Why Patrick Mahomes Wants Credit as Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift’s “Matchmaker”

Watch : Patrick Mahomes Gushes Over Taylor Swift’s “Down-to-Earth” Personality

Patrick Mahomes may be the greatest quarterback wingman of all time.

The Kansas City Chiefs quarterback shared why he may be responsible for Travis Kelce's romance with Taylor Swift, explaining that he was the one to put the singer's fateful Eras Tour stop in Kansas City on his teammate's radar.

"I like to take some of the credit," Patrick explained during a May 23 appearance on The Pat McAfee Show. "I was the one who invited Travis to the first Taylor concert with the friendship bracelet. He was sitting in my suite."

And getting his friend to her July 7 show wasn't the only reason Patrick calls himself their "matchmaker." The NFL star said he also gave Travis some words of encouragement on how you get the girl.

"I had some input in there as well," Patrick noted before sharing that he told the Kansas City tight end, "'Dude, just go for it, just go for it.'"