Coach Outlet's Memorial Day Sale Features An Extra 20% Off 1,000+ Styles: $23 Wallets, $63 Bags & More

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
As Memorial Day weekend approaches, the air is filled with excitement and anticipation, not just for the festivities but also for the incredible shopping opportunities it brings. This long weekend marks the perfect time to indulge in some retail therapy, whether you're seeking the latest fashion trends, beauty essentials, or home decor upgrades. With retailers like BaubleBar, Pottery Barn, Urban Outfitters & more rolling out their most enticing deals of the season, there's no better time to be shopping.
Whether you're eyeing timeless classics or hunting for the latest viral sensations, Coach Outlet has you covered. From iconic handbags to chic wallets, the extra 20% off Memorial Day sale showcases the brand's most coveted styles at unbeatable prices. Picture yourself strutting down the street with a stunning $63 bag or pulling out a stylish $23 wallet that's bound to turn heads. With savings this spectacular, there's no better time to elevate your fashion game and snag those must-have items you've been dreaming about.
Court Backpack
Experience elevated functionality and style with the Court Backpack. Featuring three zippered pouches, two convenient outer side pockets, and interior multifunction pockets, it ensures you stay organized while carrying all your essentials effortlessly.
Mini Rowan File Bag
The Mini Rowan File Bag exudes effortless chic with its durable crossgrain leather and sleek metal details. Despite its compact size, it offers surprising spaciousness, fitting essentials like a wallet, tablet, sunscreen, and lip gloss. Its exterior zip pocket provides convenient access to your phone or keys, while the adjustable leather shoulder strap ensures all-day comfort. A perfect lightweight alternative to bulkier bags for those on the go.
Compact Billfold Wallet In Signature Canvas
This sleek bifold wallet offers convenient organization with its outside and inside open pockets, four credit card slots (two inside, two outside), and a handy ID window. Ideal for keeping your essentials in check with style and efficiency.
Nolita 19 In Blocked Signature Canvas
Meet the Nolita Bag: the viral sensation loved by fashion it-girlies everywhere. With two convenient credit card slots and a secure zip-top closure, it's the ultimate companion for your night out on the town, blending style and functionality effortlessly.
Disney X Coach Rogue Bag 25 In Signature Textile Jacquard With Mickey Mouse And Friends Embroidery
Experience the ultimate fusion of craftsmanship and magic with the Disney X Coach Rogue Bag 25. Celebrating 50 years of Walt Disney World, this enchanting collaboration showcases beloved characters embroidered on Coach's Signature Textile Jacquard, blending organic cotton and recycled polyester. Featuring multiple compartments and detachable straps, it's the perfect companion for free spirits, rebels, and dreamers alike.
Mini Jamie Camera Bag
Elevate your essentials with the Mini Jamie Camera Bag. Beyond its function as a camera case, this versatile accessory offers ample space and elegant design. Wear it as a crossbody or shoulder bag for easy access to your belongings, including two credit card slots and a multifunction pocket. Perfect for both photographers and selfie enthusiasts alike, it's a stylish organizer for any outing.
Blaine Backpack
Featuring convenient compartments including an internal zip pocket and cell phone holder, secured with a dogleash clip closure, the Blaine Backpack also boasts a versatile multifunction pocket and a dedicated laptop sleeve for organized on-the-go storage.
Boxed 3-in-1 Wallet Gift Set In Signature Canvas
This versatile gift set boasts eight credit card slots, full-length bill compartments, and a trigger valet key fob. Its removable insert features an ID window and two extra credit card slots, ensuring practicality and style. Packaged in a sleek Coach gift box, it makes an ideal choice for Father's Day, offering both functionality and sophistication in one thoughtful present.
Hanna Bucket Bag
Elevate your style with the Hanna Bucket Bag, designed for effortless chic. With a detachable strap offering both shoulder and crossbody options, it's perfect for on-the-go summer adventures. Complete with an inside zip pocket and magnetic snap closure for added convenience.
Aden Crossbody
Introducing the Aden Crossbody, the epitome of effortless cool and casual-chic style. With its sleek design and convenient features like an outside open pocket, inside multifunction pocket, and secure zip closure, it's the perfect accessory for those who effortlessly blend fashion with practicality.
City Tote Bag
The City Tote, meticulously crafted from double-faced leather with a plush interior, offers both style and functionality. Its spacious design, complemented by long, comfortable handles, effortlessly accommodates essentials like a 15" laptop, notebooks, phone, wallet, and makeup, making it a beloved choice among those seeking versatility and elegance in their everyday tote.
For more incredible deals on fashion, head on over to Nordstrom Rack's Clear The Rack sale!