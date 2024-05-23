Why Robert Downey Jr. Calls Chris Hemsworth the "Second-Best Chris"

Watch : Chris Hemsworth Explains His Major Lifestyle Changes

In the contest of Best Hollywood Chris, only one can reign supreme.

And Robert Downey Jr. has reignited the debate. The Oscar winner revealed while celebrating Avengers costar Chris Hemsworth's new star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame that he enlisted Jeremy Renner, Mark Ruffalo, Scarlett Johansson and Chris Evans to describe the Furiosa actor in just three words.

"First off, Renner says, 'Absurdly, annoyingly amazing,'" Downey began during the May 23 ceremony. "Ruffalo came in strong with, 'Friend from work.'"

That, of course referring to Thor and Hulk's exchange during Thor: Ragnarok. The Iron Man star then continued, "Scarlett got to the heart of it with, 'Sensitive leading lady.'"

But Evans got to the heart of the matter, with Downey leaning into the microphone to add, "Captain America calls him, 'Second-best Chris.'"

The joke elicited quite the reaction from Hemsworth, who let out a hearty laugh and applauded Evans' statement.