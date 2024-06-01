TikTok Dads Terrell and Jarius Joseph Want to Remind You Families Come in All Shapes and Sizes

Watch : LGBTQ+ Movies & TV Shows to Watch During Pride: Fire Island & More!

Space Mountain, character breakfasts and Dole whips are great and all. But for TikTokers Terrell Joseph and Jarius Joseph, the highlight of a recent trip to Disney with son Ashton, 6, and daughters Aria, also 6, and Aspen, 14 months, wasn't an attraction you'd find in any guidebook.

"One of the Disney princesses was talking to our daughter," Terrell described to E! News in an exclusive sit-down with husband Jarius. "They are taking pictures and she says, 'Oh my goodness, you have such handsome knights behind you.'" Which is when Aria broke in, he continued, and "she said, 'No, no, wait. Those are my dads: Dad and Daddy.'"

The moment was "so innocent," noted Terrell, a.k.a. "Daddy" to his trio of little ones, "but it was just so cute that she wanted to correct her and stand in, 'Those are my dads,' being proud of it, not ashamed."

Who needs the happiest place on earth when you've got love and acceptance?