Seinfeld's Michael Richards Shares Prostate Cancer Diagnosis

Michael Richards is speaking out about a private health battle.
The comedian, best known for playing Cosmo Kramer on the '90s sitcom Seinfeld, opened up about being diagnosed with stage one prostate cancer in 2018.
"I thought. well, this is my time. I'm ready to go," Richards told People in an interview published May 23. "But then my son came to mind just a few seconds later and I heard myself saying, 'I've got a 9-year-old and I'd like to be around for him. Is there any way I can get a little more life going?'"
The dad of two—son Antonio, who he shares with wife Beth Skipp, and daughter Sophia from his previous marriage to Cathleen Lyons—said he had his prostate removed to treat the cancer by recommendation of his doctor.
"I had to go for the full surgery," he told People. "If I hadn't, I probably would have been dead in about eight months."
Richards' health scare helped inspire him to release his forthcoming memoir, Entrances and Exits, noting, "I'm turning 75, so maybe wanting to do that is something that comes with being my age."
In addition to detailing his health journey, in the book he also reflects on the infamous 2006 incident in which he went on a racist tirade against a heckler during a standup comedy set in Los Angeles. He later apologized for his words on The Late Show With David Letterman but it stalled his career for years.
"I was immediately sorry the moment I said it onstage," Richards, who has not acted onscreen since 2019, told People, adding, "I completely stepped away from show business. It was time to disappear and finally pay attention to where all of my anger was coming from."
This isn't the first time he's looked back on that pivotal moment.
"I blew it in the comedy club, lost my temper because somebody interrupted my act and said some things that hurt me. And I lashed out in anger," he explained to Jerry Seinfeld on Comedians in Cars Getting Coffee in 2012. "It was a selfish response. I took it too personally, and I should have just said, 'Yeah, you're absolutely right. I'm not funny. I think I'll go home and work on my material and I'll see you tomorrow night.' And split, or something. Anything. But it's just one of those nights."
Entrances and Exits is set for release June 4.