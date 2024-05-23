Chelsea Lazkani Breaks Silence on Divorce After Estranged Husband Accused Her of Being Violent

Chelsea Lazkani is updating her supporters.
Two months after the Selling Sunset star filed for divorce from estranged husband Jeff Lazkani after seven years of marriage, Chelsea addressed their breakup for the first time.
"I'm doing good," she told Access Hollywood when asked how she's been, noting what a "kind question" it was while walking the carpet at Netflix's Reali-tea event May 18. "Ups and downs, take every day as it comes, but today I'm doing really good."
But on whether fans would be able to see her split play out on the Netflix series' confirmed eighth season, Chelsea kept it coy.
"You're going to have to watch it, aren't you?" she joked. "What do you mean, ‘Will we see what happened?' What do you think I am? Think I started yesterday?"
But while the 31-year-old was able to laugh off the probe for hints about Selling Sunset, her personal life has grown more complicated as of late.
Shortly after Chelsea filed for divorce in March, citing irreconcilable differences, Jeff—with whom she shares kids Maddox, 5, and Melia, 3—submitted his official response April 2. Within the response, he requested possession of their Manhattan Beach, Calif., property.
In a personal declaration from Jeff included in the response and obtained by E! News April 4, the media managing partner said part of the reason he wanted exclusive use of the property was because Chelsea had allegedly been "exhibiting suspicious behavior and several of my personal items within the property have gone missing or have been relocated" since her divorce filing.
Jeff further alleged in his filing that there had been times when the couple would be arguing and pull out her phone to record, "as if to try and catch me speaking in a hostile or aggressive manner after provoking me by being derogatory or disrespectful to me." The 41-year-old also accused Chelsea of having a capacity for violence.
"In the past, [Chelsea] demonstrated that she is capable of being physically violent and aggressive," the filing noted. "For example, about a year ago, [Chelsea] struck me in the face, breaking my glasses and causing a small cut on the side of my face. I have never put a hand on [Chelsea] in a physically aggressive way."
E! News previously reached out to Chelsea's rep for comment about Jeff's allegations but had not heard back.
Prior to their split, Chelsea had often spoken about what her now-estranged husband's support meant to her as she navigated her career in real estate—especially as it was through him that she was first introduced to Jason Oppenheim.
"In my first year, I sold [properties worth] just under $10 million, and then I had my son and my daughter," she told Vogue in May 2022. "After that, I wanted to hang my license at another brokerage and I was looking to be part of The Oppenheim Group. I knew Jason through my husband and I said to him, ‘What do I have to do?'"
Ultimately, it was a career endeavor that proved to be successful for Chelsea.
"I think having the support of my husband and my family really essentially prepared me to take on this big role and this big opportunity," she told People in March 2022 of joining The Oppenheim Group. "But for me personally, I saw this as an opportunity to really open doors in an industry that has lacked diversity and where minorities are underrated."
But until fans can watch Chelsea's new chapter onscreen, keep reading to catch up on the love lives of all the Selling Sunset stars.
