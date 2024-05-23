Why Patrick Mahomes Wants Credit as Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift’s “Matchmaker”

Patrick Mahomes may be the greatest
quarterback wingman of all time.
The Kansas City Chiefs quarterback shared why he may be responsible for Travis Kelce's romance with Taylor Swift, explaining that he was the one to put the singer's fateful Eras Tour stop in Kansas City on his teammate's radar.
"I like to take some of the credit," Patrick explained during a May 23 appearance on The Pat McAfee Show. "I was the one who invited Travis to the first Taylor concert with the friendship bracelet. He was sitting in my suite."
And getting his friend to her July 7 show wasn't the only reason Patrick calls himself their "matchmaker." The NFL star said he also gave Travis some words of encouragement on how you get the girl.
"I had some input in there as well," Patrick noted before sharing that he told the Kansas City tight end, "'Dude, just go for it, just go for it.'"
Of course, Travis took his pal's advice. When he didn't get to give Taylor a friendship bracelet with his phone number on it at her concert, the 34-year-old decided to shoot his shot again during an episode of his New Heights podcast.
"I was disappointed that she doesn't talk before or after her shows because she has to save her voice for the 44 songs that she sings," Travis confessed during the July 26 episode. "So, I was a little butt-hurt I didn't get to hand her one of the bracelets I made for her."
Two months later, the couple went public with their relationship, with Taylor later shouting out Travis for putting her "on blast" on the podcast in a move that was "metal as hell."
"We started hanging out right after that," she told TIME in December 2023. "So, we actually had a significant amount of time that no one knew, which I'm grateful for, because we got to get to know each other."
Read on for the full break down of how Taylor and Travis' love story unfolded.