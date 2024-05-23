Chelsea Lazkani Breaks Silence on Divorce After Estranged Husband Accused Her of Being Violent

Watch : ‘Selling Sunset’ Star Chelsea Lazkani Files for Divorce

Chelsea Lazkani is updating her supporters.

Two months after the Selling Sunset star filed for divorce from estranged husband Jeff Lazkani after seven years of marriage, Chelsea addressed their breakup for the first time.

"I'm doing good," she told Access Hollywood when asked how she's been, noting what a "kind question" it was while walking the carpet at Netflix's Reali-tea event May 18. "Ups and downs, take every day as it comes, but today I'm doing really good."

But on whether fans would be able to see her split play out on the Netflix series' confirmed eighth season, Chelsea kept it coy.

"You're going to have to watch it, aren't you?" she joked. "What do you mean, ‘Will we see what happened?' What do you think I am? Think I started yesterday?"

But while the 31-year-old was able to laugh off the probe for hints about Selling Sunset, her personal life has grown more complicated as of late.

Shortly after Chelsea filed for divorce in March, citing irreconcilable differences, Jeff—with whom she shares kids Maddox, 5, and Melia, 3—submitted his official response April 2. Within the response, he requested possession of their Manhattan Beach, Calif., property.