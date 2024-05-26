See How Kate Gosselin and Jon Gosselin's 8 Kids Have Grown Up Through the Years

Watch : Kate Gosselin Celebrates Sextuplets' 20th Birthday With Rare Photo

After the 2006 special Surviving Sextuplets and Twins, millions of viewers gladly accepted TLC's invitation to check in more regularly with Jon Gosselin, his wife Kate Gosselin and their eight kids.

Jon & Kate Plus 8 was a strangely captivating hit upon its premiere in 2007, the how-do-they-make-it-work family dynamic being the initial draw. However, then the draw became the fact that the titular couple were not making it work, and the Gosselins' marital issues and eventual divorce in 2009 was one of the biggest can't-look-away stories of the late-aughts.

But forever joining Jon and Kate is their eight: Twins Mady and Cara, born Oct. 8, 2000, and sextuplets Alexis, Aaden, Collin, Hannah, Leah and Joel, born May 10, 2004.

The quick math you did (and then redid, because that outrageous number couldn't be right) is correct. Mady and Cara, who were 6 when the TLC show premiered, are now 23-year-old college graduates and their little siblings are 20.

And though the Gosselins haven't had their own show in years, the drama never stopped.