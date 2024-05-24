Why Kate Middleton’s New Portrait Has the Internet Divided

Watch : Palace Shares New Update on Kate Middleton's Return to Work After Cancer Diagnosis

Not everyone thinks Kate Middleton's newest portrait is a stroke of genius.

A painting of the Princess of Wales by artist Hannah Uzor—who previously painted the late Queen Elizabeth II and King Charles III—was unveiled on the cover of Tatler on May 22, sparking polarizing reactions from royal watchers.

The piece, which was commissioned by the British magazine for its July 2024 issue, showed Kate wearing the famed Lover's Knot tiara and a white caped gown from Jenny Packham while standing in front of a blue gradiant background.

Pearl earrings similar to a set that once belonged to Princess Diana were included in the artwork, as were Kate's sapphire engagement ring from husband Prince William, her Royal Family Order brooch and a large blue sash signifying her position Dame Grand Cross of the Royal Victorian Order.

But despite the portrait replicating the exact look Kate donned to a November 2022 state dinner at Buckingham Palace, some critics did not see the resemblence.