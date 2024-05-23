Heidi and Leni Klum Detail Mother-Daughter Date Night at Cannes 2024 amfAR Gala

Watch : Heidi Klum Shares Rare Pic With All Four of Her Kids

Heidi Klum and Leni Klum most certainly know their angles.

The supermodel and her 20-year-old daughter strutted their stuff on the red carpet at the 2024 amfAR Cannes Gala in Cap d'Antibes, France, May 23. And it was an outing the duo won't be forgetting anytime soon.

"It is so much fun that we get to do this together today," Heidi exclusively told E! News at the event. "I've been coming since 2000 and to do this for the first time with my daughter here is so much fun."

And Leni was just as excited to be by her joining her mom's side for the annual event which raises funds for HIV and AIDS research.

"It's like a little mommy-daughter trip," she said, "so it's very exciting and I'm very excited to be here and support the charity." (For more from Heidi and Leni, tune into to E! News tonight, May 23 at 11 p.m.)