How Jada Pinkett Smith Is Supporting Husband Will Smith 7 Months After Separation Revelation

For Jada Pinkett-Smith and Will Smith, it's always going to be just the two of them.
Despite revealing last October that they have been separated since 2016, the Girls Trip star was still on hand to help celebrate Will at the Dubai premiere of his new movie Bad Boys: Ride or Die May 22.
Although they didn't take photos together on the red carpet, Jada, 52, made sure to document her support on social media, sharing videos to her Instagram Stories of herself signing autographs and posing for photos in front of the movie's poster. She even posted about the premiere on her Instagram feed, sharing an up close look at her black and white structured Iris van Herpen gown—a post Will, 55, made sure to like.
The outing is yet more proof that despite their separation, the couple will continue to support each other and have no plans to finalize a split.
"I made a promise that there will never be a reason for us to get a divorce," she told NBC News in October. "We will work through whatever, and I just haven't been able to break that promise."
And as Jada—who shares son Jaden, 25, and daughter Willow, 23 with Will—has said before, she's incredibly thankful to have the Oscar winner as her partner.
"To know that I have someone by my side that, no matter what, is dedicated to learning how to love and learning how to love me, and vice versa," she said on PRETTYSMART in February, "I don't know what else you could ask for."
In fact, she hopes that Willow is lucky enough to have a relationship like the one she has with Will, explaining, "If it's going to help her become the woman I'm becoming, yes."
