How Jada Pinkett Smith Is Supporting Husband Will Smith 7 Months After Separation Revelation

Despite announcing their separate in October of last year, Jada Pinkett Smith made sure to celebrate husband Will Smith at the premiere of his movie Bad Boys: Ride or Die in Dubai.

For Jada Pinkett-Smith and Will Smith, it's always going to be just the two of them.

Despite revealing last October that they have been separated since 2016, the Girls Trip star was still on hand to help celebrate Will at the Dubai premiere of his new movie Bad Boys: Ride or Die May 22.

Although they didn't take photos together on the red carpet, Jada, 52, made sure to document her support on social media, sharing videos to her Instagram Stories of herself signing autographs and posing for photos in front of the movie's poster. She even posted about the premiere on her Instagram feed, sharing an up close look at her black and white structured Iris van Herpen gown—a post Will, 55, made sure to like.

The outing is yet more proof that despite their separation, the couple will continue to support each other and have no plans to finalize a split.

photos
Jada Pinkett Smith's Memoir Bombshells

"I made a promise that there will never be a reason for us to get a divorce," she told NBC News in October. "We will work through whatever, and I just haven't been able to break that promise." 

Cedric Ribeiro/Getty Images

And as Jada—who shares son Jaden, 25, and daughter Willow, 23 with Will—has said before, she's incredibly thankful to have the Oscar winner as her partner.

"To know that I have someone by my side that, no matter what, is dedicated to learning how to love and learning how to love me, and vice versa," she said on PRETTYSMART in February, "I don't know what else you could ask for."

In fact, she hopes that Willow is lucky enough to have a relationship like the one she has with Will, explaining, "If it's going to help her become the woman I'm becoming, yes."

For more of Jada and Will over the years, keep reading.

Ron Galella, Ltd./WireImage
Throwback!

Stunner in a blue outfit (dress?)! Will and Jada are all smiles at the Devil in a Blue Dress premiere in 1995.

SGranitz/WireImage
White hot

Have you ever seen anything more '90s glam than this? The couple poses together in 1997, the year they got married.

Ron Galella, Ltd./WireImage
Baby bump alert

Jada is styling more than just a trendy silver coat in this 1998 red carpet photo: she's showing off her baby bump in a sleek black dress. Jaden Smith was born on July 8, 1998.

Lester Cohen/WireImage
Suited up

Hats off to the couple who never cease to show up on a red carpet in style. Here they are together at the Kodak Theater in Hollywood, California in 2005.

Salvatore Laporta/Getty Images
Here comes the bride

Jada ignored the old superstition of never wearing to black to a wedding as she and Will head to Katie Holmes and Tom Cruise's 2006 wedding in Rome, Italy.

Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images
Family affair

The kids are here in London, England with Will and Jada on the red carpet at The Karate Kid premiere in 2010.

Mark Von Holden/Getty Images
Say cheese

Orange you glad to see this picture of Will and Jada together? The happy couple smiles in New York City in 2010.

Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images
Oh Canada

Willow, Jaden, Will, and Jada Pinkett Smith pose together in a family shot at the Toronto International Film Festival in 2012.

Alberto Rodriguez/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images
Glam in green

Jada dazzles in green as she and Will arrive at the 73rd Annual Golden Globe Awards at the Beverly Hilton Hotel in 2016.

Instagram
Vacation mode

Everyone is all smiles for a family vacation after making a quick pit stop at the 2018 World Cup.

Instagram
Soft smiles

Will posts an Instagram tribute to wife Jada, acknowledging that they've been together for "HALF OUR LIVES!"

Paras Griffin/Getty Images for BET

Entanglement

In 2020, Will and Jada addressed Jada's alleged affair with August Alsina.

Admitting she and August had an "entanglement" while she and Will were separated, she explained, "It was a relationship. I was in a lot of pain and I was very broken. In the process of that relationship I definitely realized you can't find happiness outside of yourself. Luckily enough, you and I were also going through a process of healing in a much different manner."

ROBYN BECK/AFP via Getty Images

2022 Oscars

During the 2022 Academy Awards, Will slapped host Chris Rock over a joke the comedian made about Jada's shaved head. 

After the slap, Will resigned from the Academy of Motion Picture Arts & Sciences and was banned from its events for 10 years. He also apologized to Chris—calling the slap "unacceptable" and noting "there is no part of me that thinks that was the right way to behave in that moment." 

Kevin Mazur/WireImage

Separation News

In Oct. 2023, Jada revealed she and Will have been separated for 7 years, including the six leading up to the 2022 Oscars.

"We're still figuring it out," Jada told People in a profile published Oct. 11. "We've been doing some really heavy-duty work together. We just got deep love for each other and we are going to figure out what that looks like for us." 

