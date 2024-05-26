NewsPhotosVideosMemorial Day SalesE! InsiderKardashiansTV ScoopRoyals

See How Kate Gosselin and Jon Gosselin's 8 Kids Have Grown Up Through the Years

It's been 17 years since Jon & Kate Plus 8 premiered, so be prepared to see a bunch of young adults.

After the 2006 special Surviving Sextuplets and Twins, millions of viewers gladly accepted TLC's invitation to check in more regularly with Jon Gosselin, his wife Kate Gosselin and their eight kids.

Jon & Kate Plus 8 was a strangely captivating hit upon its premiere in 2007, the how-do-they-make-it-work family dynamic being the initial draw. However, then the draw became the fact that the titular couple were not making it work, and the Gosselins' marital issues and eventual divorce in 2009 was one of the biggest can't-look-away stories of the late-aughts.

But forever joining Jon and Kate is their eight: Twins Mady and Cara, born Oct. 8, 2000, and sextuplets AlexisAadenCollin, HannahLeah and Joel, born May 10, 2004.

The quick math you did (and then redid, because that outrageous number couldn't be right) is correct. Mady and Cara, who were 6 when the TLC show premiered, are now 23-year-old college graduates and their little siblings are 20.

And though the Gosselins haven't had their own show in years, the drama never stopped.

The post-split series Kate Plus 8 was first canceled in 2011 and then brought back for three seasons between 2015 and 2017, though not always featuring all eight kids.

 

Donna Svennevik/Disney General Entertainment Content via Getty Images

Kate, who got full legal custody of the children in the divorce, shared in August 2016 that Collin had "special needs" and was enrolled in a program away from home that was more suited to his "educational and social challenges." His absence left "a huge hole" in the family, she told Peoplebut she and his siblings took comfort in knowing he was getting the help he needed.

During the same sit-down with the family, Mady and Cara told the publication that they had no interest in seeing their dad—but if he wanted to have a relationship with them, "talking about us on TV is not the way to make that happen."

A few months later, Jon said he had "an idea" of where Collin was but didn't know for sure, telling Entertainment Tonight he planned to ask a judge to make his ex disclose their son's location. Kate pushed back at the speculation something nefarious was occurring.

"We're both court-ordered not to speak about the care and custody of our children in detail," she said on Good Morning America. "I have known all along where he is. The world doesn't know. And, I'll leave it at that." Jon's attorney responded in a statement that he "is a loving and caring father acting within the scope of the law to do what is best for his kids."

At the time, Jon said he hadn't seen Collin for roughly 18 months. Fast-forward a couple of years, however, and Collin and Hannah were living with him. He then told E! News in 2020 that he and the rest of the sextuplets weren't speaking.

Instagram / Colleen Conrad

Collin broke his silence on the ongoing rifts within the family on the July 2023 episode of Vice TV's Dark Side of the 2000s called "Jon & Kate: Family Circus," saying that he hadn't talked to any of his siblings other than Hannah since 2016.

"I think my mom kind of drove a social barrier between us," he observed. "She told them the story one way, and, obviously, I see the story a different way." But Collin was open to reconciling with everybody.

"I really, really hope one day that we can all reconnect and put the show behind us and just be siblings again," he said, "and take back that time we didn't have."

Afterwards Kate detailed her side of the story, writing on Instagram that she and Collin's siblings had not been "directly involved in his life due to his history of unpredictable behavior and violent tendencies." Mady also alleged on her Instagram Story, per People, that Collin had "physically threatened me and every member of my immediate family (some incidents as recent as last year)."

Jon defended his son, telling People in a statement, "It took courage for Collin to sit down and speak about his past and the last thing I would have expected was more abuse to come his way from a sibling that hasn't seen or spoken to him since he was in sixth grade."

So, it wasn't too surprising when Kate posted a photo in honor of the sextuplets' 20th birthday this month that only featured Alexis, Aaden, Leah and Joel. It was a rare share, though, neither parent splashing the kids' pictures on social media too often. 

Jon's most recent family pics of himself with Hannah and Colin were taken at their high school graduation last spring.

Incidentally, Kate was also there, but the exes did not mingle.

"Hannah invited Kate," Jon explained to People, "and we saw each other, but there was a whole football field between us."

During a May 12 Instagram Live session from "somewhere in South Carolina" in between DJ gigs, Jon noted, "I can't believe they're 20...I wished all my kids happy birthday publicly."

Seeing the six, let alone all eight, all-grown-up Gosselin kids together again would indeed be a momentous event. But while they're busy doing their own thing, keep reading to see the siblings' transformation through the years:

Instagram / Kate Gosselin

Sextuplets' 20th Birthday

On Mother's Day 2024, two days after the former couple's sextuplets turned 20, Kate shared a tribute the four who lived with her: AlexisAadenJoel and Leah.

"No more teenagers in this house! Happy 20th birthday, my forever babies! I love you!" she wrote on Instagram. "Who feels old? I know I do! #20yearsold #ItsaPICKLE."

Instagram / Hannah Gosselin

Hannah's Birthday Post

Hannah shared new pics of herself on her and the other sextuplet's 20th birthday May 10.

Instagram / Hannah Gosselin

Hannah the Graduate

On to the next chapter! The sextuplet graduated from high school in 2023.

Instagram / Collin Gosselin
High School Graduates

Jon shared a pic of sextuplets Collin and Hannah graduating from high school in 2023, years after they had moved in with him.

Raymond Hall/GC Images

Girls' Trip

Kate appears with twin Mady and Cara in New York City in 2019.

Instagram
All Grown-Up

"Happy 18th birthday!" Jon wrote on Instagram in 2022. "Today is your birthday we gonna say it loud. I love you. Love, Dad."

Instagram
Birthday Bash

"Our big celebration of #15 is finally winding down here! We celebrated ALL DAY LONG, beginning with a present at 6:30 am before school! I'm so very thankful for my ‘babies'.... somehow they are 15 already?!" Kate wrote on the special milestone in 2019. "I'm amazed by them each day! I'm so proud of the positive qualities I've seen developing as they edge closer to adulthood." 

Instagram
Back to Class

"This was yesterday! Feels like school never ended...and they're already back! #SeniorYear #EighthGrade #ProudMom," Kate wrote on Instagram in 2018.

 

Instagram / Jon Gosselin
Birthday Greetings

"Happy 15th Birthday Hannah, Collin, Alexis, Aaden, Joel and Leah!!!! Wow I can't believe you are 15!!! Time is flying by!!!" Jon Gosselin shared on Instagram when posing with Hannah and Collin Gosselin. "I love you all very much. I wish you the best day ever and I hope you enjoy your birthday celebrations today and this weekend!!! Love always, Dad." 

Instagram
Girl Power

"My beautiful 'little girls' .... they keep reminding me how many days until they turn 14. Today it was '12 days til we turn 14, Mom.' HOW'S THAT EVEN POSSIBLE?!" Kate shared with her followers in 2018. "I told Leah that she's too small to turn 14. She said 'Yeah, true. Are you sure I'm not turning 11 or 12?' I'm positive. I gave birth to you. They'll always be my babies....I love them so very much!" 

Instagram
Growing Up Gosselin

"I can't believe they're 13!" Kate Gosselin wrote on Instagram when celebrating a major birthday for her sextuplets. 

Donna Svennevik/Disney General Entertainment Content via Getty Images
Greetings From Alaska

Rewind to 2014 when Kate and her children found themselves visiting Alaska. 

Doug Meszler/Splash News
Girls Trip

Kate also treated her twin daughters Cara Gosselin and Mady Gosselin to a trip to New York City in 2014, where they stopped by the Manhattan Hotel. 

Instagram
Happy Holidays

"A precious Christmas memory. My 6 were 6. Christmas Eve 2010 and they're SO excited for Christmas!" Kate Gosselin wrote on Instagram with a throwback photo. "Look at those adorable smiles! #TheyAreMyHeart #My8ReasonsToKeepOnKeepingOn #NoMatterWhat #TrueLoveX8." 

 

Heidi Gutman/NBC NewsWire
Camera Ready

Back in October 2007, Jon and Kate Gosselin gathered their eight kids together for a trip to New York City. First stop? A visit to NBC's Today show. 

