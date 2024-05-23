Khloe Kardashian Calls Out Mom Kris Jenner for Having Her Drive at 14 With Fake “Government License”

Watch : Kim Kardashian Slams Khloé Kardashian’s “Unbearable” and “Miserable” Mood

There was a time when Khloe Kardashian wasn't keeping up with the rules of the road.

During the season five premiere of The Kardashians, Khloe recalled how she was able to drive at just 14 years old, thanks to a fib her mom Kris Jenner told her as a young teen.

"You lied to me and said that I had a government license," Khloe, 39, recalled in a conversation with her mom and Scott Disick during the May 23 episode. "You're the one that told me I was allowed to take the kids to school."

The conversation stemmed from Scott telling Kris and Khloe learning that his and ex Kourtney Kardashian's eldest, Mason, 14, was excited about driving soon. (For a breakdown of all the must-see Kardashians moments, watch Kards Katch Up here.)

Khloe's comment, naturally, prompted a surprised reaction from Scott—who also shares daughter Penelope, 11, and son Reign, 9, with the Poosh founder—but made Kris laugh.

"So, I couldn't drive," Khloe explained, nodding to the legal driving age of 16 in California. "But I was a great driver."