Here Are The Best Deals From Wayfair's Memorial Day Sale 2024: Up to 83% Off Furniture, Appliances & More

Memorial Day not only marks the unofficial start of summer but also signals the arrival of incredible savings on home essentials and decor. This holiday weekend, smart shoppers are gearing up to give their spaces a makeover with discounts on furniture, decor, and more. Whether you're sprucing up your outdoor oasis for summer gatherings or enhancing your indoor sanctuary with stylish accents, Wayfair has you covered with jaw-dropping savings across every category.
From statement-making sofas to outdoor essentials perfect for summer gatherings, Wayfair's Memorial Day sale boasts something for every style and budget. We've combed through their extensive selection to bring you must-have items at unbeatable prices up to 83% off on lighting, furniture & more. With discounts this enticing, there's never been a better time to refresh your space and elevate your lifestyle. So, grab your wishlist and let's explore the top picks that will transform your house into a home, all while staying within your budget.
Burholme Metal Table Lamp - Set of 2
Elevate your bedside or buffet table with the contemporary charm of the Burholme Metal Table Lamp set. Crafted from durable wrought iron, each lamp showcases a sleek geometric base composed of interlocking arc shapes, topped with a classic white drum shade that softly diffuses light from any 60W bulb (sold separately). With eco-conscious compatibility for LED bulbs and convenient rotary socket switches, these lamps offer both style and functionality for any space.
Cadillon Metal Base Writing Desk
Boasting sleek X-style metal legs and a rich wood grain veneer finish, this contemporary-chic writing desk effortlessly combines style with resilience. Its ample desktop and two open shelves provide optimal storage for books, paperwork, and electronics, making it an ideal choice for students or individuals seeking a versatile workspace. Whether placed in offices, bedrooms, or beyond, this multifunctional desk effortlessly enhances any room it graces.
Metal Flat Mirror
This full-length mirror will make a stunning addition to any home decor. Crafted from premium materials including shatterproof glass, it not only adds visual allure but also ensures safety for you and your loved ones. It also features ultra-high-definition imaging and distortion-free reflections, offering a fresh perspective and brightens your home while providing a secure placement option with its sturdy construction.
Coleford 65-Inch Black Tree Floor Lamp
Bring coastal elegance into your space with this Coleford floor lamp featuring a refined metal frame and double-layer lampshades — rattan on the outside and linen inside, casting a soft, textured glow. Certified for safety and equipped with a cord and foot switch for effortless control, this lamp offers bulb flexibility to suit your desired ambiance (bulbs not included).
12 Pair Shoe Rack
Level up your shoe storage game with this five-tier shoe rack, designed to keep your footwear neatly organized and easily accessible. With carefully spaced shelves, finding your favorite pair is effortless, ensuring a clutter-free and efficient closet space.
Campanelli Coffee Table
Bringing a fresh twist to mid-century modern aesthetics, the Campanelli Coffee Table is a statement piece for your living space. Crafted with an engineered wood tabletop and four flared solid wood legs, its standout feature is the abstract-shaped top with rounded edges, adding a contemporary touch. Practical and stylish, it offers ample space for snacks, magazines, and relaxation essentials, elevating your lounging experience.
Michala Upholstered Loveseat
Indulge in the epitome of refinement with the Michala Upholstered Loveseat. Its distinctive rainbow-shaped design will cradle you in a comforting embrace, inviting you to luxuriate in its plush upholstery, meticulously chosen for its unparalleled softness and resilience. From movie nights to slow weekend mornings, this loveseat will be your favorite place to lounge.
Granitestone Piezano Indoor/Outdoor Portable Electric Pizza Oven
This electric pizza oven is your ticket to homemade, stone-oven perfection. With its 12-inch natural ceramic pizza stone and customizable temperature settings, you can easily achieve a crispy crust in minutes. Compact and versatile, it's not just for pizzas — it's also your go-to for crafting quesadillas, calzones, and more.
Rambert 3-Piece Shelves
These L-shaped shelves seamlessly blend modern aesthetics with practicality. Designed to fit snugly in a corner, they create a captivating geometric display while offering ample space for your cherished items. Each shelf comes complete with hanging hardware for easy installation and is built to last with compressed engineered wood and a moisture-resistant melamine finish.
Ergonomic Mesh Commercial Use Task Chair
Upgrade your workspace with this sleek office chair that's meticulously designed to provide comfort and support during long hours of work or play. With customizable features like adjustable seat height, tilt tension, and lumbar support, you can tailor your seating experience to suit your needs. Plus, it features firm foam seating and a contoured mesh back that promote an active posture to prevent discomfort and support your spine.
Electrolux Ergorapido™ Cordless 2-in-1 Stick Vacuum in White
Effortlessly maintain a pristine home with this Electrolux cordless stick vacuum. Featuring 180-degree EasySteer technology for seamless navigation and a BrushRoll Clean function to keep the vacuum in top condition, this powerful cleaner offers up to 48 minutes of uninterrupted cleaning. With its high-power lithium battery, LED lights, and detachable 2-in-1 handset, tackling dirt and dust in any corner has never been more convenient.
Romar End Table with Charging Station
Elevate your space with the Romar End Table, which features three tiers for convenient storage. The top tier offers ample space for daily essentials or decor, while the bottom shelves provides additional room for books or magazines. It's also equipped with a built-in charging station — two sockets and two USB ports — so you can keep your devices powered up effortlessly.
