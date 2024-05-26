Why Julianne Hough's Kinrgy Workout Class Will Bring You to Tears—in the Best Way

Watch : Julianne Hough Announced As New "DWTS" Co-Host

Julianne Hough's fitness program is a workout for your body and brain.

"This whole concept really came from my own transformation," she told E! News in March at the grand opening of her Kinrgy Studio in Los Angeles. "To be able to find that trifecta, which is mainly dance-based, breath-work and visualization, is almost like a Tesla supercharger. You can get into a flow state from each one of those things, but when you combine all three, it's powerful."

As the lifestyle editor at E!, I was not only intrigued during my interview with the Dancing With the Stars cohost, but curious to test-drive the workout for myself. So, I booked the Kinrgy Connect session, which the website says will "recalibrate your system with a collection of harmonizing practices of breath-work, meditation, sound and mindful movement."

I'll admit, I went in thinking it all sounded a little woo-woo—and I wasn't too far off. After all, I walked into an aromatherapy-scented studio that featured mood lighting and music reminiscent of sound bowls.