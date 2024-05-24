NewsPhotosVideosShopE! InsiderKardashiansTV ScoopRoyals
Exclusive

Patrick Mahomes' Wife Brittany Mahomes Gives Health Update After Breaking Her Back

After fracturing her back in March, Patrick Mahomes' wife Brittany Mahomes shared an update on her recovery in an exclusive E! News interview about PetSafe's Guardian GPS + Tracking collar.

By Leah Degrazia May 24, 2024 11:00 AM
HealthCelebritiesInjury And IllnessBrittany Mahomes
Watch: Brittany Mahomes Gives Health Update After Breaking Her Back (Exclusive)

Brittany Mahomes has reached the end zone of her recovery. 

Three months after revealing she fractured her back, the former soccer player—who shares children Sterling, 3, and Patrick "Bronze," 17 months, with husband Patrick Mahomes—provided an update on her healing process, saying she's back to feeling 100 percent. 

"I'm doing great," Brittany exclusively told E! News' Francesca Amiker. "I'm living my best life. My back is no longer broken, so that's good."

The 28-year-old noted that she's even been able to go back to the gym since the injury, explaining, "I'm finally fully recovered and back to doing the things that I've always been able to do. I'm staying on top of my health."

As for what inspired the quick recovery? Brittany said it's "super important" to her that she's "being active and healthy for my kids and my dogs."

And the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit model's own health and safety isn't her only priority. Brittany also prizes the well-being of her family, including their two pups Steel and Silver. That's why she partnered with PetSafe for National Pet Month to promote their Guardian GPS + Tracking fence collar.

photos
Patrick Mahomes and Brittany Mahomes' Super Bowl 2024 Celebration

"We live on a lot of land, so we like to let our dogs free roam a lot," Brittany explained. "We like to have this GPS tracking on them at all times so we know where they are, we can set up boundaries if we need to, and we're always keeping an eye on our dogs."

Noting that she would be "devastated" if anything ever happened to her furry family members, she added, "Keeping them safe, keeping them healthy, keeping them happy, having my eyes on them and being able to track them all the time is very important for our family." 

Photo by Christopher Polk/Billboard via Getty Images

Brittany's health update comes after she jokingly offered some advice to new moms about the possibility of experiencing pelvic floor complications, which are a result of child birth that can manifest as lower back pain, loss of bladder control and more symptoms, according to the University of Utah Health

"Just your daily reminder: Once you have kids please take care of your pelvic floor. Seriously," she wrote in a March 6 Instagram Story. "From: A girl with a fractured back."

And while she didn't reveal exactly what led to her injury, Brittany did provide an update at the time on how she was choosing to heal, writing atop a second photo of daughter Sterling holding Patrick's hand, "But vacaying with my homies will maybe make it better?"

Keep reading for more cute moments between Brittany, Patrick and their kids. 

Instagram / Brittany Mahomes

Mother's Day 2024

Brittany shared this family pic on the holiday.

Instagram / Brittany Mahomes

Dad & Daughter

Patrick holds daughter Sterling in this Mother's Day pic Brittany posted.

Instagram / Brittany Mahomes

Huddle Up

Brittany holds Sterling and Bronze in the family's living room in March 2024.

Instagram / Brittany Mahomes

Bonus Points for Mum & Dad

Patrick and Brittany bring their kids Sterling and Bronze to meet Bluey at the Bluey Big Play Show in March 2024.

Brittany Mahomes/Instagram

Cool Dad

Brittany shared this pic of Patrick with their kids Sterling and Bronze in March 2024.

Instagram / Betina Gozo Shimonek

Happy Birthday Sterling

Brittany and her daughter appear at the child's third birthday party in February 2024.

Erick W. Rasco/Sports Illustrated via Getty Images

Super Bowl 2024 Champion

The Kansas City Chiefs quarterback is joined by Brittany and their kids Sterling and Bronze on the field after he helps his team beat the San Francisco 49ers in the 2024 Super Bowl.

Instagram / Brittany Mahomes

Thanksgiving 2023

The family poses for a holiday photo.

Instagram
The Happiest Place on Earth

After winning the 2023 Super Bowl, Patrick Mahomes, his wife Brittany Mahomes and their kids Sterling and Bronze went to Disneyland.

@bnpparibasopen
Game Time

The Super Bowl MVP was spotted cuddling with daughter Sterling Skye in a Barefoot Dreams CozyChic Throw at the Indian Wells Masters tennis tournament. 

Instagram
Heart of a Champion

At State Farm Stadium in Arizona, Patrick shared a kiss with his daughter Sterling as she sucked on a WubbaNub baby cow pacifier. 

Instagram
Winners

When Patrick earned a spot in Super Bowl 2023, his wife Brittany and daughter Sterling had a front-row seat to the celebration. 

Instagram
Falling in Love

If it's fall, it's football and pumpkin season. 

Instagram
Boo

For Halloween 2022, Patrick and Brittany's family went as "The Sun, the Moon & the beautiful Ster." 

Instagram / Brittany Matthews Mahomes
Dad's Day

"Happy Father's Day to this incredible Dada! We love you so much!" Brittany wrote on Father's Day 2022, while pregnant with the couple's second child.

Instagram / Patrick Mahomes
Happy Birthday, Sterling

Patrick shared this pic on his little girl's first birthday.

Instagram / Patrick Mahomes
Father & Daughter

Pool time!

Instagram / Brittany Matthews
Smile!

In June, Patrick celebrated his first Father's Day as a dad and he and Brittany Matthews shared new photos of their little girl.

Instagram / Brittany Matthews
Flying in Style

Patrick and baby Sterling pose for another pic on a private jet.

Instagram / Brittany Matthews
Taking a Trip

Patrick and his baby girl pose for a pic on a private jet.

Instagram / Brittany Matthews
More Pool Time

Dad and daughter chill out in the pool.

Instagram / Brittany Matthews
Chilling With Dad

Patrick kisses his baby girl.

Instagram / Patrick Mahomes
First Pic

In February 2021, Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes and fiancée Brittany Matthews welcomed their first child, daughter Sterling Skye Mahomes. They shared this first public pic as a family of three the following Easter.

