Kelly Osbourne Details Frightening Moment Son Sidney Got Cord Wrapped Around His Neck During Birth

Kelly Osbourne is stronger than she realized.
The reality star reflected on giving birth to her now 18-month-old son Sidney and how she handled the experience when something was wrong.
"I got him out in four pushes," Kelly told People in an interview published May 23. "Before we started pushing, he turned and the cord got wrapped around his neck."
"So when we got going, the doctor was like, 'Ok, we're going to have this person and we have to do this quickly,'" she continued. "So I was like, 'Ok, we're doing this, I'm going to get him out and in four pushes he popped out.'"
The 39-year-old didn't expect to jump into action so swiftly after the doctor explained the situation.
"I'm such a wimp, I can't handle pain," she admitted. "But [when it came to his birth] it was the weirdest thing. Something came over me and I became a different person. I was just like, OK, let's do this."
Since then, life as a mom for Kelly, who shares Sidney with her partner Sid Wilson, has been a dream come true. In fact, The Osbournes podcast host has often opened up about her journey as a first-time mom, like when she penned the sweetest first birthday message for Sidney.
"This past year has been the most magical year of my life for one reason," Kelly wrote on Instagram in November. "That reason is you baby Sidney. To watch you grow, learn and become a little man is the greatest joy I have ever felt."
"The most magical bond I have ever experienced is the bond I feel with you," she gushed. "Before you, love was just a word that I thought I understood. NOW I truly understand what love is. I am forever indebted to you for teaching me the beauty, meaning and truth of love."
Kelly has also shared more complicated feelings about motherhood. "It's the best thing that has ever happened to me," she told E! News September but added, "It's scary as f--k because you don't want to make a mistake."
But it's so worth it for her, especially when she's with Sidney. "Now my favorite thing is that he is, like, mom-obsessed, just where, if he sees me, he is reaching for me," she gushed, "and I love it."
Read on for more of Kelly's most candid thoughts on motherhood.