Captain Lee Rosbach Shares Update on His Health, Life After Below Deck and His Return to TV

Captain Lee Rosbach has officially set sail on the next chapter of his life.
After Below Deck's longtime captain left the Bravo series last year after 10 seasons amid a nerve problem that required medical attention, the 74-year-old shared an update on his health post-leg surgery.
"I'm doing great," Lee exclusively told E! News ahead of the premiere of his new Oxygen series Deadly Waters With Captain Lee. "I've been going to the gym every day. I still have a slight limp, but other than that I don't have to use a cane or any crutches or anything like, which I'm grateful. I'm happy to be healthy again."
While Lee hasn't necessarily been keeping up with Below Deck's ongoing 11th season, he has heard about his successor Captain Kerry Titheradge's no-nonsense leadership style amid the latest crew drama.
"I've caught parts of it and I've read a lot about it," he shared, "it seems that Kerry's got his hands full. I think they fired four people this year. That's a lot. I thought I was good at firing people."
And Bravo fans who miss seeing Lee on Below Deck are in for a treat. He's hosting a brand new Oxygen true crime series Deadly Waters With Captain Lee, which highlights the most mysterious crimes—and even real-life murders—that happened at sea.
The new project is one of the reasons Lee hasn't had much free time to keep in touch with his former St. David yachties.
"I've been doing a lot of work with this new show and that's occupied a lot of my time and thought process," he explained, "because it's it is so totally different from Below Deck. We have people that get killed. Even though on Below Deck I may have felt like I wanted to kill somebody at one time or another, it didn't actually ever happen. Here we're in a little bit more of a serious nature and it affects people's lives and people do lose their lives."
"It's amazing how much the ocean plays in catching these perpetrators," Lee continued. "When I watched the first episode, I thought, 'What are they thinking?!'"
See Capt. Lee return to the sea when Deadly Waters with Captain Lee premieres Saturday, June 1, at 9 p.m. on Oxygen. And keep reading to look back at the most dramatic crew firings in Below Deck history.
