code BEAUTY20 to get 20% off Charlotte Tilbury, Summer Fridays, Color Wow, Kosas, and more top beauty brands.
Sephora: Get up to 50% off makeup, skincare, hair care, and more.
SKKN by Kim: Save 20% on skincare and makeup from Kim Kardashian's brand SKKN by Kim.
Supergoop!: Save 20% on all Supergoop! sunscreens.
Sunday Riley: Restock your favorite skincare with 30% off deals from Sunday Riley.
T3: Use the code FF25 to get 25% off T3 curling irons, flat irons, hair dryers, and more.
Tatcha: Save 20% on all Tatcha products with the code FRIEND24. All orders ship free. My Pick: Kathy Hilton's spray-on moisturizer.
Too Faced: Take 30% off your Too Faced favorites.
Tula: Save 20% sitewide during the Tula Friends & Family Sale.
Ulta: Shop deals on your favorite beauty brands all Memorial Day Weekend.
Violet Grey: Save 50% on Charlotte Tilbury, Maison Margiela, Byredo, and more top beauty brands.
Zitsticka: Get 20% off all Zitsticka skincare products.
The Best Memorial Day Home Deals
Wayfair Deals
Don't miss 70% off clearance deals on home decor, furniture, small appliances, rugs, and more.
More Home Deals
Aera: Add some ambiance to your home with 30% off Aera diffusers.
Albany Park: Nab 35% off sofas, chairs, and more from Albany Park.
Amerisleep: Get $450 off an Amerisleep mattress.
Apt2B: Save up to 35% on Apt2B furniture, decor, and more.
Avocado Mattress: Take 20% off certified organic mattresses during the Memorial Day Sale.
Beast Health: Get into smoothie season with 20% off Beast blenders.
Bed Bath & Beyond: Save 70% on thousands of items from Bed Bath & Beyond.
Brooklinen: Save 20% on everything you need for summer relaxation.
Brooklyn Bedding: Use the code MEMORIAL25 to get 25% off everything.
Capri Blue: Get 60% off Capri Blue candles and home fragrances with the code MEMORIAL.
Caraway: Save 15% off on cookware bundles, just in time for summer barbecues.
Casper: Get 30% off mattresses and more during the Casper Memorial Day Sale.
Cocoon by Sealy: Take 35% off your Cocoon by Sealy purchase.
Cozy Earth: Score 25% off best-selling bedding and more from Cozy Earth.
Crate & Barrel: Get 30% off best-selling furniture and more deals from Crate & Barrel.
DreamCloud: Save 50% on DreamCloud mattresses.
Dyson: Get $170 off Dyson vacuums and other devices.
Leesa: Take 30% off a Leesa mattress.
Mattress Firm: Shop 60% off deals on mattresses, adjustable bases, bedding and more.
Nectar Sleep: Shop 40% off deals on Nectar Sleep mattresses.
Nest Bedding: Save 50% on Nest Bedding mattresses, linens, furniture, and more.
Nuzzie: Use the code MEMORIALDAY20 to get 20% off my favorite weighted blankets.
Ostrichpillow: Save 20% during Ostrichpillow's biggest sale of the season.
Pottery Barn: Shop 60% off Memorial Day deals from Pottery Barn. Plus, get free shipping on thousands of items.
Pottery Barn Kids: Don't miss these 60% off deals on kids decor, furniture, bedding and more.
Pottery Barn Teen: Get 60% off furniture, bedding, college must-haves, organizational products, and more.
Purple: Get up to $800 off a Purple mattress and base.
Raymour & Flanigan: Take 30% off living room must-haves, bedroom furniture, rugs, outdoor decor, and more.
Rugs.com: Take 80% off indoor and outdoor rugs.
Saatva: Save $600 on Saatva mattresses.
Sleep Number: Save up to 50% during the Sleep Number Memorial Day Sale.
Sur La Table: Start summer with 50% off deals on grilling essentials, cookware, decor, and more from the Sur La Table Memorial Day Sale.
Target: Target slashed prices up to 50% on thousands of items.
Walmart: Shop super-low prices on grills, laptops, vacuums, and more.
West Elm: Redecorate your home with 60% off Memorial Day deals from West Elm. Plus, use the code EXTRA20 to get an ADDITIONAL 20% off clearance items.
Yankee Candle: Get 75% off Yankee Candles, home fragrances, and more.
Williams Sonoma: Save up to 50% on cookware, cutlery, electronics, and more.
More Memorial Day Deals
Away: Get $50 off any best-selling suitcase and bag combo from Away.
Bala: Change the way you exercise with 20% off deals.
Ban.do: Score 30% off everything with the code ENJOY30.
BruMate: Use the code SUN20 to get 20% off BruMate travel mugs, tumblers, coolers, and more.
Calpak: Save 50% on luggage, travel bags, accessories, and more.
Cravings by Chrissy Teigen: Crave more, save more with Memorial Day deals on Chrissy Teigen's products.
Disney: Save up to 50% during Disney's Twice Upon a Year Sale.
Etsy: Get 30% off Father's Day gifts from Etsy.
Omaha Steaks: Shop 50% discounts from Omaha Steaks.
QVC: Save on thousands of items from QVC's Memorial Day Sale.
REI: Score 30% off deals on camping, running, hiking, camping, and climbing essentials.
Rifle Paper Co: Use the code BLOOM25 to save 25% sitewide.
Samsonite: Travel in style with 30% off Samsonite luggage discounts.
Therabody: Save 15% on workout recovery devices and more from Therabody.
When is Memorial Day 2024?
Memorial Day falls on May 27, 2024.
When do Memorial Day sales start?
You can shop all Memorial Day Weekend. Or you can get a jump start with some early deals you can shop today.
What are the best Memorial Day deals?
Where can I find the best Memorial Day deals?
If you love discounts, but you don't have the time to search, you can count on E! Insider Shop to scout the best deals. We share the must-shop sales every week day morning from our favorite retailers.
What stores always have deals?
Even if there isn't a designated sale, you can always find amazing discounts at Nordstrom Rack, Banana Republic Factory, Coach Outlet, the lululemon We Made Too Much section, Kate Spade Outlet, J.Crew Factory, TJ Maxx, and Marshalls.
