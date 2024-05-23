Yep, Lululemon Has the Best Memorial Day Scores, Including $29 Tank Tops, $34 Bodysuits & More

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
The Memorial Day weekend can be very tasty. From hot dogs to burgers to salads, it's full of barbeque treats and poolside snacks. But the one thing that's making my mouth water are the sales. Whether it's Pottery Barn homeware starting at $4 (yum) to Zappos shoe deals (more, please), the savings are delicious. And while it's not exactly a sale, the We Made Too Much Section over at lululemon is giving us the most delectable Memorial Day finds.
There are hundreds of luxe workout clothes, casual fashion, and elevated styles. You can get lululemon's fan-favorite Align leggings – buttery soft, breathable, stretchy, and irresistible – for less. Add a super cute tennis dress to your cart and be part of the latest tenniscore trend. Or just catch these buttery yellow training shoes at a lower price tag – and they're also part of a new trend, BTW.
So, make your way over to lululemon and take a bite out of their We Made Too Much Section. It's the most appetizing way to start your Memorial Day weekend.
lululemon Align High-Rise Pant 25-inch
Don't stop, just add these Align leggings to your cart. They're so soft and breathable, you'll feel like you're not wearing anything at all. With a unique modern print, this option is 25 inches long, but you can also get them in 28 inches, in a few other colors.
Hotty Hot High-Rise Lined Short 4-inch
The name of these shorts says it all. The Hotty Hot shorts feature a built-in liner with a pocket, a lightweight fabric, and breathable, mesh panels, that make these perfect for being outside when it's warm. One reviewer reported, "I live in these during the summer."
Scoop-Neck Pleated Tennis Dress
The tenniscore trend isn't going anywhere, so lean into it with this super cute tennis dress. The pleats give you that vintage feel, the racerback delivers a sporty edge, and it offers medium support for B/C cups. It's ready to serve.
strongfeel Women's Training Shoe
Available in 7 colors, you can get these $128 training shoes for just $59. They're lightweight for training or being on your feet all day, and if you don't like them, you can return them within 30 days for a full refund.
lululemon Align Asymmetrical-Waist Pant 25-inch
With an asymmetrical waist and that buttery soft Align feel these 25-inch pants are a great twist on a classic. Wear them for yoga, lounging, or running errands, and you won't know what you did without them.
lululemon Align Asymmetrical Bra Light Support, C/D Cup
If you're tired of a traditional bra, then take a look at this Align option. It has a unique asymmetrical cut, light support, and feels oh so soft. Reviewers report that it also comes with compliments.
Softstreme High-Rise Short 4-inch
A soft pair of shorts made of lululemon's Softstreme will give you that comfy, retro feel all summer long. Plus, they're made of recycled polyester and the fabric comes from responsibly sourced wood-based materials, so they're eco-friendly, to boot.
Softstreme Perfectly Oversized Crewneck Pullover
Looking for a relaxed fit, yet super soft, sweatshirt? Then your search is over. This pullover sits below the waistband and gives you all the cozy feels (perfect for when the AC starts pumping in the summer). Plus, it's a great pop of color for any outfit.
Wunder Train Racerback Tank Top
Light support and a cropped length make this trendy racerback tank ideal for errands or brunch. Grab it in this modern print or white or black, for less than $30. Pair it with your fav Aligns and an oversized poplin shirt, and you're good to go.
Wundermost Ultra-Soft Nulu Square-Neck Sleeveless Bodysuit
A lululemon bodysuit for $34? I'm listening. This square-neck option is sleeveless, soft, and gives you a smoothing silhouette. You'll never have to tuck in a shirt again.
Does lululemon have sales?
Unfortunately, lululemon does not have sales very often. Thankfully, you can find great prices in their We Made Too Much section.
How much is lululemon shipping?
You will get free standard shipping on all lululemon orders, no minimum purchase required.
Does lululemon have return fees?
Returns at lululemon are free and seamless. You can return online orders via mail or in-person at your local lululemon store.
What is lululemon's most popular product?
There are many lululemon products with a very loyal following. One of the most popular items is the leggings, specifically the Align Pant, which are made from stretchy, super-soft, sweat-wicking fabric.