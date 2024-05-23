NewsPhotosVideosShopE! InsiderKardashiansTV ScoopRoyals

Kelly Osbourne Details Frightening Moment Son Sidney Got Cord Wrapped Around His Neck During Birth

Kelly Osbourne recently opened up about giving birth to her now 18-month-old son Sidney, whom she shares with partner Sid Wilson: “Something came over me.”

Kelly Osbourne is stronger than she realized.

The reality star reflected on giving birth to her now 18-month-old son Sidney and how she handled the experience when something was wrong.

"I got him out in four pushes," Kelly told People in an interview published May 23. "Before we started pushing, he turned and the cord got wrapped around his neck."

"So when we got going, the doctor was like, 'Ok, we're going to have this person and we have to do this quickly,'" she continued. "So I was like, 'Ok, we're doing this, I'm going to get him out and in four pushes he popped out.'"

The 39-year-old didn't expect to jump into action so swiftly after the doctor explained the situation.

"I'm such a wimp, I can't handle pain," she admitted. "But [when it came to his birth] it was the weirdest thing. Something came over me and I became a different person. I was just like, OK, let's do this."

Since then, life as a mom for Kelly, who shares Sidney with her partner Sid Wilson, has been a dream come true. In fact, The Osbournes podcast host has often opened up about her journey as a first-time mom, like when she penned the sweetest first birthday message for Sidney. 

Instagram/Kelly Osbourne

"This past year has been the most magical year of my life for one reason," Kelly wrote on Instagram in November. "That reason is you baby Sidney. To watch you grow, learn and become a little man is the greatest joy I have ever felt."

"The most magical bond I have ever experienced is the bond I feel with you," she gushed. "Before you, love was just a word that I thought I understood. NOW I truly understand what love is. I am forever indebted to you for teaching me the beauty, meaning and truth of love."

Kelly has also shared more complicated feelings about motherhood. "It's the best thing that has ever happened to me," she told E! News September but added, "It's scary as f--k because you don't want to make a mistake."

But it's so worth it for her, especially when she's with Sidney. "Now my favorite thing is that he is, like, mom-obsessed, just where, if he sees me, he is reaching for me," she gushed, "and I love it."

Read on for more of Kelly's most candid thoughts on motherhood.

Instagram

The Fear Is Real

"It's scary as f--k because you don't want to make a mistake," Kelly Osbourne told E! News in September 2023 about becoming a mom to son Sidney with Slipknot DJ Sid Wilson.

"It's all these little tiny things and these mistakes that you ultimately make because you can't learn unless you make a mistake," she explained. "It's just unfortunate that you have to do it with a baby."

Katelyn Mulcahy - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images

Dealing With Gestational Diabetes

Kelly was diagnosed with gestational diabetes "well into my third trimester," she told People in September 2022, "so it wasn't like I developed it as some people get it from the get-go when they're pregnant. I got it in my third trimester and basically, I thought it was something that I had done wrong."

Her only pregnancy craving had been sugar, especially sweet drinks, Kelly explained, and even though she tried to temper it by drinking fresh-pressed juice, "it still had a lot more sugar than I needed."

Once she made purposeful changes in her diet, she continued, she suffered from a sugar-withdrawal headache for awhile but ultimately lost 10 pounds, stopped having to wear compression socks and her skin cleared up.

"I wish I had this kind of incentive prior because I've never been able to stick to anything a hundred percent the way that I have been doing this because I'm not doing it for myself," Kelly said. "I'm doing it for my baby. But I have learned—I can't even begin to tell you the changes that it's made."

Instagram (@kellyosbourne)

WTF?!

What mom doesn't look at her kid sometimes and marvel, Hey, look what I made?!

"No, I cannot believe I have a baby," Kelly said on TODAY in May 2023, talking to Hoda Kotb and Jenna Bush Hager ahead of her first Mother's Day.

"I have a beautiful little baby boy," she continued, "and he is my reason for living, my reason for getting up in the morning, my whole life revolves around him. And now I understand what the word 'purpose' really means."

Instagram

Separation Anxiety

"I have a new found respect for working mothers," Kelly wrote on Instagram in February 2023. "I took my first job since having a baby. Having to leave him this morning was one of the hardest things I have ever done. This day can't go by quick enough for me. I can't want to have him back in my arms."

She solved that problem the next day: "I could not leave him again so it's bring your #BringYourBabyToWorkDay," she posted to Instagram Story.

Instagram

You Go Out for Awhile

Just because she can wrangle some alone time, actually wanting it is another story.

"My mum is trying to get me to not be so attached to the baby right now, because I don't do anything unless it has something to do with my baby," Kelly told E!, "and she's like, 'You have to take some time out for you.' But I try and do it, and the next thing I know, I'm sneaking out the back door to go home to be with my baby."

Instagram

Pregnancy Photo Shoots Aren't for Everyone

While some celebs host a real bumpfest on social media, flashing bare bellies right up to their due dates, Kelly was admittedly self-conscious about sharing her journey in real time with millions of people (after announcing that she was expecting with the aid of a few sonogram snaps).

"There are no pictures of me pregnant," she replied in August to an Instagram commenter who asked if she'd used a surrogate to deliver Sidney, "because I hid for 9 months because I did not want to get fat shamed."

She also couldn't help comparing herself to the ladies who leaned into their pregnancy silhouettes in public.

"You can wear so many things that weren't considered appropriate before and then Rihanna changed it for everyone," Kelly said on Dax Holt and Adam Glyn's Hollywood Raw podcast. "Also, it made me sad because I didn't get to show off my pregnancy belly because I literally was a f--king moose and it was embarrassing."

Araya Doheny/Getty Images for The Art of Elysium

Overdoing It With Baby-Weight Loss

Kelly admittedly wanted to get back into fighting shape as soon as possible after Sidney was born.

"I'm going to be honest," she told E! in September 2023, "I felt the pressure of, after having the baby, to lose the baby weight. It became my mission. I was obsessed with it because I didn't even want to get brought into the conversation, I just wanted to be left alone."

Getting it done was "miserable," albeit worth it for her in the end. "I was hungry all the time," she shared, "but I'm really happy with the results."

However, at one point she decided she was overdoing it.

"I was like, 'Well, I lost all the baby weight. Let's see how far I can go with it,'" she told Scheana Shay on the Sept. 8 episode of her Scheananigans podcast, "and then went a little too far."

Instagram (@sharonosbourne)

A Clean Slate

Having been candid in the past about setbacks in her recovery, Kelly marked a year of sobriety on May 27, 2022, a few weeks after announcing she was pregnant.

"What a difference a year can make!" she wrote on Instagram. "If you would have told me 365 days ago that I would be sober, happy, and about to be a mumma I would have laughed in your face. Life is truly amazing when you do the work. Thank you to everyone that has supported me on this journey. I love you all so much!!!!!!!""

Kelly Osbourne/Instagram

The Name Game

Referencing "the biggest fight me and my baby's father have ever, ever, ever had, and probably ever, ever, will," Kelly revealed in February 2024 that she and Sid plan to give their little one a double-barreled last name. 

"I wanted our son to have both of our last names, and he wouldn't let me," she shared on The Osbournes Podcast. We had a huge fight. I feel that I was forced into doing something I didn't wanna do."

While she compromised, Kelly continued, "after lots of eye-opening conversations and some couples therapy, he has seen the light. We are going to legally change our son's name to have both of our last names."

 

