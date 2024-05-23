How Jada Pinkett Smith Is Supporting Husband Will Smith 7 Months After Separation Revelation

Watch : Jada Pinkett Smith Reveals How Her Marriage to Will Smith Impacts Her Kids' Future Relationships

For Jada Pinkett-Smith and Will Smith, it's always going to be just the two of them.

Despite revealing last October that they have been separated since 2016, the Girls Trip star was still on hand to help celebrate Will at the Dubai premiere of his new movie Bad Boys: Ride or Die May 22.

Although they didn't take photos together on the red carpet, Jada, 52, made sure to document her support on social media, sharing videos to her Instagram Stories of herself signing autographs and posing for photos in front of the movie's poster. She even posted about the premiere on her Instagram feed, sharing an up close look at her black and white structured Iris van Herpen gown—a post Will, 55, made sure to like.

The outing is yet more proof that despite their separation, the couple will continue to support each other and have no plans to finalize a split.