Why Robert Downey Jr. Calls Chris Hemsworth the "Second-Best Chris"

In the contest of Best Hollywood Chris, only one can reign supreme.
And Robert Downey Jr. has reignited the debate. The Oscar winner revealed while celebrating Avengers costar Chris Hemsworth's new star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame that he enlisted Jeremy Renner, Mark Ruffalo, Scarlett Johansson and Chris Evans to describe the Furiosa actor in just three words.
"First off, Renner says, 'Absurdly, annoyingly amazing,'" Downey began during the May 23 ceremony. "Ruffalo came in strong with, 'Friend from work.'"
That, of course referring to Thor and Hulk's exchange during Thor: Ragnarok. The Iron Man star then continued, "Scarlett got to the heart of it with, 'Sensitive leading lady.'"
But Evans got to the heart of the matter, with Downey leaning into the microphone to add, "Captain America calls him, 'Second-best Chris.'"
The joke elicited quite the reaction from Hemsworth, who let out a hearty laugh and applauded Evans' statement.
As for Downey? He went for a more heartfelt approach, saying, "There's no one who deserves this more. He is ‘Hollywood star recipient.'"
The 59-year-old had plenty more positive things to say about the Furiosa actor, adding, "Beyond the cape and the hammer, is a contagious Aussie charm. You are a remarkable human being."
As for the "Best Chris" debate, the joke has been floating around the internet for years, pitting Evans and Hemsworth alongside Chris Pine and fellow Marvel star Chris Pratt.
And while the internet has definitely had fun with the contest, the actors themselves have taken issue with it. In fact, after the Pratt was labeled "Worst Chris" in 2020, Downey and Ruffalo came to the Guardians of the Galaxy star's defense.
"You all, @prattprattpratt is as solid a man there is," Ruffalo tweeted in 2020. "I know him personally, and instead of casting aspersions, look at how he lives his life."
Downey echoed a similar statement, saying on Instagram at the time, "What a world... The 'sinless' are casting stones at my brother, Chris Pratt... A real Christian who lives by principle, has never demonstrated anything but positivity and gratitude."