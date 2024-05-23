Kelly Rowland Breaks Silence on Cannes Red Carpet Clash

Watch : Today’s Hoda Kotb Breaks Silence on Kelly Rowland Situation

Kelly Rowland will keep on survivin'.

The Destiny's Child alum addressed a recent incident involving herself and a Cannes Film Festival staffer at the premiere of Marcello Mio. As seen in photos and videos taken from the red carpet at the May 21 event, Kelly—clad a custom crimson gown by Anamika Khanna and a Messika necklace—appeared to have a heated exchange with a woman in a black suit and a security earpiece as she arrived at the top of the iconic Palais des Festivals staircase.

Moments before, the 43-year-old had stopped in the middle of the steps to pose for photographers, but the woman and a team of ushers surrounded her and stretched their arms out, seemingly herding her toward the building's entrance.

"The woman knows what happened. I know what happened," Kelly said of the encounter in a May 23 interview with Associated Press. "And I have a boundary, and I stand by those boundaries. And that is it."

The "Survivor" singer also alleged discrimination, saying that "there were other women that attended that carpet who did not quite look like me and they didn't get scolded or pushed off."