Kelly Osbourne Details Frightening Moment Son Sidney Got Cord Wrapped Around His Neck During Birth

Kelly Osbourne is stronger than she realized.

The reality star reflected on giving birth to her now 18-month-old son Sidney and how she handled the experience when something was wrong.

"I got him out in four pushes," Kelly told People in an interview published May 23. "Before we started pushing, he turned and the cord got wrapped around his neck."

"So when we got going, the doctor was like, 'Ok, we're going to have this person and we have to do this quickly,'" she continued. "So I was like, 'Ok, we're doing this, I'm going to get him out and in four pushes he popped out.'"

The 39-year-old didn't expect to jump into action so swiftly after the doctor explained the situation.

"I'm such a wimp, I can't handle pain," she admitted. "But [when it came to his birth] it was the weirdest thing. Something came over me and I became a different person. I was just like, OK, let's do this."