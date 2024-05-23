Brittany Mahomes Shares Sweet Insight Into Family Life With Patrick Mahomes, Kids and Dogs

Watch : Brittany Mahomes Takes ‘Big Day Trip’ with Her Kiddos Back to Her Hometown

Now this is a winning team.

After all, Brittany Mahomes and Patrick Mahomes are raising four MVPs in their home. In addition to daughter Sterling Skye Mahomes, 3, and son Patrick "Bronze" Lavon Mahomes III, 17 months, the Kansas City Current co-owner and the NFL quarterback are parents to dogs Steel and Silver.

In fact, before having kids of their own, the pups prepped the couple for parenthood.

"It helped a lot," Brittany recently told E! News' Francesca Amiker. "I got Steel when I was in college, so just having that responsibility of having to take care of something at all times, I think helped with my kids and made me the caregiver that I am and made it a little bit easier to transition."

"Obviously, they're very different," the 28-year-old continued with a laugh. "Dogs are a lot easier than kids but I think it definitely prepped me and the responsibility and always having to take care of someone type of way."

And now Sterling and Bronze have the benefit of growing up with their furry friends.

"It does teach them responsibility," Brittany noted. "And being gentle and being nice and kind."