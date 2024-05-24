Patrick Mahomes' Wife Brittany Mahomes Gives Health Update After Breaking Her Back

Watch : Brittany Mahomes Gives Health Update After Breaking Her Back (Exclusive)

Brittany Mahomes has reached the end zone of her recovery.

Three months after revealing she fractured her back, the former soccer player—who shares children Sterling, 3, and Patrick "Bronze," 17 months, with husband Patrick Mahomes—provided an update on her healing process, saying she's back to feeling 100 percent.

"I'm doing great," Brittany exclusively told E! News' Francesca Amiker. "I'm living my best life. My back is no longer broken, so that's good."

The 28-year-old noted that she's even been able to go back to the gym since the injury, explaining, "I'm finally fully recovered and back to doing the things that I've always been able to do. I'm staying on top of my health."

As for what inspired the quick recovery? Brittany said it's "super important" to her that she's "being active and healthy for my kids and my dogs."

And the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit model's own health and safety isn't her only priority. Brittany also prizes the well-being of her family, including their two pups Steel and Silver. That's why she partnered with PetSafe for National Pet Month to promote their Guardian GPS + Tracking fence collar.