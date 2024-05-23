NewsPhotosVideosShopE! InsiderKardashiansTV ScoopRoyals
Heidi and Leni Klum Detail Mother-Daughter Date Night at Cannes 2024 amfAR Gala

Heidi Klum stepped out at the 2024 amfAR Cannes Gala with daughter Leni, 20, by her side. As the supermodel exclusively told E! News, "It is so much fun that we get to do this together."

Heidi Klum and Leni Klum most certainly know their angles.

The supermodel and her 20-year-old daughter strutted their stuff on the red carpet at the 2024 amfAR Cannes Gala in Cap d'Antibes, France, May 23. And it was an outing the duo won't be forgetting anytime soon.

"It is so much fun that we get to do this together today," Heidi exclusively told E! News at the event. "I've been coming since 2000 and to do this for the first time with my daughter here is so much fun."

And Leni was just as excited to be by her joining her mom's side for the annual event which raises funds for HIV and AIDS research.

"It's like a little mommy-daughter trip," she said, "so it's very exciting and I'm very excited to be here and support the charity." (For more from Heidi and Leni, tune into to E! News tonight, May 23 at 11 p.m.)

The duo looked equally chic as they posed together, with Heidi, 50, wearing an extravagant dusty pink gown featuring a ruffled train that put her legs on display. As for Leni, her gown also featured ruffles, with the model donning a fitted see-through black mesh gown.

But the amfAR gallery wasn't the only thing Leni and Heidi—who shares her eldest and Henry, 18, Johan, 16, and Lou, 13, with ex-husband Seal—have enjoyed together during their travels in France.

Cindy Ord/amFAR/Getty Images

"We ate a lot," Heidi said, adding that, "We almost jumped off the diving board today but we decided not to because the water looked cold and people were telling us that it was too cold."

Up next for the duo? As the Project Runway alum teased, "We're excited to go see the Grand Prix, we're gonna visit family and it's gonna be a lot of fun."

Heidi and Leni's French extravaganza is just further proof of the mother-daughter duo's incredibly close bond. And they recently revealed the eyebrow-raising way their bond grew even stronger: Leni discovering her mother's "sex closet" when she was just a teen.

"I thought it was the coolest thing ever," Leni shared through FaceTime during her mom's January appearance on Call Her Daddy. "I was like showing it off to my friends like, 'Look at how cool this is. My mom has a whole cupboard, she has a whole drawer.'"

And while Leni explained she "really had no idea" what she found, Heidi—who is now married to Tom Kaulitz—was less enthused. "My mom got so mad at me after," Leni added. "Like, 'You can't go in my stuff.'"

