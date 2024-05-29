Captain Lee Rosbach Shares Update on His Health, Life After Below Deck and His Return to TV

Watch : What We've Learned About Yachting From "Below Deck"

Captain Lee Rosbach has officially set sail on the next chapter of his life.

After Below Deck's longtime captain left the Bravo series last year after 10 seasons amid a nerve problem that required medical attention, the 74-year-old shared an update on his health post-leg surgery.

"I'm doing great," Lee exclusively told E! News ahead of the premiere of his new Oxygen series Deadly Waters With Captain Lee. "I've been going to the gym every day. I still have a slight limp, but other than that I don't have to use a cane or any crutches or anything like, which I'm grateful. I'm happy to be healthy again."

While Lee hasn't necessarily been keeping up with Below Deck's ongoing 11th season, he has heard about his successor Captain Kerry Titheradge's no-nonsense leadership style amid the latest crew drama.

"I've caught parts of it and I've read a lot about it," he shared, "it seems that Kerry's got his hands full. I think they fired four people this year. That's a lot. I thought I was good at firing people."