Rodeo Star Spencer Wright's 3-Year-Old Son in Critical Condition After Driving Toy Tractor into River

The son of rodeo star Spencer Wright is fighting for his life following a tragic accident.

The Beaver County Sheriff's Office in Utah responded to a call about a child who had driven their toy tractor into a river May 21, the department said in a statement. First responders found the boy and administered life-saving measures on the scene before he was airlifted to a hospital. The child, identified as Spencer and wife Kallie's 3-year-old son Levi, remains in critical condition, the family's rep Mindy Sue Clark told Salt Lake City TV station ABC4 May 22.

Kallie—who also shares daughter Steeley, 4, and son Brae, 9 months, with Spencer—had also called for help on social media before the first responders arrived.

"I need everyone in Beaver to come to my house," she wrote in a Facebook post shared by the family's rep, "and help find my son in the water."