Brittany Mahomes Shares Sweet Insight Into Family Life With Patrick Mahomes, Kids and Dogs

Now this is a winning team.
After all, Brittany Mahomes and Patrick Mahomes are raising four MVPs in their home. In addition to daughter Sterling Skye Mahomes, 3, and son Patrick "Bronze" Lavon Mahomes III, 17 months, the Kansas City Current co-owner and the NFL quarterback are parents to dogs Steel and Silver.
In fact, before having kids of their own, the pups prepped the couple for parenthood.
"It helped a lot," Brittany recently told E! News' Francesca Amiker. "I got Steel when I was in college, so just having that responsibility of having to take care of something at all times, I think helped with my kids and made me the caregiver that I am and made it a little bit easier to transition."
"Obviously, they're very different," the 28-year-old continued with a laugh. "Dogs are a lot easier than kids but I think it definitely prepped me and the responsibility and always having to take care of someone type of way."
And now Sterling and Bronze have the benefit of growing up with their furry friends.
"It does teach them responsibility," Brittany noted. "And being gentle and being nice and kind."
"Our daughter loves to help feed the dogs and help take them on walks and get them outside," she added. "And they love to play fetch with them. I always had dogs in my household growing up, so I definitely want to do the same for my kids."
Being a longtime dog lover, Brittany always wants to make sure her pups are protected, which is why she turns to PetSafe's GPS + Tracking system.
"I think it's perfect for any dog owner, especially if you're on the go and you're traveling a lot," Brittany, who teamed up with the brand for National Pet Month, told E! News. "Being able to create those boundaries wherever you go from your phone, it's so easy to do. And having those collars on the dog to GPS track them at all times, I think is huge for any pet owner who cares about the safety and health for their dogs."
As she put it, "It's benefited and helped our family tremendously."
For more sweet moments with the Mahomes squad, keep reading...