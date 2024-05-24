Why Kate Middleton’s New Portrait Has the Internet Divided

Not everyone thinks Kate Middleton's newest portrait is a stroke of genius.
A painting of the Princess of Wales by artist Hannah Uzor—who previously painted the late Queen Elizabeth II and King Charles III—was unveiled on the cover of Tatler on May 22, sparking polarizing reactions from royal watchers.
The piece, which was commissioned by the British magazine for its July 2024 issue, showed Kate wearing the famed Lover's Knot tiara and a white caped gown from Jenny Packham while standing in front of a blue gradiant background.
Pearl earrings similar to a set that once belonged to Princess Diana were included in the artwork, as were Kate's sapphire engagement ring from husband Prince William, her Royal Family Order brooch and a large blue sash signifying her position Dame Grand Cross of the Royal Victorian Order.
But despite the portrait replicating the exact look Kate donned to a November 2022 state dinner at Buckingham Palace, some critics did not see the resemblence.
"It looks NOTHING like her," one Instagram user commented under the cover, while another wrote, "I really respect the artist but I also don't see Catherine here."
Meanwhile, a third commenter noted that Kate "NEVER looks that uptight or tense in her arms or shoulders," though they did appreciate "how delicate and realistic the dress looks below the bodice."
However, there were also fans of the painting, with one calling it "so lovely" in the comments.
"It's a beautiful artistic expression of poise and grace," another user added. "Well done!"
The release of Kate's painting came days after her father-in-law Charles unveiled his latest royal portrait, which showed him in a red uniform of the Welsh Guards that almost seamlessly blended in with the crimson background.
Though the piece's artist Jonathan Yeo said he deliberately minimized the visual distractions to "allow people to connect with the human being underneath," the internet was left divided over the unique artistic choice.
"I'm sorry but his portrait looks like he's in hell," one critic quipped in a May 14 post shared on the royal family's Instagram page. Meanwhile, another thought the painting was of a "floating head in a sea of red."
"I don't get a good feeling from viewing this portrait at all," a third user remarked. "Apologies to the artist, but it's not pleasant to look at."
E! News has reached out to Tatler, as well as artists Hannah and Jonathan, for comment but hasn't heard back.
