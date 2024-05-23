NewsPhotosVideosShopE! InsiderKardashiansTV ScoopRoyals

Kelly Rowland Breaks Silence on Cannes Red Carpet Clash

Kelly Rowland shared what really happened that led to her exchanging heated words with a Cannes Film Festival staffer at the red carpet premiere of Marcello Mio May 21.

By Gabrielle Chung May 23, 2024 11:12 PMTags
CannesCannes Film FestivalKelly RowlandCelebrities
Watch: Today’s Hoda Kotb Breaks Silence on Kelly Rowland Situation

Kelly Rowland will keep on survivin'. 

The Destiny's Child alum addressed a recent incident involving herself and a Cannes Film Festival staffer at the premiere of Marcello Mio. As seen in photos and videos taken from the red carpet at the May 21 event, Kelly—clad a custom crimson gown by Anamika Khanna and a Messika necklace—appeared to have a heated exchange with a woman in a black suit and a security earpiece as she arrived at the top of the iconic Palais des Festivals staircase. 

Moments before, the 43-year-old had stopped in the middle of the steps to pose for photographers, but the woman and a team of ushers surrounded her and stretched their arms out, seemingly herding her toward the building's entrance.

"The woman knows what happened. I know what happened," Kelly said of the encounter in a May 23 interview with Associated Press. "And I have a boundary, and I stand by those boundaries. And that is it."

The "Survivor" singer also alleged discrimination, saying that "there were other women that attended that carpet who did not quite look like me and they didn't get scolded or pushed off."

photos
Kelly Rowland Through the Years

"I stood my ground," she added, "and she felt like she had to stand hers."

However, the incident didn't deter Kelly from enjoying her time at Cannes. After all, she returned to the same red carpet a day later for the premiere of The Count of Monte-Cristo

The French film festival hasn't clarified why Kelly was ushered off the red carpet. E! News has reached out to organizers for comment but hasn't heard back.

Lionel Hahn/Getty Images; Mike Marsland/WireImage

Cannes is known to have strict protocols in place, including a dress code for guests.

"To attend the Gala screenings, a dinner jacket (tuxedo) with a bow tie or evening dress is required," a notice on its website reads. "In the absence of this, you may wear a cocktail dress, a dark trouser suit, a dressy top with black trousers, a black dress, a black or midnight blue suit with a bow tie. Elegant shoes, with or without heels, are required. Trainers are forbidden. We ask our attendees to avoid bringing backpacks, tote-bags or large bags. For other screenings, proper attire is sufficient."

Guests are also forbidden to take selfies on the steps of the convention center, as well as banned from using cell phones inside the screening theaters.

For more star sightings at Cannes, keep reading.

SAMEER AL-DOUMY/AFP via Getty Images

Alessandra Ambrosio

Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images

Bella Hadid

Mike Marsland/WireImage

Annabelle Wallis

Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images

Kelly Rowland

Samir Hussein/WireImage

Selena Gomez

Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images

Winnie Harlow

Rune Hellestad / UPI / Shutterstock

Julianne Moore

David Fisher / Shutterstock

Michelle Rodriguez

David Fisher / Shutterstock

Dixie D'Amelio

Daniele Venturelli/Getty Images for Kering

Diane Kruger

Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images

Michelle Yeoh

Jacopo Raule/FilmMagic

Barbara Palvin

Marc Piasecki/FilmMagic

Sienna Miller, Marlowe Sturridge & Oli Green

Valery HACHE / AFP via Getty Images

Kevin Costner

Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images

Cate Blanchett

Marc Piasecki/FilmMagic

Toni Garrn

IPA / Shutterstock

Rosie Huntington-Whiteley

Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images

Selena Gomez

Lionel Hahn/Getty Images

Sienna Miller

Mike Marsland/WireImage

Demi Moore & Pilaf

Anthony Harvey / Shutterstock

Candice Swanepoel

Daniele Venturelli/WireImage

Sebastian Stan

Lionel Hahn/Getty Images)

Demi Moore

JB Lacroix/FilmMagic

Emma Stone

Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images

Joe Alwyn

Daniele Venturelli/WireImage

Maria Bakalova

Daniele Venturelli/Getty Images for Kerin

Zoe Saldaña

Mike Marsland/WireImage

Margaret Qualley

Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images

Demi Moore

Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images

Nathalie Emmanuel

photos
View More Photos From 2024 Cannes Film Festival: Star Sightings
