Khloe Kardashian Calls Out Mom Kris Jenner for Having Her Drive at 14 With Fake “Government License”

There was a time when Khloe Kardashian wasn't keeping up with the rules of the road.
During the season five premiere of The Kardashians, Khloe recalled how she was able to drive at just 14 years old, thanks to a fib her mom Kris Jenner told her as a young teen.
"You lied to me and said that I had a government license," Khloe, 39, recalled in a conversation with her mom and Scott Disick during the May 23 episode. "You're the one that told me I was allowed to take the kids to school."
The conversation stemmed from Scott telling Kris and Khloe learning that his and ex Kourtney Kardashian's eldest, Mason, 14, was excited about driving soon. (For a breakdown of all the must-see Kardashians moments, watch Kards Katch Up here.)
Khloe's comment, naturally, prompted a surprised reaction from Scott—who also shares daughter Penelope, 11, and son Reign, 9, with the Poosh founder—but made Kris laugh.
"So, I couldn't drive," Khloe explained, nodding to the legal driving age of 16 in California. "But I was a great driver."
The Good American founder—who shares children True, 6, and Tatum, 22 months, with ex Tristan Thompson—continued to jokingly berate her mother's parenting choice, recalling how often she would get into the driver's seat underaged.
She even recalled one specific outing with her mom.
"She would've had all her kids taken away if this story came out," Khloe said. "We would go out to the Standard. Mom got sh--t faced, and it was only her and I. I'm driving on the freeway—I'm 15, this is a lot for me."
Mimicking her mom acting intoxicated, she added that it wasn't all fun and games as Kris threw up on her as she was driving. "I start crying," she noted. "And she kept throwing up."
The nightmare scenario was made even worse for Khloe because she was wearing her favorite coat, gifted to her by her sister Kim Kardashian and her then-husband Damon Thomas, which was ruined as "you can't get acidic throw up out of suede."
But while Khloe was driving the trip down memory lane during their chat with Scott, Kris later took a moment to share her side of the story.
"A government-issued license in the state of California is something I think I made up," Kris explained in a confessional, nodding to Khloe being 14 back in the late 90s. "It was different back then. Don't judge me until you've walked in my shoes."
As for Khloe? She wasn't afraid to call out her mom once more, this time in a confessional of her own.
"It's bulls--t," she laughed. "We're all going to jail."
With new episodes of The Kardashians airing every Thursday on Hulu, plenty more confessions are sure to be in store from the reality star family.
