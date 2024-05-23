NewsPhotosVideosShopE! InsiderKardashiansTV ScoopRoyals

Chelsea Lazkani Breaks Silence on Divorce After Estranged Husband Accused Her of Being Violent

Selling Sunset's Chelsea Lazkani opened up about her divorce from estranged husband Jeff Lazkani, who accused her of having the capacity for violence in his own filing.

Watch: ‘Selling Sunset’ Star Chelsea Lazkani Files for Divorce

Chelsea Lazkani is updating her supporters.

Two months after the Selling Sunset star filed for divorce from estranged husband Jeff Lazkani after seven years of marriage, Chelsea addressed their breakup for the first time. 

"I'm doing good," she told Access Hollywood when asked how she's been, noting what a "kind question" it was while walking the carpet at Netflix's Reali-tea event May 18. "Ups and downs, take every day as it comes, but today I'm doing really good."

But on whether fans would be able to see her split play out on the Netflix series' confirmed eighth season, Chelsea kept it coy. 

"You're going to have to watch it, aren't you?" she joked. "What do you mean, ‘Will we see what happened?' What do you think I am? Think I started yesterday?"

But while the 31-year-old was able to laugh off the probe for hints about Selling Sunset, her personal life has grown more complicated as of late.

Shortly after Chelsea filed for divorce in March, citing irreconcilable differences, Jeff—with whom she shares kids Maddox, 5, and Melia, 3—submitted his official response April 2. Within the response, he requested possession of their Manhattan Beach, Calif., property.

In a personal declaration from Jeff included in the response and obtained by E! News April 4, the media managing partner said part of the reason he wanted exclusive use of the property was because Chelsea had allegedly been "exhibiting suspicious behavior and several of my personal items within the property have gone missing or have been relocated" since her divorce filing. 

River Callaway/Variety via Getty Images

Jeff further alleged in his filing that there had been times when the couple would be arguing and pull out her phone to record, "as if to try and catch me speaking in a hostile or aggressive manner after provoking me by being derogatory or disrespectful to me." The 41-year-old also accused Chelsea of having a capacity for violence. 

"In the past, [Chelsea] demonstrated that she is capable of being physically violent and aggressive," the filing noted. "For example, about a year ago, [Chelsea] struck me in the face, breaking my glasses and causing a small cut on the side of my face. I have never put a hand on [Chelsea] in a physically aggressive way."

E! News previously reached out to Chelsea's rep for comment about Jeff's allegations but had not heard back. 

Prior to their split, Chelsea had often spoken about what her now-estranged husband's support meant to her as she navigated her career in real estate—especially as it was through him that she was first introduced to Jason Oppenheim

"In my first year, I sold [properties worth] just under $10 million, and then I had my son and my daughter," she told Vogue in May 2022. "After that, I wanted to hang my license at another brokerage and I was looking to be part of The Oppenheim Group. I knew Jason through my husband and I said to him, ‘What do I have to do?'"

Ultimately, it was a career endeavor that proved to be successful for Chelsea. 

"I think having the support of my husband and my family really essentially prepared me to take on this big role and this big opportunity," she told People in March 2022 of joining The Oppenheim Group. "But for me personally, I saw this as an opportunity to really open doors in an industry that has lacked diversity and where minorities are underrated."

But until fans can watch Chelsea's new chapter onscreen, keep reading to catch up on the love lives of all the Selling Sunset stars.

Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP/Shutterstock

Jason Oppenheim

Jason was on the market for a while before sparking romance rumors with tennis player Genie Bouchard in January 2024, though it's unclear where they stand.

The Oppenheim Group owner previously dated real estate agent Chrishell Stause for seven months but they broke up because, as she put it, "our ideas for family" were ultimately not "aligned."

He also dated model Marie Lou Nurk for 10 months before their split in May 2023.

Netflix
Chrishell Stause

Chrishell married nonbinary musician G Flip in May 2023.

In a May 2022 Instagram video, Chrishell opened up about her relationship with the 27-year-old. "I am attracted to masculine energy and I don't really care about what the physical form is," she explained. "With G, they identify as nonbinary. They really feel like they are a mix. They identify on both sides of male and female. I personally find [it] such a beautiful mix and it's probably why we did connect on such a deep level so quick."

brettoppenheim / Instagram

Brett Oppenheim

Brett sparked romance rumors with tattoo artist Samantha Abdul in 2022, after dating Australian model Tina Louise.

Though we caught a glimpse of their relationship in season five, the duo went public with their romance in April 2021 but broke up in December.

Sound like a similar timeline to Jason? Must be twin telepathy!

Netflix
Christine Quinn

Christine Quinn is married to tech CEO Christian Dumontet—who goes by Christian Richard in the show. They have been married since 2019 and welcomed their first son Christian Georges Dumontet in 2021.

The couple started their own real estate company called RealOpen, which allows buyers to purchase a home using cryptocurrency, according to the company's website. 

In March 2024, Christine accused her husband of domestic violence that "resulted in injury" of their son, she wrote in a restraining order request. He denied her abuse or domestic violence allegations.

Instagram
Heather Rae Young

Heather Rae Young married HGTV's Tarek El Moussa on Oct. 23, 2021. 

The day before the wedding, Tarek—who was previously married to Flip or Flop co-star Christina Haack—wrote on Instagram, "If you had asked me four years ago I would've told you I was never getting married again and honestly I didn't even think I would find love. Then one day Heather jumped onto my boat, looked at me, smiled and the rest is history. Thank god for that day."

The two welcomed their first baby together in February 2023.

Rich Polk/E! Entertainment/NBCUniversal/NBCU Photo Bank
Mary Fitzgerald

Mary Fitzgerald married Romain Bonnet in 2019 during season one of Selling Sunset

But while we got to see the two love birds tie the knot, Mary's rep confirmed to People that they actually had "a civil union a couple of months before the show began filming in June of 2018, but they chose not to tell any of their friends or family, as they were still trying to see if their relationship would work out in the long term."

She shared in April 2023 that she suffered a septic miscarriage.

Todd Williamson/PATH/Shutterstock

Chelsea Lazkani

She married Jeff Lazkani in 2017 but filed for divorce in March 2024 over irreconcilable differences.

They share two children: 5-year-old Maddox Ali Levon, and 3-year-old Melia Man.

Netflix

Emma Hernan

Emma is single and ready to mingle! 

The real estate agent revealed to Today that she is "single and dating" and "open to a relationship," adding that she is "open to something moving a little bit more serious."

So what happened to Selling Sunset property developer Micah McDonald? After being seen flirting it up in season five, Emma says they still talk and "have a great relationship."

"TBD what happens with that," she told Today.

Amanza Smith

Amanza, who has two children with ex-husband and NFL star Ralph Brown, keeps her relationship status on the DL.

In an April 2022 E! News interview, she revealed that she's been in a secret relationship.

"That's the one thing that I've been able to keep a secret, so now it's almost like a goal," she said. "I'm glad that it's gone this long and if it comes out, it comes out. But it's almost fun to keep that private."

But by the following August, Amanza made things Instagram official.

Netflix
Maya Vander

Maya Vander has been married to her husband David Miller since 2017 and they went on to welcome children Aiden Vander and Elle Vander.

In December 2021, Maya tragically lost her third child during a stillbirth at 38 weeks pregnant. In May 2023, the pair welcomed a baby girl named Emma.

